Have you ever been inside a Walmart and seen those big soda can displays? Maybe you've seen them in the summer around the Fourth of July, or maybe you'll see them for the Super Bowl. These displays are built out of boxes upon boxes of soda cans, carefully assembled and stacked to form intricate 2-D murals set directly at the front or middle of the store. These can include anything from sports symbols to bald eagles, depending on what season or event is currently going on. While these displays are meant to be attractive or in some cases humorous, there have been times when the displays have unintentionally come across as tasteless. Such was the case for a Florida Walmart's 9/11 memorial display meant to honor firefighters that featured the Twin Towers assembled out of Coke boxes (via FOX News).

