ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Middletown videos reveal the failure of coaches and school officials to protect players from hazing | PennLive Editorial

By PennLive Editorial Board
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Injured Little League player on a plane to Utah, doctor credits ‘amazing teamwork’ with saving boy’s life

When Easton Oliverson arrived at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville on Aug. 15, his life hung in the balance. Within an hour and a half the 12-year-old Little League baseball player from Utah was recovering from surgery, said Dr. Oded Goren, a Geisinger neurosurgeon who specializes in cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery, during an interview with PennLive today.
DANVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Middletown football players’ families retain lawyers

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Middletown football players’ families have gotten lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases following a hazing incident among the football team. This information comes from one of the law partners at Andreozzi and Foote. Get daily news, weather,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Middletown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Middletown, PA
Sports
wdiy.org

Psychologist Weighs in on Middletown Area School District Hazing Case

A psychologist who works with young people is hoping a midstate school district investigating a case of hazing will focus on the victims first. The Middletown Area School district has obtained videos showing members of the high school football team were involved, so it has canceled its season. WITF’s Gabriela...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#American Football#Pennlive Editorial
abc27.com

Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
DAUPHIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos

Students in the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Harrisburg School District returned to school today. The Steelton area and Harrisburg students were two of seven Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining four Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today. Students at Milton Hershey School...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team

An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
LANCASTER, PA
fox40jackson.com

Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school

Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
DILLSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy