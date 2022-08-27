ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

Active COVID-19 cases drop in five-county area

Active COVID-19 cases dropped in five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no virus-related deaths in the county. Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 930,076. Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 468. Recovered cases: 907,085.
UNION COUNTY, AR
COVID-19 cases decline in South Arkansas

Active COVID-19 cases fell in South Arkansas on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional deaths in five South Arkansas counties on Sunday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,070. Total Active Cases: 61, down one since Saturday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,910. Total...
ARKANSAS STATE
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in East Texas are on the hunt for an escaped prisoner. Charles Spraberry is a suspect in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime.
CASS COUNTY, TX
Columbia County, AR
Columbia County, AR
Columbia County, AR
Arkansas Society
Arkansas Government
Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, August 23. James Lambright, 52, Waldo, failure to appear. Joshua Crabtree, 39, Marshall, TX, possession of methamphetamine.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect who escaped custody in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Charles Spraberry, 42, is accused in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies were found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry was the person who did the crime. He faces multiple felony charges including for sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping.
CASS COUNTY, TX
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four juveniles are in the custody of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex that happened early Tuesday morning (Aug. 30). CPSO officials say they got calls about shots being fired just after 4:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Mystery fire destroys vehicle near Oil City

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are looking for answers after a car was engulfed in flames near Oil City late Sunday night. Around 11:50 p.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call to the scene on Clyde Place Vivian Rd. near Hwy 170, northeast of Oil City. Deputies found the car fully engulfed in fire when they arrived.
OIL CITY, LA
Forty-nine licensed personnel go to work for Magnolia School District

The Magnolia School District welcomed 49 new licensed personnel to the district at its annual new teacher orientation training on August 11. New teachers joining East Side Elementary School are Brandi Minter, kindergarten; Dani Mesick, 2nd grade; Jennifer Stuart, 2nd grade; Hunter Williams, 2nd grade; and Hannah Brown, 1st grade.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
SHREVEPORT, LA
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Best places to eat in El Dorado

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Alexis Alexander, a local El Dorado foodie, talks about the best places to eat and drink in El Dorado. For more information on places to dine, click here.
EL DORADO, AR
Arrest Made in Boyd Road Burglary

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to an alarm call at a residence in the 4300 block of Boyd Road early Sunday morning around 4:43 am. Officer Christine Knouse arrived and found that the back door of the residence had been shattered. While further investigating in the darkness, Officer Knouse observed the shadow of a person walking through an adjacent property and subsequently detained an individual wearing a backpack and carrying another bag. Once Officers Marcos Luna and Jason Tellas arrived at the scene, they assisted by searching the residence for other intruders or possibly injured individuals. They did not locate anyone else but saw where drawers inside the residence were rummaged through.
TEXARKANA, AR
Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police is requesting information regarding the identities of two masked individuals. These two men are wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting death of a male that occurred on Saturday night in Cinnamon Square Apartments. If you have any information, […]
RUSTON, LA
FBI arrests Bossier City police officer

BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police officer is behind bars following his arrest Sunday afternoon by federal agents. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford Jr., 52, was booked into the Caddo Correction Center as an in-state fugitive for the U.S. Marshals Service. There was no information about...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

