NAPPANEE — Sporting green gloves and green shoes on a team whose actual colors are black and red, NorthWood junior NiTareon Tuggle explained with a smile that it’s because green’s his favorite color and “I’m the Green Goblin.”

Well, he certainly was a supervillain in the eyes of East Noble, and he fittingly gobbled up green grass during one of the most electric kickoff returns ever seen by at least one longtime keen observer.