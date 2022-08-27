Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Active COVID-19 cases drop in five-county area
Active COVID-19 cases dropped in five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no virus-related deaths in the county. Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 930,076. Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 468. Recovered cases: 907,085.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases decline in South Arkansas
Active COVID-19 cases fell in South Arkansas on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional deaths in five South Arkansas counties on Sunday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,070. Total Active Cases: 61, down one since Saturday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,910. Total...
KLTV
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in East Texas are on the hunt for an escaped prisoner. Charles Spraberry is a suspect in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime.
magnoliareporter.com
Building Permits: Magnolia construction running $2 million ahead of same period in 2021
The City of Magnolia issued $392,950 worth of building permits in June, and $260,000 in July. Permits issued in June and July raised the year-to-date value of construction in Magnolia to $6,267,221. The city issued $4,276,960 worth of permits during 2021, which was the worst year in local construction since...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, August 23. James Lambright, 52, Waldo, failure to appear. Joshua Crabtree, 39, Marshall, TX, possession of methamphetamine.
KSLA
Railroad crossing reopened following train crash in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is safe following a crash on the railroad tracks in Bossier City on Monday morning. Crews got the call before 8 a.m. on Aug. 29 to the Sligo Road railroad crossing. A white Ford pickup was on the tracks as a Kansas City...
KLTV
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect who escaped custody in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Charles Spraberry, 42, is accused in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies were found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry was the person who did the crime. He faces multiple felony charges including for sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping.
KTBS
Webster sheriff: Father fatally shoots adult son; investigation continues
MINDEN, La. -- No charges have been filed so far in a deadly shooting Sunday night when a father shot his adult son following a fight between the two, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The investigation is ongoing and once concluded the information will be presented to the Webster Parish District...
KSLA
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four juveniles are in the custody of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex that happened early Tuesday morning (Aug. 30). CPSO officials say they got calls about shots being fired just after 4:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the...
KTAL
Mystery fire destroys vehicle near Oil City
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are looking for answers after a car was engulfed in flames near Oil City late Sunday night. Around 11:50 p.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call to the scene on Clyde Place Vivian Rd. near Hwy 170, northeast of Oil City. Deputies found the car fully engulfed in fire when they arrived.
magnoliareporter.com
Forty-nine licensed personnel go to work for Magnolia School District
The Magnolia School District welcomed 49 new licensed personnel to the district at its annual new teacher orientation training on August 11. New teachers joining East Side Elementary School are Brandi Minter, kindergarten; Dani Mesick, 2nd grade; Jennifer Stuart, 2nd grade; Hunter Williams, 2nd grade; and Hannah Brown, 1st grade.
magnoliareporter.com
Jessica Aryee, Magnolia High's new principal, says passion for education sealed the deal
History was made last week at Magnolia High School when Jessica Aryee welcomed students. When Aryee took over as principal, she was the first woman and the first African American to ever serve in that role. “The first week of school was amazing and it was great seeing the students...
KTAL
Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
Bienville Parish Car Accident Claims One Life
On Monday, August 29, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 154, just west of LA Hwy 507. This crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Bridgette Dauzat, of Jamestown, who was not restrained. The initial...
fox16.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
KATV
Best places to eat in El Dorado
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Alexis Alexander, a local El Dorado foodie, talks about the best places to eat and drink in El Dorado. For more information on places to dine, click here.
txktoday.com
Arrest Made in Boyd Road Burglary
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to an alarm call at a residence in the 4300 block of Boyd Road early Sunday morning around 4:43 am. Officer Christine Knouse arrived and found that the back door of the residence had been shattered. While further investigating in the darkness, Officer Knouse observed the shadow of a person walking through an adjacent property and subsequently detained an individual wearing a backpack and carrying another bag. Once Officers Marcos Luna and Jason Tellas arrived at the scene, they assisted by searching the residence for other intruders or possibly injured individuals. They did not locate anyone else but saw where drawers inside the residence were rummaged through.
Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police is requesting information regarding the identities of two masked individuals. These two men are wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting death of a male that occurred on Saturday night in Cinnamon Square Apartments. If you have any information, […]
KTBS
Bossier City cop makes first court appearance; FBI provides details in affidavit
BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police sergeant who sometimes acted as spokesman for the city is accused of a federal prescription drug crime and will stay in jail until another court proceeding later this week. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby set a detention hearing for 2 p.m....
KTBS
FBI arrests Bossier City police officer
BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police officer is behind bars following his arrest Sunday afternoon by federal agents. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford Jr., 52, was booked into the Caddo Correction Center as an in-state fugitive for the U.S. Marshals Service. There was no information about...
