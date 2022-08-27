ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie social club marks 75 years of community service

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association in the city celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday. To commemorate the milestone, a celebration was held and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison declared Saturday, August 27, 2022, as “Shamrock Association Day” in the city when he stopped at the club in the morning.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Substantial Bridge Construction to Happen in Fishkill, NY

Be extra cautious if you are driving near the construction area. Recently, there has been a lot of construction going on in the Hudson Valley. We are lucky to live in an area where the structures are kept up and keeping everyone safe is a top priority. The Town of Fishkill recently accounted for their latest construction project and they want residents to know exactly what is going on.
WestfairOnline

Polio virus found in Sullivan County wastewater

Sullivan County has become the third Hudson Valley location to confirm the presence of the polio virus in its wastewater. The New York State Department of Health found the polio virus in four wastewater samples, two each in July and August. The virus was previously detected in Rockland and Orange counties’ wastewater, and in July the first U.S. case of polio in nearly a decade was recorded with an unvaccinated young adult. The virus was also detected in New York City’s wastewater.
WestfairOnline

Groundbreaking for $200M mixed-use Yonkers project

A groundbreaking ceremony marked the formal start of construction on a 25-story mixed-use development known as Miroza on the Hudson at 44 Hudson St. in Yonkers. The developer places the cost of the project at $200 million and reports it will feature 250 apartments, 25 of which will be designated as affordable housing. Amenities for residents will include a fitness center, rooftop garden, a library, residential lounges, a children’s playroom and a party room. There would be 1,699 square feet of retail space in the tower.
hudsonvalleyone.com

No money lost from million-dollar mistake, county says

A joint statement released from Ulster County executive Pat Ryan and county comptroller March Gallagher on Friday, August 26 challenges the veracity of an allegation first printed by the Daily Freeman contending fiscal mismanagement by Ulster County finance commissioner Burt Gulnick. A former confidential secretary to Gulnick, Heather Mikesh, alleged...
101.5 WPDH

Newburgh Library's Future in Limbo

In this day and age of high technology have libraries become obsolete? I sure hope not. I think they are still popular, although they’ve had to change with the times. One popular Hudson Valley library branch has found itself in a bit of a jam, and they’re trying to figure out what their next move should be. And it all came about suddenly and unexpectedly.
yonkerstimes.com

Latimer Announces New Cost-Saving Measures to Help Westchester Residents Cope with Inflation in the Fall and Winter

Bee Line Bus Ridership Up 30% Due to Free Summer Fares. Whether you were traveling for work, play or a summer beach day – Westchester County residents enjoyed free rides on the Bee-Line Bus this summer from June 1 through Labor Day. The free fares program was valid on all buses in the fixed route bus system including the express route into Manhattan, and the Bee-Line ParaTransit System. Bee-Line bus ridership soared this summer, up approximately 20% on weekdays and 45% on weekends compared to levels in May 2022. Residents who normally purchase a 30-day unlimited MetroCard, saved nearly $400 this summer. Thousands of residents participated in the free rides program, which will conclude on September 6.
