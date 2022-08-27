ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AexnS_0hXfCnWF00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Iowa with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.

The country's domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed , "the ache for home lives in all of us," a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called "Robber Barons" at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Keep reading to learn more about which counties in Iowa have the oldest homes.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVPJ5_0hXfCnWF00
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Mahaska County

- Median year homes built: 1960
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.3% (3,494 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.4% (1,123 homes)
- Total homes built: 9,893

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6CIL_0hXfCnWF00
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Union County

- Median year homes built: 1960
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 36.3% (2,155 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.7% (697 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,937

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjWxz_0hXfCnWF00
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Clayton County

- Median year homes built: 1960
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 36.8% (3,364 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.9% (1,085 homes)
- Total homes built: 9,133

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDR76_0hXfCnWF00
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Boone County

- Median year homes built: 1960
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 37.3% (4,481 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 12.3% (1,478 homes)
- Total homes built: 12,017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tc4q3_0hXfCnWF00
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Calhoun County

- Median year homes built: 1959
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 33.1% (1,692 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.8% (348 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,108

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpFdm_0hXfCnWF00
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Adair County

- Median year homes built: 1959
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.6% (1,319 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.4% (239 homes)
- Total homes built: 3,709

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082HLZ_0hXfCnWF00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#44. O'Brien County

- Median year homes built: 1958
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 30.1% (2,011 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.0% (670 homes)
- Total homes built: 6,691

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7XEN_0hXfCnWF00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Hancock County

- Median year homes built: 1958
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.2% (1,720 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.3% (446 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,342

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rwzL_0hXfCnWF00
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Marshall County

- Median year homes built: 1958
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.7% (5,510 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.1% (1,363 homes)
- Total homes built: 16,842

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XEDy_0hXfCnWF00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Winneshiek County

- Median year homes built: 1958
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 37.6% (3,391 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 14.1% (1,270 homes)
- Total homes built: 9,008

You may also like: Best public high schools in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJmo6_0hXfCnWF00
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Cerro Gordo County

- Median year homes built: 1957
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 30.4% (6,794 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.6% (1,918 homes)
- Total homes built: 22,364

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tyb5_0hXfCnWF00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#39. Woodbury County

- Median year homes built: 1957
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.5% (13,381 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.0% (3,820 homes)
- Total homes built: 42,455

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asGgL_0hXfCnWF00
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Webster County

- Median year homes built: 1957
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.9% (5,616 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.0% (1,366 homes)
- Total homes built: 17,056

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEdis_0hXfCnWF00
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kossuth County

- Median year homes built: 1957
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 33.0% (2,483 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.4% (785 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,526

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4On28i_0hXfCnWF00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Wapello County

- Median year homes built: 1956
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.5% (5,220 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.7% (1,081 homes)
- Total homes built: 16,080

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PXMY_0hXfCnWF00
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Clinton County

- Median year homes built: 1956
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 34.9% (7,719 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.0% (1,984 homes)
- Total homes built: 22,114

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4Fsp_0hXfCnWF00
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Grundy County

- Median year homes built: 1956
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.6% (1,988 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.2% (456 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,587

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdoVw_0hXfCnWF00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Des Moines County

- Median year homes built: 1956
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 37.6% (7,006 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.8% (1,823 homes)
- Total homes built: 18,613

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18a91Q_0hXfCnWF00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Mitchell County

- Median year homes built: 1956
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 37.8% (1,883 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.1% (505 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,987

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRND7_0hXfCnWF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Fremont County

- Median year homes built: 1956
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 37.9% (1,306 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.0% (275 homes)
- Total homes built: 3,444

You may also like: Where people in Iowa are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPM9F_0hXfCnWF00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Floyd County

- Median year homes built: 1956
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 38.5% (2,913 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.8% (664 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,571

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3td8_0hXfCnWF00
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Crawford County

- Median year homes built: 1956
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 40.1% (2,833 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.9% (489 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,068

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqZnQ_0hXfCnWF00
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Osceola County

- Median year homes built: 1955
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 33.7% (998 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 7.2% (213 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,960

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYMsS_0hXfCnWF00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Humboldt County

- Median year homes built: 1955
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.6% (1,686 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.5% (308 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueXSn_0hXfCnWF00
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Fayette County

- Median year homes built: 1955
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 38.3% (3,678 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.2% (979 homes)
- Total homes built: 9,606

