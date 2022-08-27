ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Bob Werner
6d ago

dear God in heaven please help us especially the toms River Police!!! it's getting really crazy out there just saying

R H
6d ago

Unfortunately this only makes concealed carry that more necessary. Even at the shore it is no longer safe.

Nick DePalma
6d ago

Need to stop this before it's expands catch them put.them In jail. NYC not happening down here.

NJ.com

Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Shooting Victims Identified

The people shot in Toms River last week, have been identified. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced today that the victim of the homicide that occurred at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River on August 27 has been identified as Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds at the scene. They have been identified as Anthony Miller, 29, of Neptune. Miller is still hospitalized and is listed in critical but stable condition. Jamal Bland, 24, of Asbury Park, was treated for his injuries and released.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Victims ID'd In Toms River: Prosecutor

Two additional shooting victims have been identified in an incident that occurred Saturday, Aug. 27 in Toms River, authorities said. Police previously said Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick was killed in the shooting at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds. They have been...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Double Fatal Crash Under Investigation

TINTON FALLS – Police are still looking into a crash that claimed two drivers that took place around 7 p.m. on September 1. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that the two vehicles were a 2021 Audi S6 and a 2005 Ford Freestyle. The crash took place at the intersection of Shafto Road (County Route 547) and Asbury Avenue (County Road 16).
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

5-Year-Old Critical, 2 Others Hurt in West Philly Hit-and-Run

Three individuals, including a 3- and a 5-year-old girl, were injured in a West Philadelphia pedestrian hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon, authorities said. The crash took place at the intersection of 56th and Vine Streets, Philadelphia police said. The driver fled the scene; the striking vehicle was later found unoccupied at the intersection of 53rd and Race Streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

NYC Man Faces Kidnapping Charges in Pa. Amber Alert Case

A missing 13-year-old girl from Reading, Pennsylvania was found safe in New York City after she was abducted by her mother's ex-boyfriend in the middle of the night, authorities said. Duane Taylor, 47, faces kidnapping of a minor, false imprisonment and other related charges after allegedly taking the young teen...
READING, PA
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HIGH SPEED PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR THROUGH OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY

Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9’s and other resources to search for the suspect. As further information becomes available, we will update our page.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

FORDS: POLICE HAVE HOUSE SURROUNDED

There is a large police presence on Sorren Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge Township. Witnesses have said they hear police attempting to communicate with someone inside the home. The Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is at the scene as well. Authorities have not released details as to what is transpiring. We will monitor the situation and update our page as new details become available.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MULTIPLE CARS ON FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of two cars burning which are parked nose to nose with each other in the Rite Aid parking lot on Mule Rule. No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER: CAR FIRE. About The Author. John Biscardi on September 1, 2022...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

