Shoreline, WA

shorelineareanews.com

Ballinger Neighborhood Friendship Festival September 10, 2022

Join us for our first Ballinger Friendship Festival on Saturday, September 10 from 1:00 to 5:00pm. The food, music and fun are free, including arts, crafts, games, a selfie photo booth, and more!. Featured performers include JHP Legacy, Filipiniana / FACES Dance Company, and Janet Rayor, Stiltwalker. Among the participating...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Covenant Church block party September 10, 2022

Shoreline Covenant Church is hosting a block party for the Echo Lake neighborhood and environs on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11am-3pm. We hope you can join us for our “Hello Fall” Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11am-3pm (okay, okay, we know it’s still technically summer…!
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Hopelink offers GED classes - virtual orientations Sept 1 and 2, 2022

Shoreline Hopelink has GED/High School+ programs. Virtual orientations will be held on Thursday, September 1 and Friday, September 2. Contact them at ged@hopelink.org or 425-457-9685 to sign up. About the Program. Hopelink offers two pathways to earn a high school credential: GED and High School+ (HS+). GED students attend classes...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Newly refurbished Log Boom Park in Kenmore has something for everyone

Kenmore, WA - Log Boom Park reopened to the public after a year of renovations on the 1.5-acre Waterfront Access and Viewing Project. The project improves waterfront access to Lake Washington while restoring native vegetation for wildlife habitat. The 3.9 acre park features a range of new amenities including a...
KENMORE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Local students graduate from Pacific University (Ore.)

Local students graduated from Pacific University (Ore.). HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, COLLEGE, GRADUATION DATE. Laura Elizabeth Delaney, Master of Arts in Teaching in STEM and English Language Learning, College of Education, May-22 Zane Ghen-Keung French, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences, May-22 Pacific University serves nearly...
FOREST GROVE, OR
shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: City of Shoreline Administrative Assistant II

$27.50 - $34.85 Hourly. Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity. The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals The City offers generous benefits to all regular employees.
SHORELINE, WA
About Shoreline Area News

About Shoreline Area News

The Little Lemon Drops junior guild will hold their 10th Annual Outdoor Movie and Raffle on September 10, 2022 at the Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th, Shoreline WA 98177. A suggested $5 donation will support uncompensated care at Children's Hospital in Seattle. Movie snacks and drinks will be available...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Online programs from King County Library System week of September 5, 2022

Online Adult Programs via the King County Library System. King County Library System, (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600 (in Washington State) E-mail form (English): https://kcls.org/need-help/. E-mail form (Spanish): https://kcls.org/email-us-espanol/. Chat (English): https://kcls.org/using-the-library/chat/. Chat (Spanish): https://kcls.org/chat-espanol/. Please visit kcls.org/events to see all events and filter by age level, type of program,...
KING COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Fire response in North City: Shoreline Area News photojournalist witnesses response first-hand

For the last 15 years of my career in communications, I worked with several large fire departments in the south end of Puget Sound, providing printing, photographic and design services to training, education and public relations departments for these fire fighting organizations. Recently I have volunteered with the Shoreline Area...
shorelineareanews.com

Riders 18 and under can now ride free on Washington transit systems

Beginning September 1, 2022 riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including:. and more as part of the Free Youth Transit Pass. With the launch of the program, young riders can use current youth and student ORCA cards, show their student identification, or simply board and ride free.
KING COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Council to discuss final Draft Transportation Element

At the September 12, 2022 City Council meeting, staff will present Council with a final Draft Transportation Element (TE). This final draft includes analysis of potential future funding for transportation projects over the next 20 years and a financially constrained project list. This is an important step in the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) update.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Seattle Police responding to shooting at 145th / Aurora

Seattle Police reported at 12:30am Tuesday, August 30, 2002 that they were responding to a shooting at North 144th Street and Aurora Ave North. Two victims reported at this time. Southbound Aurora was closed for the investigation, but has been cleared and is now open. One of the victims in...
SEATTLE, WA

