Read full article on original website
Related
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dr. Oz's Leaked Emails To Jared Kushner Are Raising Eyebrows
Dr. Mehmet Oz went from the host of the controversial medical daytime show, "The Dr. Oz Show," to a Republican nominee for a Pennsylvania Senate seat (via Politico). His campaign started out rocky. Though he won the nomination, no star from the Republican party had endorsed him by July. The only support he seemed to have had was from former President Donald Trump, but he wasn't working hard to campaign for the tv doctor turned political hopeful.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
The DOJ said it had examined documents retrieved by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago raid. It said only a small number of them were covered by attorney-client privilege. Trump has sought to claim this privilege to shield the documents from being examined. The Department of Justice has found that a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US intelligence chief says documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago are under damage assessment: report
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said there will be "a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search."
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Trump's ex-chief of staff said it's hard to understand how such highly classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago and that they are 'not accidentally moved anywhere'
Some of items recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were classified TS/SCI, court records said. Mick Mulvaney said such records are so "serious" that folks are supposed to track their location. "It's really hard to understand how it gets there in the first place," Mulvaney said of Mar-a-Lago. A former chief of...
A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.
A conservative journalist posted a letter online between the NARA and a Donald Trump lawyer. The journalist pointed to the arm's-length involvement of President Joe Biden. It also showed the extent of classified information Trump took with him upon leaving office. An ally of former President Donald Trump triumphantly published...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump hyped a legal letter from before the Mar-a-Lago raid, ignoring that it may further undermine his own position
Former President Donald Trump celebrated the release by an ally of a legal letter Tuesday. He said it showed a political plot against him because it mentioned President Joe Biden. Legal experts said it's more notable for illustrating the risk of keeping secret documents at Mar-a-Lago. Former President Donald Trump...
Trump sues US government over FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
Ex-president seeks to prevent bureau from reading seized documents until court official weighs in
Merrick Garland called Trump's bluff by weighing in on the Mar-a-Lago raid and moving to unseal the warrant
Attorney General Merrick Garland at a press conference Thursday dealt a serious blow to former President Donald Trump's attempts to undermine the FBI after its search of his Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump, his allies, and his lawyer Christina Bobb have sought to discredit Monday's raid, in which agents sought to establish...
Trump's lawyer said classified documents from Mar-a-Lago were transferred to the NARA in a 'voluntary and open' way
Trump's lawyer Evan Corcoran claimed Trump's transfer of classified documents that he was keeping in Mar-a-Lago was a "voluntary and open process." In a letter to the DOJ, Corcoran asked that the DOJ investigation into the "leader of the Republican Party" not "involve politics." He said the boxes of classified...
Judges demands Trump explain motion over Mar-a-Lago raid
A federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's legal motion regarding the Mar-a-Lago raid demanded clarity Tuesday as to what the former president wants.
DOJ is seeking further surveillance video from Mar-a-Lago, suggesting Trump may still have secret documents there: NYT
The New York Times reported that officials are seeking more evidence from Mar-a-Lago. Per the paper, it could be because the think more classified documents are being kept there. FBI agents retrieved vast numbers of records on August 8, sparking a political firestorm. The FBI has subpoenaed more surveillance camera...
Donald Trump Flack Says Email Reveals Who Took Passports From Mar-a-Lago
A Trump spokesman says the passports were seized by agents meant to protect sensitive documents, contradicting a reported statement from the Justice Department.
Watergate prosecutor says DOJ will scrutinize recovered Mar-a-Lago materials: 'I'm sure they're going to be fingerprinting every one of those documents'
"They're going to want to see who moved things in and out, when they did it in relation to requests that they made," Nick Ackerman said.
The List
57K+
Followers
37K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 3