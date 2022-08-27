ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ClutchPoints

Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York City, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Jarren Duran’s parting message from Red Sox manager Alex Cora before being sent down

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran may have been sent down to the minors, but team manager Alex Cora made sure to give him a clear path back to the top level. In two related moves, the Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple-A Worcester as they activated second baseman Trevor Story from the injured list. The latter has been out since July due to a wrist fracture, but Boston reinstated him as they look to get more batting help.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees' Aaron Hicks Makes Most of Rare Start

OAKLAND — For Aaron Hicks, each day at the ballpark presents a new opportunity, another chance to break through and find ways to contribute. So even after the slumping outfielder was booed off the field on Thursday night in Oakland, striking out swinging as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of a blowout win, Hicks showed up the next day and got back to work, biding his time until his next shot between the lines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
