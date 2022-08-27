See the all-new rugged $3.5 million Kodiak 900 plane that can seat 9 people and is built to land on gravel and sand runways
- Airplane manufacturer Daher recently unveiled its all-new $3.5 million aircraft — the Kodiak 900.
- The backcountry plane builds upon the company's robust Kodiak 100 with upgraded technology and comfort.
- The Kodiak 900 is estimated to cost $300-$400 per hour, which is less than competing planes like the PC-12.
Brown said that because the Kodiak 100 has been popular for these types of flights, the Kodiak 900 will be a more modern, yet still incredibly reliable, option for operators looking to upgrade. However, Brown explained the plane is more intended to land on "unimproved" runways made of asphalt or concrete. It is not meant to land anywhere like the Kodiak 100 but is designed for shorter takeoff and landings under 1,500 feet. Moreover, the plane cannot be fitted with skis, and Daher does not have float options. Brown explained third party companies would need to design and sell floats for the aircraft. Despite the fewer bush features, the Kodiak 900 still offers owners improved speed, cargo space, comfort, safety, and technology compared to the Kodiak 100 and other rugged planes, like the 70-year-old De Havilland Beavers and Otters that frequent the Alaskan skies. Specifically, the plane, which is powered by a Pratt & Whitney PT6A-140A engine, can cruise at 210 nautical miles, carry 3,700 pounds of cargo, and seat nine people, including a pilot and eight passengers. This means the Kodiak 900 can reach places faster for lower costs. Brown compared the new plane to the popular PC-12 aircraft made by Swiss planemaker Pilatus. He said the $6 million PC-12 is "more airplane than needed" in many cases, and is extremely costly and complex for operators, costing $1,200+ per hour. The $3.5 million Kodiak 900, on the other hand, will only cost companies an estimated $300-$400 per hour, mostly because of its 9% lower fuel consumption compared to competitors. Brown also explained the "overbuilt" plane is strong with reduced maintenance costs. Combining this with lower fuel consumption means there is more profit opportunity for operators. Moreover, the Kodiak 900 is unpressurized, unlike the PC-12. The plane's cruising sweet spot is 10,000-12,000 feet, so passengers would still feel comfortable. However, the aircraft can fly up to 25,000 feet and the Kodiak 900 has supplemental oxygen for those flights. According to Brown, the unpressurized cabin makes the plane less complex, reduces metal fatigue, and lowers its overall operating costs. As a result, the Kodiak 900 fits a market niche between the old Kodiak 100 and the more expensive PC-12, giving operators a good low-cost, short-mission option. "Operators needed more speed or space than the Kodiak 100 could give them, but did not need the complexity or cost of the PC-12 or King Air, so that's where the Kodiak 900 comes in," Brown said. "For operators in Alaska, which only have five to six months to make all of their money during the summer, the airplane can make them a lot more because it's cheaper to operate and it can still fly a 100-150 nautical mile mission nearly as quick as the PC-12," he continued. Daher opened its order book for the Kodiak 900 on July 25 and Brown confirmed the company has a handful of preorders but did not name specific operators. He said the plane's $3.5 million price tag comes well-equipped with six passenger seats, de-icing capabilities, air conditioning, and supplemental oxygen, among other features. According to Brown, the Kodiak 900 is good for medical evacuations because it is large enough to fit two stretchers and a nurse station. Moreover, the aircraft is faster than a helicopter, which is commonly used in places like Alaska, but cheaper than a jet. Government entities have also taken interest in the plane for special missions, Brown told Insider. Buyers can expect a modern cabin onboard the Kodiak 900. Specifically, the plane has reclining seats with dual armrests, car-style seatbelts, headrests, USB charging ports, and cup holders. The seats have been specially designed to be easily removed or added to the aircraft depending on need. For example, if an operator wants more cargo space, they can remove the seats using two simple latches. Or, the seats can be adjusted to face each other so business passengers can talk while flying. They can also all face forward in a commuter configuration, according to Brown. Meanwhile, the Kodiak 900 has an external cargo compartment in the belly of the plane. A rear hatch flips down so operators can easily load long items, like lumber, fishing poles, skis, and snowboards, adding to the plane's versatility. On the fixed landing gear are "wheel pants," which are robust enough to stand on. Brown said the aircraft can land on sand and gravel without worrying about debris getting stuck in the wheel pants, which was rigorously tested by the company and the Federal Aviation Administration. The most important improvement on the Kodiak 900 is modern safety. Specifically, the cockpit has a synthetic vision system that displays a topographic map to pilots, which is useful when flying in the dark or through clouds. "If there's a giant mountain in front of you that you can't physically see with your eyes, you can actually see it on the Garmin screens in the cockpit, so it's like eyes outside," Brown said. Moreover, the plane's innovative "discontinuous leading edge" wing design helps pilots better control the aircraft and avoid stalls and spins. Brown said the plane is good from a pilot’s perspective because it is safe and efficient. "The plane is extraordinarily stable and can fly at extremely low speeds for an airplane of its size," he said. "It's nice on the controls, easy to fly, and the reliability is unmatched."
