Latest Joey Gallo comments explain why Yankees fans were sick of his tenure
New York is a tough place. Forget being an athlete in the big city. Existing day-to-day as the average citizen is a challenge only a certain kind of person can properly handle. Those people subjected to the grind with a much less desirable situation than, say, Yankees players, are obviously going to be a bit more rough around the edges.
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans
When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge’s quote after 50th homer sums up Yankees’ woes
The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim gave Yankees slugger Aaron Judge exactly one pitch to hit on Monday evening, and he deposited it deep into the rock formation for his 50th home run of the season, an event that usually doesn’t occur in late August. Unfortunately, one homer wasn’t...
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season
The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Adam Wainwright’s New Country Song is… Something Else
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a playoff race. They’re ahead in the NL Central and, barring a mega collapse, should be finishing the regular season atop their division. Albert Pujols has made his triumphant return to the Cards, and they look to have a chance to make a real run.
Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees career could end after absurd new injury
Speculation on Saturday afternoon centered around whether or not the Yankees would DFA Aroldis Chapman as soon as the calendar turned to September, preventing him from being scooped up and placed on someone else’s playoff roster as a wild card reclamation project. Or, perhaps, if the Yankees were feeling...
3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Ronald Acuna Jr reveals worrying reason for two-game absence for Braves
As the Atlanta Braves try to chase the New York Mets, one of their key players was surprisingly absent for the last two games. Ronald Acuna Jr, the team’s star leadoff hitter, has been out for the team’s last two games against the St. Louis Cardinals. That is a worrying sign for Atlanta, who sorely missed Acuna’s hitting in those games.
3 Yankees in danger of losing 2023 roster spot after Oswaldo Cabrera debut
Whether Oswaldo Cabrera comes around on the offensive end or not, it’s evident the youngster is an asset for the New York Yankees this year and beyond solely because of his immaculate defensive versatility. He’s already logged reps at third base, second base, shortstop and right field in his first seven big-league games.
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Jarren Duran’s parting message from Red Sox manager Alex Cora before being sent down
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran may have been sent down to the minors, but team manager Alex Cora made sure to give him a clear path back to the top level. In two related moves, the Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple-A Worcester as they activated second baseman Trevor Story from the injured list. The latter has been out since July due to a wrist fracture, but Boston reinstated him as they look to get more batting help.
Ray Knight at Old-Timers' Day: 'I love the New York Mets. I don't like the Wilpons'
Mets 1986 World Series hero Ray Knight had some harsh words for the team’s former owners at Old-Timers’ Day on Saturday, one of the rare times he’s been invited back to Queens.
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Verlander injury: Astros Cy Young candidate exits with leg injury
The Astros are holding their breath after star pitcher Justin Verlander had to exit Sunday’s game against the Orioles with an injury. Having lost Justin Verlander to injury for the last two seasons, it’s easy to see why Astros fans would like to drape him in bubble wrap to keep him healthy for the postseason.
Aaron Boone needs to know Andrew Benintendi isn’t Yankees’ leadoff hitter
If the New York Yankees are looking at meaningless split statistics, they need to stop. Andrew Benintendi, since being acquired at the trade deadline, has seen his average dip 18 points and his OPS drop 20 points. Ironically, the nine games he’s seen in the leadoff spot in the Yankees’...
New York Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez suffers ankle injury, likely to need surgery
New York Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez has been the toast of Minor League Baseball this season. In fact, there are some who want the first-place squad to call the catcher up to the Majors for the stretch run. Unfortunately, that’s now highly unlikely to happen. Alvarez, 20, suffered an ankle...
Yankees' Aaron Hicks Makes Most of Rare Start
OAKLAND — For Aaron Hicks, each day at the ballpark presents a new opportunity, another chance to break through and find ways to contribute. So even after the slumping outfielder was booed off the field on Thursday night in Oakland, striking out swinging as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of a blowout win, Hicks showed up the next day and got back to work, biding his time until his next shot between the lines.
FanSided
