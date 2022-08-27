Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Breaking Up Soon?
It would appear that a WWE tag team will be breaking up in the near future. During Friday’s SmackDown, Sonya Deville and Natalya took part in an interview during a backstage segment. At the same time, you could see Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. arguing in the background of the segment.
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
AEW Talent Informed Management That WWE Reached Out To Them About Returning To The Company
WWE is heating up their talent acquisition, and reaching out to plenty of talent across the world. One situation may have come as a surprise, however. A source close to AEW tells Fightful Select that a notable AEW talent -- who is known to be under contract -- has reported to AEW management that WWE had reached out to them about coming to WWE. We're told the talent made it clear they are happy with AEW, and felt like higher ups deserved to know. The performer had also stated to the higher ups that they didn't have a desire to leave All Elite Wrestling. We've since learned that the talent told Tony Khan directly.
wrestlingrumors.net
Smackdown Superstar Suffers Injury During This Week’s Show
That’s never a good thing. During this past week’s episode of Smackdown, a member of the roster appeared to suffer an injury during their match. During her match, Nikki A.S.H. took a nasty bump. She was teaming with DouDrop against Sonya Deville and Natalya, Dana Brooke and Tamina & Xia Li and Shotzi in a in a four-way second chance WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match. Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the middle rope onto a pile of wrestlers at ringside, and Nikki’s foot hit the barricade during the spot, in an awkward landing.
stillrealtous.com
Former Universal Champion Being Considered For WWE Return
Over the last few years WWE has released some surprising names, and fans were shocked last summer when the company announced that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been let go. Fightful Select is now reporting that Braun Strowman is one of the names being discussed for a possible WWE...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery
We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle. Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social...
PWMania
Former WWE Writer Admits He Was Wrong, Triple H Was Right About CM Punk After Recent Backstage AEW Reports
Paul “Triple H” Levesque knows pro wrestling. And pro wrestling personalities. Freddie Prinze Jr. backed up this claim during a recent installment of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast. While talking about CM Punk’s rumored issues behind-the-scenes in AEW on the latest episode of his weekly pro...
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Chyna's Life And Legacy
Billy Gunn and Chyna were part of WWE's iconic D-Generation X faction during the Attitude Era. While Gunn stuck mostly to tag team wrestling alongside Road Dogg, Chyna acted as a singles star, winning the WWE Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the only woman to accomplish the feat. Chyna, unfortunately, passed away on April 17th, 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose. However, Billy Gunn has fond memories of working with her.
Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling
Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling. Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR. "Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being...
Look: NASCAR Driver Announced His Engagement Saturday
Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday. Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night. Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd...
NWA 74 - Night 2 (8/28) Results: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus, Kamille vs. Max The Impaler, More
NWA 74 - Night 2 (8/28) Results. Doug Williams and Rhett Titus went to a time limit draw in a Submission Match. Queen Bee Match Part 1: Madi, Missa Kate, & Natalia Markova defeated Jennacide, KiLynn King, & Taya Valkyrie. Queen Bee Match Part 2: Natalya Markova defeated Missa Kate...
Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announce Major Personal News
Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa, announced some big personal news on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and the media personality welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so...
NFL・
PWMania
Finn Balor Reveals Who He Would Like to See Join The Judgment Day
WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Balor commented on which wrestlers he would like to see join the Judgment Day faction. He said:. “I love Walter (Gunther), but he’s doing...
Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
GOLF・
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Status
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw back in May and ever since then fans have been waiting to see if they could return to the company. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H took over creative it’s been expected that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions would be making a comeback at some point.
Where Is Joy Taylor? Rumors Suggest She Could Be Leaving ‘The Herd’
Media personality and Fox Sports 1 (FS1) host Joy Taylor hasn’t been around to co-host The Herd with Colin Cowherd recently, leaving many fans questioning her whereabouts. While there have been no reports of Taylor leaving the network she has been with since March 2016, there has been some speculation that she could be stepping away from The Herd to host another show. So, where is Taylor?
NFL・
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
UFC・
PWMania
WWE Star Injured on SmackDown
Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a four-way second chance match The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match took place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. During the match, Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the...
