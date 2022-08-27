Read full article on original website
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Red' At Walmart
Imagine you are browsing through Walmart's hangar-like premises when the public address system pings to life, and a strained but calm voice echoes the words "code red, code red" throughout the building. What does it mean, and how do you respond to it?. The fact that the emergency is relayed...
Elon Musk's Unconventional Steakhouse Order
Ever wondered what the wealthy, eccentric Elon Musk orders when he dines at a steakhouse? In an interview with Joe Rogan, Musk let on that when it comes to food, he prefers to live in the moment. "I'd rather eat tasty food and live a shorter life," he said. Musk's eating preferences are varied and draw from a range of cuisines and flavors. When in Europe, he eats German foods (his favorite is döner kebab, he said on Twitter), and he also appreciates French cuisine and barbecue (via CBS News). For a late-night snack, the Tesla founder is even partial to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, as he revealed in a 2019 tweet.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heinz's New Line Of Merchandise Features A Surprising Detail
Heinz is one company that offers an assortment of condiments to consumers, but the brand has become an American staple due to the popularity of Heinz ketchup. Among all the leading brands of ketchup in the U.S., in 2020, Heinz came out on top by a landslide. In accumulating more popularity over the years, the brand has made steps to drive sales through various merchandise other than bottled ketchup.
A TikToker Caught Chipotle Workers Allegedly Cheating Online Orders
Have you ever ordered something online through DoorDash or GrubHub? Have you ever placed an order for delivery from your favorite pizza restaurant? Chances are, a good portion of those reading this probably have at least once in their lives. While no doubt most of those working in the service sector, be they delivery drivers or in the restaurant themselves, are upstanding everyday people, how sure can you be that someone somewhere in that chain isn't trying to pull one over on you?
What Happened To Wicked Good Cupcakes After Shark Tank?
In 2013, mother-daughter duo Tracey Noonan and Danielle Desroches had a fast-growing, Massachusetts-based cupcake business called Wicked Good Cupcakes that was becoming too much for them to handle. They turned to "Shark Tank," known for publicizing some of the best foods, for help. Tracey and Danielle appeared on the show...
This $19 TikTok-Viral Gadget Shreds Meat & Vegetables in Seconds
As someone who enjoys cooking, I can appreciate a kitchen gadget that saves me time. Prepping protein, veggies and garnishes might take a while, but it doesn’t have to. We found a TikTok-viral gadget for $15 on Amazon that shreds meat, fruits and vegetables in seconds. Kapuni’s Meat Shredder is a force to be reckoned with in the kitchen. The spiky contraption cuts dinner preparation time because it chops your food with just a few twists. Whether you’re making shredded chicken tacos, Emily Mariko’s TikTok-famous salmon rice bowl or a caesar salad, you’re going to want this miracle worker within reach. @julianna_claire...
The Surprising Food New Yorkers Will Soon Need ID To Buy
If you live in New York and had been planning to serve a quick dessert garnished with canned whipped cream, you may have heard that picking up a can will no longer be as simple as dashing in and out of the bodega — because a little-known law enacted last November is now finally being enforced.
Redditor Reveals How Walmart Creates Its Artistic Soda Can Displays
Have you ever been inside a Walmart and seen those big soda can displays? Maybe you've seen them in the summer around the Fourth of July, or maybe you'll see them for the Super Bowl. These displays are built out of boxes upon boxes of soda cans, carefully assembled and stacked to form intricate 2-D murals set directly at the front or middle of the store. These can include anything from sports symbols to bald eagles, depending on what season or event is currently going on. While these displays are meant to be attractive or in some cases humorous, there have been times when the displays have unintentionally come across as tasteless. Such was the case for a Florida Walmart's 9/11 memorial display meant to honor firefighters that featured the Twin Towers assembled out of Coke boxes (via FOX News).
The Taco Bell Cheese Theory A TikToker Debunked
As the old saying goes: Where there's smoke, there's fire. Well, there's some considerable smoke emanating from TikTok about Taco Bell and its cheese that supposedly succumbs to no fire. The fast-food chain has suffered a number of scandals in the past including one in which their seasoned beef came...
Alternative Milk Brands Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Traditional dairy has met its match in recent years with the accelerating growth of the alternative milk market. It isn't just a passing trend, either. Nowadays, plant-based milk alternatives are part of American households almost as often as cow's milk, with some polling showing that nearly 33% of consumers use alternatives like almond milk on a weekly basis (via Morning Consult). The introduction of plant-based milks in coffee shops like Starbucks and Dunkin', as per Foodbeast, has also helped move the needle, letting consumers sample the goods while getting used to the new tastes and textures available to them.
We Tried Donut Shop's Snickers Coffee. Here's How It Went
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Keurig K-Cups are a ridiculously easy way of getting caffeine in under five minutes without sacrificing your time or bank account waiting in a drive-thru line. Sure, the plastic cups may not be the most eco–friendly and the results in terms of flavor and robustness tend to be lacking compared to a French press or a drip machine. However, when the morning minutes already feel like hours and every morning feels like Monday morning, we won't judge if you reach for that quick and convenient little white cup.
Blaze Pizza Is Rolling Out Some Exciting Back-To-School Offers
During busy evenings filled with scholastic events, many families of school-age children tend to be on the lookout for an easy meal in a hurry. Blaze Pizza's entire business model revolves around serving pies up quickly, and the fast-casual restaurant chain is set to emphasize that aspect as fall semesters begin at schools around the United States.
How Cafecito Gets Its Unique Taste
What do Cuban coffee shops have that the millions of Starbucks in the U.S. don't? The one and only cafecito. Unlike a latte, made for daily runs and multitasking, the cafecito is intended to be shared, slowly enjoyed and tasted. Sometimes along with a Cuban sandwich or after a delicious meal, but most of the time, as a break from the day. Coffee is one of the things the Cubans are most proud of — a market that has survived generations, time, and political boundaries.
A Longhorn Steakhouse Chef Has A Clever Trick For Checking Steak
Do you have a fear of cooking meat at home? If you do, you're certainly not alone. According to Lifehacker, there are many reasons people have this fear, but among the most common is the worry that they'll make their family sick. To kill contaminants, chicken should reach 150 degrees Fahrenheit, pork needs to hit 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and rare steak should reach at least 120 degrees Fahrenheit. For every additional level of steak (ex. medium-rare, medium), the temperature should rise 10 degrees Fahrenheit from the last reading.
The Best Gas Grills Under $500 In 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Owning a grill is the first step to hosting a backyard barbecue. It is the standard appliance for having parties with hot dogs and hamburgers on the menu. But it can also improve your day-to-day cooking game. Easy weeknight recipes like chicken, salmon, or shrimp are perfect for the grill. You can also try out less obvious dishes that you wouldn't think could be cooked outside. It is actually easy to make things like pizza, quesadillas, or even cooked fruit on the grill. By purchasing your first grill — or getting an affordable upgrade — you open yourself up to new culinary opportunities. But where should you even begin shopping?
