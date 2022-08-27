See the all-new rugged $3.5 million Kodiak 900 plane that can seat 9 people and is built to land on gravel and sand runways

Daher

Airplane manufacturer Daher recently unveiled its all-new $3.5 million aircraft — the Kodiak 900.

The backcountry plane builds upon the company's robust Kodiak 100 with upgraded technology and comfort.

The Kodiak 900 is estimated to cost $300-$400 per hour, which is less than competing planes like the PC-12.

Flying over a small village in Alaska. Courtesy of Hailey Zirkle

Alaska bush pilot Chad Smith at the Pike Glacier Landing Area of Denali National Park known as Little Switzerland. Courtesy of Chad Smith

French airplane manufacturer Daher just unveiled its new rugged, backcountry plane — the single-engine Kodiak 900 turboprop.Daher chief demo pilot and sales & marketing director Mark Brown told Insider that the plane builds upon the company's Kodiak 100 bush plane. The Kodiak 100 was actually first produced by manufacturer Quest Aircraft Company in 2007, but the planemaker was bought by Daher in 2019. The Kodiak 100 is a true "hardcore" bush plane that is designed to land on any surface, including mud, sand, gravel, and water, and can tackle rough missions that require flying in extremely remote places with little to no infrastructure.Over the years, Brown said a market need opened for an aircraft with the same off-road capabilities as the Kodiak 100, but with less focus on its bush features."The Kodiak took the course of a Jeep or Range Rover that started their history maybe with military service or being off-road centric, and then high-net worth people started seeing these cars as really cool and liked the concept of being able to drive anywhere," Brown said.He said that people started buying those cars, and they started getting nicer, which is how the evolution of the Kodiak 100 to the Kodiak 900 happened.Specifically, the Kodiak 900 took the robust features of its predecessor and combined that with the luxury and speed of the French-made TBM 960.The result is a more refined, modern plane that can still tackle rugged landing strips made of things like gravel, grass, and sand."Say there is a lodge with a 2,000-foot landing strip and they need to get people from Anchorage to the lodge, that would be a good mission for the Kodiak 900," he said.He said the multi-role design makes the “beefy” plane perfect for backcountry flying, like in the remote Alaskan wilderness or Australian Outback.In Alaska, in particular, there are 6 times as many pilots per capita as any other US state. The bush pilots regularly fly to hard-to-reach places to deliver goods and mail.

Alaska has 6 times more pilots per capita than any other place in the US, contributing $3.8 billion to the state. Here's why they're essential.

Bush plane in Denali National Park shuttling tourists and workers (not Kodiak). Taylor Rains/Insider

K2 Aviation De Havilland bush plane in Alaska. Chad Smith

The Pilatus PC-12 NGX. Abby Wallace/Insider.

Inside the Pilatus PC-12 NGX. Abby Wallace/Insider.

Inside the Kodiak's 900 engine. Daher

Inside cabin space. Daher

Air ambulance picking up a mountain ranger in Denali National Park. Menno Boermans/Getty Images

