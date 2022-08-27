Read full article on original website
Related
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Ukrainian Soldiers Smile Ear to Ear, Celebrate Recent Risky Win; Short Raw Video Reveals Quick Missile Attack on Tank
A video recently surfaced revealing Ukrainian anti-tank missiles destroying Russian armored vehicles. In the footage, Ukrainian soldiers used both Stugna-P's, manufactured in Ukraine, and British-built Javelin missiles. [i]
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russian Spy in NASA T-Shirt Caught Hunting HIMARS, Ukraine Says
The "agent of the Russian Federation" was "hunting" for the positions of the Ukrainian HIMARS, officials said.
International Business Times
13,000 Belarus Ex-Military And Police To Join War In Ukraine; 'Key Motive' Is Money
Thousands of active and former Belarusian military and police members are expected to join the war in Ukraine to fight alongside the Russian army, a Ukrainian official said Thursday. Oleksii Hromov, head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at least...
Moment cowardly Russian soldiers abandon wounded comrade on stretcher amid Ukrainian bombing raid
THIS is the shocking moment cowardly Russian troops abandoned their injured comrade in the middle of the woods. Footage shows the moment Vladimir Putin's soldiers come under fire from Ukrainian forces, leaving one of the troops wounded. Four soldiers are seen placing the injured man on a stretcher to get...
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia
Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
Putin is trapped and desperate. Will his friends in the west rescue him? | Simon Tisdall
Russia’s leader and his sympathisers could use old conflicts to distract attention from Ukraine and weaken European unity
Putin’s on the brink
In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
Russian Weapon Stock W/Rotting Weapons Quickly Depletes, Recent Intercepted Emotional Call Reveals Broken Russian Morale
As the Ukrainian-Russian conflict continues, evidence of a depleting weapon stock, rotting weapons, and broken Russian morale have recently been revealed. As seen in the video below, defense expert Larisa Brown reportedly advised that,
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Jong-Un's Sister Asks South Korean President To 'Shut His Mouth' After Seoul Offers Aid In Return For Nuclear Disarmament
Kim Jong-un's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong has asked the South Korean president to "shut his mouth" after the neighbouring nation offered economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament. What Happened: "It would have been more [favorable] for his image to shut his mouth, rather than talking nonsense as he...
Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off
Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend is a 'cover operation', according to former Russian MP
Putin’srumored relationship with former gymnast,Alina Kabaeva, made headlines when a Russian newspaper reported that he was going to leave his wife for the now-politician. Although the newspaper was suspended shortly after, theories continue to emerge over a decade later. A ‘cover operation’?. Most recently, the alleged relationship...
Putin Blamed for Death of Alexander Dugin's Daughter: 'He Has the Habit'
Tom Tugendhat, a British member of parliament, said Monday that Putin's "list of suspects should include his own government."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
Putin Is LOVING This Big Mistake the West Is Making, Russian Dissidents Warn
Kremlin critics the world over are rallying against moves by some European countries to slap Russian citizens with travel bans, arguing that it will have the opposite effect of ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.A slew of prominent public figures in Russia, including celebrities, politicians and journalists with anti-war views, have insisted that such bans will backfire. “Do they believe that furious Russians left without EU visas would grab a pitchfork and attack the Kremlin? No, they will not,” Russian rock musician Andrew Makarevich said earlier this week.Many Russians are already...
Terrifying moment flesh-melting ‘thermite bombs’ that burn to the bone rain down on Ukrainian town
THIS is the horrifying moment Russia appeared to unleash flesh-melting "thermite bombs" on a Ukrainian town. Terrifying footage shows the night sky in Marinka lit up by a chilling rain of sparkling, burning thermite - a killer chemical mixture. The video, taken through a smashed window by someone sheltering inside...
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
IBTimes
New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
57K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0