You may also like: Highest-earning cities in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIwHU_0hXfCnWF00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Shelby County

- Median year homes built: 1955
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 39.0% (2,172 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.8% (381 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,567

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyYFo_0hXfCnWF00
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lee County

- Median year homes built: 1955
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 39.4% (6,398 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.5% (1,383 homes)
- Total homes built: 16,235

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGhTN_0hXfCnWF00
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Emmet County

- Median year homes built: 1954
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 32.8% (1,576 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 4.9% (234 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,811

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9Nao_0hXfCnWF00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wright County

- Median year homes built: 1954
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 36.9% (2,397 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.0% (518 homes)
- Total homes built: 6,499

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hNxC_0hXfCnWF00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Page County

- Median year homes built: 1954
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 37.1% (2,665 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.5% (466 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,190

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192lFo_0hXfCnWF00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Franklin County

- Median year homes built: 1954
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 37.3% (1,809 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 4.4% (212 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sxe0x_0hXfCnWF00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hamilton County

- Median year homes built: 1954
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 38.7% (2,788 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 7.5% (539 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,199

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nb62E_0hXfCnWF00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Butler County

- Median year homes built: 1954
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 39.2% (2,665 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 11.0% (750 homes)
- Total homes built: 6,804

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7VqQ_0hXfCnWF00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Cherokee County

- Median year homes built: 1953
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 38.3% (2,195 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.0% (343 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,734

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faZvp_0hXfCnWF00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cass County

- Median year homes built: 1953
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 41.2% (2,711 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.6% (434 homes)
- Total homes built: 6,583

You may also like: Iowa is the #4 slowest warming state since 1970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Z1Cq_0hXfCnWF00
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Greene County

- Median year homes built: 1952
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 40.8% (1,857 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.9% (314 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,546

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGi3S_0hXfCnWF00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Monona County

- Median year homes built: 1952
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 41.8% (1,973 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.3% (438 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,723

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWns8_0hXfCnWF00
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Tama County

- Median year homes built: 1952
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 42.1% (3,281 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.1% (787 homes)
- Total homes built: 7,788

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Tv8v_0hXfCnWF00
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Sac County

- Median year homes built: 1951
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 40.3% (2,174 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 5.4% (289 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,398

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cgp7K_0hXfCnWF00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hardin County

- Median year homes built: 1951
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 40.4% (3,310 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 2.9% (241 homes)
- Total homes built: 8,193

You may also like: Famous actors from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doRid_0hXfCnWF00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Worth County

- Median year homes built: 1951
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 41.1% (1,445 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 5.9% (207 homes)
- Total homes built: 3,519

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLZ04_0hXfCnWF00
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Audubon County

- Median year homes built: 1950
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 42.3% (1,263 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 5.9% (176 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,988

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4edq_0hXfCnWF00
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Taylor County

- Median year homes built: 1950
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 42.5% (1,320 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.6% (266 homes)
- Total homes built: 3,105

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45chbm_0hXfCnWF00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Harrison County

- Median year homes built: 1950
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 45.3% (3,097 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.3% (634 homes)
- Total homes built: 6,837

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1oMj_0hXfCnWF00
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pocahontas County

- Median year homes built: 1949
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 40.1% (1,468 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 2.2% (80 homes)
- Total homes built: 3,657

You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcFem_0hXfCnWF00
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Howard County

- Median year homes built: 1949
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 40.7% (1,780 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 10.4% (455 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,376

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HghH_0hXfCnWF00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Ida County

- Median year homes built: 1949
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 43.3% (1,494 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 6.1% (209 homes)
- Total homes built: 3,450

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMGSt_0hXfCnWF00
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Montgomery County

- Median year homes built: 1949
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 43.6% (2,278 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 3.8% (198 homes)
- Total homes built: 5,220

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Keokuk County

- Median year homes built: 1947
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 46.6% (2,274 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 8.5% (416 homes)
- Total homes built: 4,880

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZBzX_0hXfCnWF00
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Adams County

- Median year homes built: 1944
- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 46.6% (938 homes)
- Homes built since 2000: 9.8% (198 homes)
- Total homes built: 2,011

You may also like: Fastest growing cities in Iowa

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#U S Census Bureau#Linus Realestate#American#The U S Census Bureau
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy