Middletown videos reveal the failure of coaches and school officials to protect players from hazing | PennLive Editorial

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.

DAUPHIN, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO