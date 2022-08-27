ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, NY

Walton football scores 20 unanswered to top Brookwood

By Colin Hubbard
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaHCJ_0hXfC2JT00

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA – When opportunities presented themselves, Walton capitalized.

A wild final five minutes of the second quarter that saw the Walton Raiders score 20 unanswered points against the host Brookwood Broncos was the window of opportunity they needed to jump out to a two-score lead and never look back en route to a 34-20 win in a rematch of last year’s Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal match-up.

Standout junior quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski tossed three touchdowns to pair with more than 200 yards passing on the night and junior running back Makarki Bodiford scored twice on the ground for the Raiders to round out their scoring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ll9tm_0hXfC2JT00
Walton running back Makarki Bodiford crosses the goal line for one of his two rushing touchdowns on the evening.

Photo by Colin Hubbard

The win moves the Raiders to 1-1 on the season after losing to Mill Creek last week in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“We didn’t start the way we wanted,” Walton head coach Daniel Brunner said. “We were a little slow getting out of the gates, but at the end of the day, we finished where we wanted to finish. The kids were resilient. We bounced back from a tough loss last week. For me, that tells us everything we need to know about this team right now. We’re in a good place and going into a bye week, we’re pretty excited.”

The Broncos led the Raiders 14-7 with just over five minutes left in the first half before the Raiders scored three touchdowns in less than four minutes with two of the scores set up by an onside kick recovery and a fumble recovery on defense.

Before the hosts could blink, the Broncos found themselves trailing 27-14 and could not dig themselves out of that hole in the second half.

“(The momentum shift) was everything for (Walton),” Brookwood head coach Philip Jones said. “We were fighting our butt off and felt like we had the game a little bit in control and then that happened. They were opportunistic and scored. We fumbled and they scored. And all of a sudden, what was a game we felt like we had control of, they pull away and gain a lot of momentum. That was huge.”

Brookwood couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game. Senior Noah Holton intercepted Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski on the fifth play of the game, setting up a short field for Alabama commit Dylan Lonergan and the Broncos offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZkLNo_0hXfC2JT00
Brookwood's Noah Holton celebrates his early interception that setup his team's first score.

Photo by Colin Hubbard

On fourth-and-9, Lonergan converted on an 11-yard completion to senior receiver Miles Massengill before calling his own number and scampering 17 yards down the left sideline for the game's opening score.

Hecklinski and the Raiders responded with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by a 21-yard throw-and-catch from Hecklinski to Cameran Loyd, but the Broncos offense went on the move again.

This time, Lonergan and the Broncos went on a methodical 14-play, 58-yard drive that resulted in another touchdown run from Lonergan, this time from one yard out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MLR9_0hXfC2JT00
Brookwood quarterback Dylan Lonergan, an Alabama commit, scrambles for yardage, as Walton safety Matthew Traynor (11) closes in for the tackle.

Photo by Colin Hubbard

The drive started with a pooch-style kickoff that was recovered by the Broncos at their own 42 and worked in their favor after the touchdown drive gave the hosts a 14-7 lead with 9:02 left in the second quarter.

But after Walton marched down the field and tied the game up at 14-14 five minutes later, their next pooch kickoff turned to gold for the Raiders. They recovered the short kickoff at the Brookwood 37 and scored one play into their next offensive drive.

“It was huge,” Brunner said of the recovery. “Any time we can steal a possession away, we’re going to do it. Especially with a really good offense like that. Awesome job on special teams. We were able to take the ball away a few times tonight. We’ve been talking about that and we sure did that tonight when it mattered. It really changed the complexion of that game.”

Hecklinski threw deep to senior Ayden Jackson, who made an adjustment in the end zone and hauled in the pass to give the Raiders their first lead of the game, 20-14 after a missed extra point.

Walton's Ayden Jackson (5) is pumped up following his second quarter touchdown grab, while teammate Hunter Teal looks on.

Photo by Colin Hubbard

The Broncos looked to make it three touchdowns in as many drives when they stepped back out onto the field and set up shop at the Raider 45 after a personal foul on the kickoff, but fumbled the ball right back to the Raiders on the first play.

Walton made Brookwood pay once again for their mistake and scored again, this time on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Hecklinski to Loyd with 1:06 left in the half.

Hecklinkski finished the first half 11 of 17 for 185 yards and threw three TDs to give Walton a 13-point lead at halftime.

Brookwood fought back on its first possession to open the second half and got as close as the Walton 26 before going backward on back-to-back penalties. Facing a third-and-22 from the Walton 38, a 20-yard completion from Lonergan to senior Bryce Dopson set up a fourth-and-2 from the Walton 19.

The Broncos elected to attempt a field goal rather than go for it and the decision proved to be costly as Danny Elrod missed the 36-yard attempt that would have trimmed Walton’s lead to 10 points.

Brookwood’s defense forced Walton’s first punt of the night three minutes later, but the Broncos quickly found themselves facing another tough fourth down decision, this time near midfield.

Facing a fourth-and-3 from their own 46 with under a minute remaining in the third quarter, the Broncos punted the ball away and headed into the fourth quarter still trailing by 13 points.

Once again, the Brookwood defense stood tall and forced a punt. With the Broncos in desperate need of a big play, they got the opposite. Senior running back Jumal Prothro muffed the punt attempt and Walton recovered at the Brookwood 19.

The Raiders went on to punch it into the end zone on five consecutive rushes from Makari Bodiford and extended their lead to 34-14 with seven minutes left.

With Brookwood’s chances of pulling off a comeback all but gone, they went down swinging. They responded with a touchdown drive that saw Lonergan score his third rushing touchdown of the game with just under four minutes left to trip the lead to 34-20.

A failed onside kick by the Broncos allowed the Raiders to run out the final 3:54 and secure the victory.

“We definitely have to finish drives,” Jones said. “We have a good offense, but we’ve got a lot of new guys at key positions. So we’re still learning a lot about ourselves. Our coaches have to evaluate and make improvements and the players have to evaluate and make improvements. We have to get better.”

Jones gave a lot of credit to his defense in the second half who held a high-powered Walton offense at bay. The only touchdown allowed in the second half was a result of a short field following Prothro’s muffed punt.

“They did great,” Jones said. “I’m proud of the adjustments that our coaches made at halftime. The defense did a great job. We were just looking for a spark. It was just one of those nights that felt like we were stuck in mud. Every time we were waiting for a spark or something good to happen, we just couldn’t find it. That’s a credit to Walton. That’s a good football team.”

Walton will play host to Pope High School next Friday while the Broncos will look to shake off the loss as they turn their attention to Collins Hill next Friday night on the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vkshr_0hXfC2JT00
Brookwood's Jumal Protho lunges for the goal line in his team's 34-20 loss to Walton.

Photo by Colin Murphy

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walton, NY
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Alabama, NY
City
Walton, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Take a Look Around Binghamton’s 2022 Porchfest

I've been to a lot of events since I moved to Binghamton a few months ago, but Porchfest was without a doubt my favorite one yet. I mean no disrespect to Spiediefest or any of the various town and county fairs I've gotten to attend, but this event checked every box that I have. There was great food, great music, beautiful weather and I got to walk around meeting the fine people of the Binghamton community in their own community.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Three rescued from hanging car in Homer

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland County rescued three people from a car. The Homer Fire Department says the vehicle was hanging over an embankment on Saturday morning. Crews helped get the occupants out of the car safely. No injuries were reported. New York State Police, TLC Ambulance,...
HOMER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Broncos#Raiders#American Football#Snellville#Aaaaaaa#Mercedes Benz Stadium
News Channel 34

Rich David prepares for general election

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican State Senate candidate Rich David was touring the Avenue in Endicott today, checking in with business owners about their concerns. NewsChannel 34 tagged along as David visited with Endicott Performing Arts Center Artistic Director Pat Foti and Endicott Florist owner Mike Packs. David, who spent 8 years as Binghamton Mayor […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
msn.com

Fire truck melted by downed powerline

A high-voltage power line fell on a fire truck in upstate New York sending a current straight through the body to the ground and causing extensive damage. The Schoharie Fire Department's apparatus was parked down a long tight driveway working a structure fire when the incident occurred. As soon as...
SCHOHARIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Possible drownings of three people in Sullivan County (video)

WHITE LAKE – Three individuals were taken to Garnet Health Medical Center following a tragic accident in White Lake in Bethel just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The status of the three remained unknown as of the evening. A state trooper, who was among law enforcement officers, EMS, and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal motorcycle crash in Greene County

TOWN OF HUNTER – A Coxsackie man was killed on Sunday evening when the motorcycle he was riding struck a guide rail on Route 23A in the Town of Hunter. State Police identified the victim as Luke Niosi, 24, who was operating a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound when he failed to keep right and struck a guiderail on the eastbound side of the road.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy