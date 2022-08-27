Read full article on original website
Poughkeepsie social club marks 75 years of community service
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association in the city celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday. To commemorate the milestone, a celebration was held and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison declared Saturday, August 27, 2022, as “Shamrock Association Day” in the city when he stopped at the club in the morning.
Never mind: dissolved City Center company wants back in
LC White Plains LLC, a company formed by the Cappelli Organization in 2001 for the development of the City Center retail and residential complex in White Plains, is asking for a do-over. The company was voluntarily dissolved in March, but now it is asking Westchester Supreme Court to restore its...
‘Secret’ Town Meeting Paves Way for Route 9 Whole Foods Location
It looks like Whole Foods may finally be coming to the Hudson Valley. There have been rumors for years that the high-end grocery retailer was looking to expand its footprint to Dutchess County, but now it may actually be a reality. The Hudson Valley has been desperately waiting for several...
All the Info for Orange County Tax Foreclosure Auction Sept 2022
Updated August 26, 2022. Been hearing a bit too much lately about nearby county Tax Foreclosure Auctions? I can't seem to get enough! There are pretty much two times a year where you can find a bunch of these auctions taking place, in the Spring and in the Fall. If...
30 Acre Forest Fire In Upstate NY! What Ignited this Blaze?
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that much of the State is at moderate risk for fire danger. The Capital Region however, down through Westchester County, is at HIGH risk of fire danger, including the Albany Pine Bush. A lightning strike is believed to have ignited a...
Substantial Bridge Construction to Happen in Fishkill, NY
Be extra cautious if you are driving near the construction area. Recently, there has been a lot of construction going on in the Hudson Valley. We are lucky to live in an area where the structures are kept up and keeping everyone safe is a top priority. The Town of Fishkill recently accounted for their latest construction project and they want residents to know exactly what is going on.
Pistol permits on hold in Orange County; still being processed in Dutchess
GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has suspended fingerprinting for those seeking a pistol permit. The suspension is in place until further notice and is a result of the new gun laws enacted by the state legislature. Applicants who have fully completed applications including the handgun safety...
Polio virus found in Sullivan County wastewater
Sullivan County has become the third Hudson Valley location to confirm the presence of the polio virus in its wastewater. The New York State Department of Health found the polio virus in four wastewater samples, two each in July and August. The virus was previously detected in Rockland and Orange counties’ wastewater, and in July the first U.S. case of polio in nearly a decade was recorded with an unvaccinated young adult. The virus was also detected in New York City’s wastewater.
“It’s a Tinderbox” Napanoch Fire Burns in Ulster County
Just days after Hudson Valley residents voiced concerns over wildfires burning in the surrounding mountains, fears have materialized in Ulster County. Close enough to see from Ellenville, NY, a wildfire (recently dubbed the Napanoch Fire) is currently burning in Minnewaska State Park. Napanoch Fire in Ellenville, NY. "Wildfire near Ellenville",...
Groundbreaking for $200M mixed-use Yonkers project
A groundbreaking ceremony marked the formal start of construction on a 25-story mixed-use development known as Miroza on the Hudson at 44 Hudson St. in Yonkers. The developer places the cost of the project at $200 million and reports it will feature 250 apartments, 25 of which will be designated as affordable housing. Amenities for residents will include a fitness center, rooftop garden, a library, residential lounges, a children’s playroom and a party room. There would be 1,699 square feet of retail space in the tower.
Paralyzing Polio Virus Spreading in Hudson Valley, New York State
There are growing concerns about the spread of polio in New York after the virus was found in another county in the region. On Friday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed polio was found in Sullivan County. Polio Found in Sullivan County, New York. Analysis performed by CDC...
4 Popular Hudson Valley Locations That Always Have Someone Asking for Money
Have you noticed people asking for money at these locations?. Last weekend I spent a lot of driving time in the Fishkill, Beacon, and Newburgh areas and was asked at least four times for money by four different people at four different intersections. Honestly, I don't remember this ever happening before, once maybe, but never four times in one day.
Fire Fears Grow in Dutchess County as Drought Continues
Pardon the wordplay, but Blind Mellon would be having a field day right now in the Hudson Valley ("No Rain"... get it?). Drought conditions bring the elevated threat of wildfires, and many Dutchess County residents are worried about what that may mean this Labor Day Weekend. Wildfire Risk in New...
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, we know the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and noticed that not...
No money lost from million-dollar mistake, county says
A joint statement released from Ulster County executive Pat Ryan and county comptroller March Gallagher on Friday, August 26 challenges the veracity of an allegation first printed by the Daily Freeman contending fiscal mismanagement by Ulster County finance commissioner Burt Gulnick. A former confidential secretary to Gulnick, Heather Mikesh, alleged...
Newburgh's new cashless parking system is a concern for some
CITY OF NEWBURGH — When the city replaced the aging coin-operated parking meters with cashless parking kiosks, it sparked conversations across Newburgh about the potential ramifications. “Many things that are made to potentially simplify and improve our lives in this day and age of technology can be really great,”...
Newburgh Library’s Future in Limbo
In this day and age of high technology have libraries become obsolete? I sure hope not. I think they are still popular, although they’ve had to change with the times. One popular Hudson Valley library branch has found itself in a bit of a jam, and they’re trying to figure out what their next move should be. And it all came about suddenly and unexpectedly.
More Police Expected Over the Weekend in Dutchess County
An increased police presence will be noticeable during the holiday weekend. I still can't believe that Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, it just seems like summer goes faster and faster each year. Many people (including myself) are trying to get the most out of the rest of...
Latimer Announces New Cost-Saving Measures to Help Westchester Residents Cope with Inflation in the Fall and Winter
Bee Line Bus Ridership Up 30% Due to Free Summer Fares. Whether you were traveling for work, play or a summer beach day – Westchester County residents enjoyed free rides on the Bee-Line Bus this summer from June 1 through Labor Day. The free fares program was valid on all buses in the fixed route bus system including the express route into Manhattan, and the Bee-Line ParaTransit System. Bee-Line bus ridership soared this summer, up approximately 20% on weekdays and 45% on weekends compared to levels in May 2022. Residents who normally purchase a 30-day unlimited MetroCard, saved nearly $400 this summer. Thousands of residents participated in the free rides program, which will conclude on September 6.
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
