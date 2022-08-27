Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana
There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Indiana with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.
The country's domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed , "the ache for home lives in all of us," a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.
Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called "Robber Barons" at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.
The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.
Keep reading to learn more about which counties in Indiana have the oldest homes.
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Indiana
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Noble County
- Median year homes built: 1974
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 26.9% (5,561 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.6% (2,606 homes)
- Total homes built: 20,659
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Jefferson County
- Median year homes built: 1973
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.9% (2,741 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.1% (1,755 homes)
- Total homes built: 14,529
Rhatsa26X // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Gibson County
- Median year homes built: 1973
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 21.3% (3,266 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 16.8% (2,576 homes)
- Total homes built: 15,337
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Marshall County
- Median year homes built: 1973
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 23.3% (4,745 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.6% (2,559 homes)
- Total homes built: 20,333
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Decatur County
- Median year homes built: 1973
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.0% (2,740 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 15.7% (1,801 homes)
- Total homes built: 11,436
You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Indiana
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Parke County
- Median year homes built: 1973
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.2% (1,994 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 18.7% (1,541 homes)
- Total homes built: 8,253
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Starke County
- Median year homes built: 1972
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 16.9% (1,885 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.0% (1,455 homes)
- Total homes built: 11,185
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Pike County
- Median year homes built: 1972
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.5% (1,071 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.9% (806 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,787
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Daviess County
- Median year homes built: 1972
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 22.3% (2,800 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 20.4% (2,558 homes)
- Total homes built: 12,565
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#41. Marion County
- Median year homes built: 1971
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 15.6% (66,213 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.3% (56,572 homes)
- Total homes built: 424,711
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Indiana
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Perry County
- Median year homes built: 1971
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 17.9% (1,560 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.3% (1,166 homes)
- Total homes built: 8,737
Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons
#39. White County
- Median year homes built: 1971
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.6% (2,446 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.6% (1,520 homes)
- Total homes built: 13,153
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Sullivan County
- Median year homes built: 1971
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 23.1% (2,078 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 17.2% (1,549 homes)
- Total homes built: 8,982
William Eccles // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Clay County
- Median year homes built: 1971
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.6% (3,018 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 16.2% (1,907 homes)
- Total homes built: 11,773
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Adams County
- Median year homes built: 1970
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.2% (3,360 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 14.3% (1,907 homes)
- Total homes built: 13,328
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Indiana
Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Union County
- Median year homes built: 1970
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.2% (1,019 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.9% (356 homes)
- Total homes built: 3,266
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Wells County
- Median year homes built: 1970
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.4% (3,741 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 14.0% (1,670 homes)
- Total homes built: 11,923
Yipdw // Wikicommons
#33. Vigo County
- Median year homes built: 1969
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.2% (11,481 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.5% (6,398 homes)
- Total homes built: 47,351
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Newton County
- Median year homes built: 1969
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.5% (1,558 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.3% (690 homes)
- Total homes built: 6,101
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Shelby County
- Median year homes built: 1968
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 24.3% (4,721 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.1% (2,541 homes)
- Total homes built: 19,395
You may also like: Countries Indiana imports the most goods from
Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons
#30. St. Joseph County
- Median year homes built: 1967
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 16.3% (19,070 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.9% (12,778 homes)
- Total homes built: 117,050
Randella // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Vanderburgh County
- Median year homes built: 1967
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.6% (15,683 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.6% (11,514 homes)
- Total homes built: 84,478
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons
#28. LaPorte County
- Median year homes built: 1967
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 21.8% (10,711 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.8% (6,286 homes)
- Total homes built: 49,231
Cwebb1996 // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Montgomery County
- Median year homes built: 1967
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.8% (4,314 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 14.1% (2,349 homes)
- Total homes built: 16,709
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Warren County
- Median year homes built: 1967
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.5% (1,183 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.1% (416 homes)
- Total homes built: 3,760
You may also like: Countries Indiana exports the most goods to
Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Howard County
- Median year homes built: 1966
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 19.2% (7,620 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.1% (4,384 homes)
- Total homes built: 39,662
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Pulaski County
- Median year homes built: 1966
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 27.2% (1,667 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.7% (657 homes)
- Total homes built: 6,119
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Fulton County
- Median year homes built: 1966
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 28.9% (2,811 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.0% (1,067 homes)
- Total homes built: 9,743
Canva
#22. Lake County
- Median year homes built: 1965
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 16.7% (35,729 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 13.2% (28,300 homes)
- Total homes built: 213,679
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Carroll County
- Median year homes built: 1965
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 26.9% (2,596 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.9% (1,146 homes)
- Total homes built: 9,643
You may also like: Best places to raise a family in Indiana
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Delaware County
- Median year homes built: 1964
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.9% (9,951 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.4% (4,957 homes)
- Total homes built: 52,677
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Madison County
- Median year homes built: 1964
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 20.1% (11,881 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.7% (5,750 homes)
- Total homes built: 59,173
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Grant County
- Median year homes built: 1964
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 22.8% (6,942 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.2% (2,503 homes)
- Total homes built: 30,489
Canva
#17. Knox County
- Median year homes built: 1964
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 28.4% (4,873 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.6% (1,655 homes)
- Total homes built: 17,155
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Fountain County
- Median year homes built: 1963
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.0% (2,539 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.9% (785 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,937
You may also like: Indiana is the #5 state with the most people living near toxic release facilities
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Fayette County
- Median year homes built: 1962
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 23.9% (2,588 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 5.4% (580 homes)
- Total homes built: 10,818
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Tipton County
- Median year homes built: 1962
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.8% (2,300 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 7.1% (497 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,021
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Vermillion County
- Median year homes built: 1962
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 33.3% (2,501 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.0% (823 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,512
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Wayne County
- Median year homes built: 1960
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 27.8% (8,742 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 7.1% (2,221 homes)
- Total homes built: 31,446
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Wabash County
- Median year homes built: 1960
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 34.2% (4,850 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.5% (1,345 homes)
- Total homes built: 14,162
You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Indiana, according to Tripadvisor
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Jay County
- Median year homes built: 1960
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.6% (3,297 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.1% (838 homes)
- Total homes built: 9,253
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Henry County
- Median year homes built: 1959
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 29.0% (6,159 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.5% (1,797 homes)
- Total homes built: 21,233
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Blackford County
- Median year homes built: 1959
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.9% (1,979 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.1% (365 homes)
- Total homes built: 6,013
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Huntington County
- Median year homes built: 1959
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 39.1% (6,293 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.8% (1,901 homes)
- Total homes built: 16,110
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Miami County
- Median year homes built: 1958
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 38.2% (5,886 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.2% (961 homes)
- Total homes built: 15,398
You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Indiana
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Clinton County
- Median year homes built: 1957
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 34.9% (4,667 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 7.5% (1,004 homes)
- Total homes built: 13,376
Canva
#4. Cass County
- Median year homes built: 1954
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 37.5% (6,143 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.0% (982 homes)
- Total homes built: 16,362
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Benton County
- Median year homes built: 1953
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 39.4% (1,542 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.3% (248 homes)
- Total homes built: 3,917
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Randolph County
- Median year homes built: 1952
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 41.1% (4,811 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 7.9% (921 homes)
- Total homes built: 11,711
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Rush County
- Median year homes built: 1952
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 41.8% (3,140 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.4% (633 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,503
You may also like: Best public high schools in Indiana
Comments / 0