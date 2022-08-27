Read full article on original website
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taking Care of Pets in Late SummerSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles (AFLA) September 2-4, 2022Lashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Volleyball, Week One
All Moore League matches scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.; St. Anthony matches begin at 5 p.m. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Ike Mikaele, Long Beach Poly Football. Long Beach Poly senior linebacker Ike...
Andy Fee’s Quick Switch From Long Beach State to Washington
It was a weird weekend to be Andy Fee. The now-former Long Beach State athletic director had his last day at the university on Friday, having spent the last week saying goodbyes. Then on Sunday, he was a spectator at the Long Beach State and Washington women’s soccer game, a bizarre coincidental quirk of timing that saw him saying goodbye to his old school and hello to his new one.
Long Beach Poly Football Makes California History With 800th Victory
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly’s 17-3 win over Serra felt like a landmark game in many ways, as the Jackrabbits got over the hump against the Cavaliers thanks to an outstanding defensive performance and a punishing round game. But the televised victory meant a lot more than just settling a score with Serra or improving to 2-0. The win was also the 800th in the history of the Poly football program, according to the562.org’s record books and verified by the official state record-books kept by Cal-Hi Sports.
Long Beach State Soccer Falls to Washington
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The game was off from the first second for the Long Beach State women’s soccer team as they hosted Washington, with the Beach looking for their first win of the season. A Huskies player began running down the field prior to the ball being kicked off, resulting in a deep possession for Washington to start the game, and an early disadvantage for the Beach. Things didn’t get much better after that in a 5-1 setback for Long Beach State.
Dan & Desiree Gooch Continue Golf Sponsorship for 2022-23 School Year
The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf will once again be sponsored by Dan & Desiree Gooch for the upcoming school year, continuing their sponsorship from last season. Dan & Desiree Gooch have been longtime supporters of local golf at all levels from amateur to high school and college golf. Their support will help support The562’s golf coverage with articles, photos, videos, feature stories, and more.
Agoura High School football player dies at 15
A community is mourning after a 15-year-old Agoura High School football player died last week. Carter Stone had only attended one day at his new school as a freshman before suffering complications during a surgery and died Thursday, the Ventura County Star reported. The offensive guard had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in Ventura County […]
Long Beach Alums Power USA Sports Victories
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. As is the case every summer, Long Beach sports products are filling the ranks of USA national...
Fire Wings Continues SoCal Expansion with Four New LA Sites
The company will expand to Downey, Long Beach, Monterey Park, and West Covina
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur
DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
msn.com
Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people
Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
msn.com
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
Talon Marks
Bruno Mars tribute in Norwalk concert
The city of Norwalk hosted the Friday night concert featuring Bruno Mars tribute band from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m at 12138 Front St. between San Antonio Drive and Funston Avenue. Friday night concert was free admission to all residents where they had food trucks and booths, vendors, art booths, kid activities and a small car show.
The Port of Long Beach should reject Queen Mary control, Assemblyman says
Patrick O’Donnell, who represents Long Beach in the state Assembly and is retiring at the end of his current term, is the highest profile official to criticize the city’s proposed transfer of control over the ship to the Port of Long Beach. The post The Port of Long Beach should reject Queen Mary control, Assemblyman says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Nipsey Hussle & Bunchy Carter: Two Black Men off Slauson
The murder of Nipsey Hussle hauntingly mirrors the murder of not only Bunchy Carter, but the entire dismantling of Los Angeles Black Panther Party. His 2019 slaying also mirrors how the vision of community progress for Blacks in South Central was disrupted during the 1960’s.
homeworlddesign.com
A New Office Building in Long Beach, CA That Takes its Queues from Ed Killingsworth’s Garden Office
Size: 102,840 square feet, with four floors and a parking garage. The building can accommodate 550 full time in-office employees, or up to 750 hybrid workers. In 2018 Laserfiche, the foremost SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation, commissioned Studio One Eleven to reflect the company’s vision of reimagining how technology can transform lives by designing a new state-of-the-art global headquarters. Created during the pandemic, the building not only represents the company’s place as a cornerstone of technology-focused enterprise in Long Beach, but also demonstrates that forward-thinking creative offices are more vibrant than ever: It embodies a future workplace that is more sustainable, flexible and efficient.
Shark spotted: Swimmers, surfers warned to stay out of water after sighting near Manhattan Beach
Surfers and swimmers were being warned Friday afternoon to stay out of the water along Manhattan Beach after a shark was spotted close to shore.
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
