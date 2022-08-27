Walton football scores 20 unanswered to top Brookwood

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA – When opportunities presented themselves, Walton capitalized.

A wild final five minutes of the second quarter that saw the Walton Raiders score 20 unanswered points against the host Brookwood Broncos was the window of opportunity they needed to jump out to a two-score lead and never look back en route to a 34-20 win in a rematch of last year’s Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal match-up.

Standout junior quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski tossed three touchdowns to pair with more than 200 yards passing on the night and junior running back Makarki Bodiford scored twice on the ground for the Raiders to round out their scoring.

Walton running back Makarki Bodiford crosses the goal line for one of his two rushing touchdowns on the evening. Photo by Colin Hubbard

The win moves the Raiders to 1-1 on the season after losing to Mill Creek last week in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“We didn’t start the way we wanted,” Walton head coach Daniel Brunner said. “We were a little slow getting out of the gates, but at the end of the day, we finished where we wanted to finish. The kids were resilient. We bounced back from a tough loss last week. For me, that tells us everything we need to know about this team right now. We’re in a good place and going into a bye week, we’re pretty excited.”

The Broncos led the Raiders 14-7 with just over five minutes left in the first half before the Raiders scored three touchdowns in less than four minutes with two of the scores set up by an onside kick recovery and a fumble recovery on defense.

Before the hosts could blink, the Broncos found themselves trailing 27-14 and could not dig themselves out of that hole in the second half.

“(The momentum shift) was everything for (Walton),” Brookwood head coach Philip Jones said. “We were fighting our butt off and felt like we had the game a little bit in control and then that happened. They were opportunistic and scored. We fumbled and they scored. And all of a sudden, what was a game we felt like we had control of, they pull away and gain a lot of momentum. That was huge.”

Brookwood couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game. Senior Noah Holton intercepted Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski on the fifth play of the game, setting up a short field for Alabama commit Dylan Lonergan and the Broncos offense.

Brookwood's Noah Holton celebrates his early interception that setup his team's first score. Photo by Colin Hubbard

On fourth-and-9, Lonergan converted on an 11-yard completion to senior receiver Miles Massengill before calling his own number and scampering 17 yards down the left sideline for the game's opening score.

Hecklinski and the Raiders responded with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by a 21-yard throw-and-catch from Hecklinski to Cameran Loyd, but the Broncos offense went on the move again.

This time, Lonergan and the Broncos went on a methodical 14-play, 58-yard drive that resulted in another touchdown run from Lonergan, this time from one yard out.

Brookwood quarterback Dylan Lonergan, an Alabama commit, scrambles for yardage, as Walton safety Matthew Traynor (11) closes in for the tackle. Photo by Colin Hubbard

The drive started with a pooch-style kickoff that was recovered by the Broncos at their own 42 and worked in their favor after the touchdown drive gave the hosts a 14-7 lead with 9:02 left in the second quarter.

But after Walton marched down the field and tied the game up at 14-14 five minutes later, their next pooch kickoff turned to gold for the Raiders. They recovered the short kickoff at the Brookwood 37 and scored one play into their next offensive drive.

“It was huge,” Brunner said of the recovery. “Any time we can steal a possession away, we’re going to do it. Especially with a really good offense like that. Awesome job on special teams. We were able to take the ball away a few times tonight. We’ve been talking about that and we sure did that tonight when it mattered. It really changed the complexion of that game.”

Hecklinski threw deep to senior Ayden Jackson, who made an adjustment in the end zone and hauled in the pass to give the Raiders their first lead of the game, 20-14 after a missed extra point.

Walton's Ayden Jackson (5) is pumped up following his second quarter touchdown grab, while teammate Hunter Teal looks on. Photo by Colin Hubbard

The Broncos looked to make it three touchdowns in as many drives when they stepped back out onto the field and set up shop at the Raider 45 after a personal foul on the kickoff, but fumbled the ball right back to the Raiders on the first play.

Walton made Brookwood pay once again for their mistake and scored again, this time on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Hecklinski to Loyd with 1:06 left in the half.

Hecklinkski finished the first half 11 of 17 for 185 yards and threw three TDs to give Walton a 13-point lead at halftime.

Brookwood fought back on its first possession to open the second half and got as close as the Walton 26 before going backward on back-to-back penalties. Facing a third-and-22 from the Walton 38, a 20-yard completion from Lonergan to senior Bryce Dopson set up a fourth-and-2 from the Walton 19.

The Broncos elected to attempt a field goal rather than go for it and the decision proved to be costly as Danny Elrod missed the 36-yard attempt that would have trimmed Walton’s lead to 10 points.

Brookwood’s defense forced Walton’s first punt of the night three minutes later, but the Broncos quickly found themselves facing another tough fourth down decision, this time near midfield.

Facing a fourth-and-3 from their own 46 with under a minute remaining in the third quarter, the Broncos punted the ball away and headed into the fourth quarter still trailing by 13 points.

Once again, the Brookwood defense stood tall and forced a punt. With the Broncos in desperate need of a big play, they got the opposite. Senior running back Jumal Prothro muffed the punt attempt and Walton recovered at the Brookwood 19.

The Raiders went on to punch it into the end zone on five consecutive rushes from Makari Bodiford and extended their lead to 34-14 with seven minutes left.

With Brookwood’s chances of pulling off a comeback all but gone, they went down swinging. They responded with a touchdown drive that saw Lonergan score his third rushing touchdown of the game with just under four minutes left to trip the lead to 34-20.

A failed onside kick by the Broncos allowed the Raiders to run out the final 3:54 and secure the victory.

“We definitely have to finish drives,” Jones said. “We have a good offense, but we’ve got a lot of new guys at key positions. So we’re still learning a lot about ourselves. Our coaches have to evaluate and make improvements and the players have to evaluate and make improvements. We have to get better.”

Jones gave a lot of credit to his defense in the second half who held a high-powered Walton offense at bay. The only touchdown allowed in the second half was a result of a short field following Prothro’s muffed punt.

“They did great,” Jones said. “I’m proud of the adjustments that our coaches made at halftime. The defense did a great job. We were just looking for a spark. It was just one of those nights that felt like we were stuck in mud. Every time we were waiting for a spark or something good to happen, we just couldn’t find it. That’s a credit to Walton. That’s a good football team.”

Walton will play host to Pope High School next Friday while the Broncos will look to shake off the loss as they turn their attention to Collins Hill next Friday night on the road.