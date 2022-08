Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the parishes in Louisiana with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Parishes are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.

The country's domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed , "the ache for home lives in all of us," a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called "Robber Barons" at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Keep reading to learn more about which parishes in Louisiana have the oldest homes.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Louisiana

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Sabine Parish

- Median year homes built: 1986

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.6% (399 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 22.5% (3,421 homes)

- Total homes built: 15,221

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#49. Lafayette Parish

- Median year homes built: 1986

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.7% (2,758 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 29.9% (31,073 homes)

- Total homes built: 103,855

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#48. St. Helena Parish

- Median year homes built: 1986

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.0% (266 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.8% (1,009 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,372

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Union Parish

- Median year homes built: 1985

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.6% (316 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 22.5% (2,682 homes)

- Total homes built: 11,932

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Natchitoches Parish

- Median year homes built: 1985

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.4% (1,043 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.0% (3,852 homes)

- Total homes built: 19,286

You may also like: Best parishes to live in Louisiana

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#45. St. Charles Parish

- Median year homes built: 1984

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.8% (577 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.2% (4,406 homes)

- Total homes built: 20,806

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Caldwell Parish

- Median year homes built: 1984

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.5% (340 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.8% (1,090 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,251

UpAheadDesign // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lincoln Parish

- Median year homes built: 1983

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.3% (479 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.3% (4,349 homes)

- Total homes built: 20,431

Patrick Feller//Flickr

#42. Calcasieu Parish

- Median year homes built: 1983

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.9% (3,614 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 28.1% (25,723 homes)

- Total homes built: 91,644

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. St. Martin Parish

- Median year homes built: 1983

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.6% (1,090 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 25.1% (5,931 homes)

- Total homes built: 23,643

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Louisiana

Tjean314 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Median year homes built: 1983

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.4% (741 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 23.1% (2,690 homes)

- Total homes built: 11,649

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#39. St. John the Baptist Parish

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.5% (619 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.8% (3,168 homes)

- Total homes built: 17,846

Chris Litherland // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Vermilion Parish

- Median year homes built: 1982

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.5% (2,553 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 29.7% (7,958 homes)

- Total homes built: 26,769

Dominic Miserendino // Wikimedia Commons

#37. East Baton Rouge Parish

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.7% (7,265 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 22.9% (44,784 homes)

- Total homes built: 195,178

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Terrebonne Parish

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.1% (2,306 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 23.7% (10,809 homes)

- Total homes built: 45,546

You may also like: Best private high schools in Louisiana

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Assumption Parish

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.2% (566 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 16.0% (1,740 homes)

- Total homes built: 10,894

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Iberville Parish

- Median year homes built: 1981

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 10.9% (1,479 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.1% (2,716 homes)

- Total homes built: 13,533

Canva

#33. Ouachita Parish

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.0% (2,086 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.0% (14,488 homes)

- Total homes built: 68,905

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lafourche Parish

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.0% (1,676 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 23.7% (9,831 homes)

- Total homes built: 41,535

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#31. St. James Parish

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.3% (475 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 25.8% (2,301 homes)

- Total homes built: 8,935

You may also like: Most diverse parishes in Louisiana

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Washington Parish

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.6% (1,429 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.2% (4,388 homes)

- Total homes built: 21,762

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Iberia Parish

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.6% (2,334 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 22.6% (6,922 homes)

- Total homes built: 30,625

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Evangeline Parish

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.9% (740 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.2% (2,596 homes)

- Total homes built: 15,088

Castor_Creek // Wikimedia Commons

#27. LaSalle Parish

- Median year homes built: 1979

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.7% (382 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 18.2% (1,232 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,758

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Red River Parish

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 1.7% (71 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.8% (923 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,230

You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Louisiana, according to Tripadvisor

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#25. West Carroll Parish

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.2% (165 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 16.2% (843 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,211

Robinaire // Wikimedia

#24. Rapides Parish

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.6% (2,697 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.4% (11,936 homes)

- Total homes built: 58,564

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Madison Parish

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.6% (240 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 22.3% (1,154 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,179

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Richland Parish

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.8% (431 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.3% (1,920 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,026

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Avoyelles Parish

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.1% (1,130 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.1% (3,193 homes)

- Total homes built: 18,624

You may also like: Parishes with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Louisiana

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Acadia Parish

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.3% (1,671 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.8% (5,509 homes)

- Total homes built: 26,516

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bienville Parish

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.8% (615 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.0% (1,026 homes)

- Total homes built: 7,922

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#18. St. Bernard Parish

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.2% (374 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.1% (2,925 homes)

- Total homes built: 17,151

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Catahoula Parish

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.4% (169 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.3% (870 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,036

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Morehouse Parish

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.2% (534 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 15.6% (1,986 homes)

- Total homes built: 12,694

You may also like: Louisiana is the #5 state where food stamps are used the most

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Jefferson Davis Parish

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.3% (883 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.8% (2,922 homes)

- Total homes built: 14,045

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Franklin Parish

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.6% (619 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 20.2% (1,890 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,371

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Allen Parish

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.8% (677 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.7% (1,969 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,984

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#12. St. Mary Parish

- Median year homes built: 1976

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.0% (1,406 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.6% (3,432 homes)

- Total homes built: 23,557

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Claiborne Parish

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.7% (215 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 9.3% (733 homes)

- Total homes built: 7,900

You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in Louisiana

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Webster Parish

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.9% (575 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 10.8% (2,141 homes)

- Total homes built: 19,783

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Winn Parish

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 3.7% (271 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 9.6% (703 homes)

- Total homes built: 7,312

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Concordia Parish

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.4% (423 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 17.8% (1,723 homes)

- Total homes built: 9,670

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Caddo Parish

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 5.6% (6,352 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.8% (16,788 homes)

- Total homes built: 113,427

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#6. East Carroll Parish

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 6.6% (187 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.3% (403 homes)

- Total homes built: 2,821

You may also like: Parishes with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Louisiana

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Jackson Parish

- Median year homes built: 1975

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 7.9% (628 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 13.6% (1,079 homes)

- Total homes built: 7,919

Infrogmation // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jefferson Parish

- Median year homes built: 1974

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.7% (5,028 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 8.3% (15,735 homes)

- Total homes built: 188,576

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#3. St. Landry Parish

- Median year homes built: 1973

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.9% (1,088 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.3% (5,308 homes)

- Total homes built: 37,110

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Tensas Parish

- Median year homes built: 1973

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 4.6% (157 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 12.2% (419 homes)

- Total homes built: 3,433

Canva

#1. New Orleans

- Median year homes built: 1957

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 34.1% (65,544 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 10.3% (19,857 homes)

- Total homes built: 192,012

You may also like: Louisiana is the #8 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned