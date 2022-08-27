Middletown videos reveal the failure of coaches and school officials to protect players from hazing | PennLive Editorial

Read full article on original website
Hazing has not been a team tradition at Middletown | PennLive letters
I taught and coached at Middletown High School for 30 years. I was involved in the baseball program for 15 years, girls basketball for 2 and football for 20 ending in 2020. In all those years it was my experience that Middletown coaches were vigilant to prevent even the most innocent forms of hazing.
Injured Little League player on a plane to Utah, doctor credits ‘amazing teamwork’ with saving boy’s life
When Easton Oliverson arrived at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville on Aug. 15, his life hung in the balance. Within an hour and a half the 12-year-old Little League baseball player from Utah was recovering from surgery, said Dr. Oded Goren, a Geisinger neurosurgeon who specializes in cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery, during an interview with PennLive today.
Family of injured Little League player praises doctors who saved his life
As a Little League player from Utah prepares to return to his home state tomorrow, his family is giving praise to the medical staff at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pa., for saving his life. Easton Oliverson, 12, and his mother, Nancy, will be leaving Danville tomorrow...
abc27.com
Middletown football players’ families retain lawyers
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Middletown football players’ families have gotten lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases following a hazing incident among the football team. This information comes from one of the law partners at Andreozzi and Foote. Get daily news, weather,...
Former Waynesboro standout Forrest Rhyne is being released by Indianapolis Colts: reports
Former Waynesboro standout Forrest Rhyne is among players being let go by the Indianapolis Colts Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The move comes as teams make their final cuts down to make the 53-player roster limit before the season. Rhyne was signed by the Colts earlier this year as an...
Mid-Penn Matchups: Northern Lebanon at Susquehanna Township (9/1/22)
Northern Lebanon (0-1) at Susquehanna Township (0-1) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
wdiy.org
Psychologist Weighs in on Middletown Area School District Hazing Case
A psychologist who works with young people is hoping a midstate school district investigating a case of hazing will focus on the victims first. The Middletown Area School district has obtained videos showing members of the high school football team were involved, so it has canceled its season. WITF’s Gabriela...
Two men taken into custody, Central Dauphin School District placed on lockdown for period on Tuesday morning
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two men have been taken into custody and Central Dauphin School District was placed on lockdown for a time period on Tuesday morning, State Police say. According to Trooper Megan Frazer, on Aug. 30 there was a police incident on Interstate 81 around mile marker 74.5 in West Hanover Township.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Lower Dauphin at Twin Valley (9/2/22)
Lower Dauphin (0-0) at Twin Valley (1-0) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Marching Band Showcase: Hershey High School, 97 members strong
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands and this week features the Hershey High School Marching Band. See the gallery below. Hershey has one of the largest high school bands in the area and is directed by Brandon Buterbaugh. He answered the following questions:
abc27.com
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
Man said he was ‘going to shoot somebody’ before leading police on central Pa. manhunt: police
An armed man who caused Shippensburg schools to go on lockdown while he was on the run last week had told his children’s mother he was “going to get locked up and going to shoot somebody,” police said. The Shippensburg Area School District and Shippensburg University were...
Pennsylvania’s high school football scores for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Imhotep defeats Bishop McDevitt 19-14 in Chambersburg Peach Bowl SATURDAY’S SCORES. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
abc27.com
Despite event approval, Satanic Temple still suing Northern York, ‘and we’re going to win’
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Still no after-school Satan club — at least, not unless a court eventually overturns that decision — but The Satanic Temple can hold a one-time back-to-school event in Northern High School’s auditorium. Nice achievement, from the organization’s point of view?
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Harrisburg School District returned to school today. The Steelton area and Harrisburg students were two of seven Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining four Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today. Students at Milton Hershey School...
1 injured in shooting near central Pa. school: report
One person was injured when a shooting broke out at a home near a Lancaster County middle school on Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street around 3:15 p.m., LancasterOnline reported. Police told WGAL that a male, age...
Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team
An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
fox40jackson.com
Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school
Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
abc27.com
Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
