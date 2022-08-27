Read full article on original website
Police identify Grand Rapids shooting victim
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police identified Dacarri Brown, 22, as the victim of a fatal shooting this weekend near Stewart Street SW and South Division Avenue. He was shot around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near the intersection of Stewart and South Division, Grand Rapids police said. Police tried...
Police: One dead in shooting in Kalamazoo
A person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday.
Multiple purse snatchings reported in Grand Rapids, police say
WALKER, Mich. — Another purse snatching at a West Michigan grocery and retail store is just the latest in a string of similar thefts across Greater Grand Rapids. According to the Walker Police Department, the crime happened Monday, Aug. 29 at the Meijer on Wilson Avenue in Standale. Walker...
Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection
KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
Police to buy back guns in Grand Rapids Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to buy back guns from the community next month. The buyback event, the third in Grand Rapids, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot...
Grand Rapids police release photos of suspect vehicle in LMCU armed robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have released details of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a Grand Rapids bank robbery earlier this month. The armed robbery occurred Aug. 1 at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).
GRPD: No arrest after police standoff in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A police standoff on the northeast side of Grand Rapids has ended without an arrest. Officers blocked streets near Carrier Street and College Avenue yesterday around 3 p.m. No one was found in the home. Police cleared the area roughly three hours later.
Man accused in woman’s 1996 Grand rapids area killing held on $1 million bond
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge set a $1 million bond for a 64-year-old man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman in 1996 -- a death that police once investigated as potentially being linked to nine other killings. Garry Dean Artman was arraigned Monday, Aug. 29 on charges of open...
Grand Rapids Fire launches cadet program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you want to learn the ins and outs of being a Grand Rapids firefighter?. The fire department launched a 12-month, work-study cadet program to provide fire and medical training to high school graduates, city officials said. Controlling violence: Grand Rapids Police to host gun...
WMU mourns loss of two students who died in shooting, hit-and-run
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University lost two students over the weekend in Kalamazoo. "Processing through grief takes time. As a community, let us lean on each other for needed support now and in the weeks and months ahead," WMU President Edward Montgomery said in a statement Monday. Naya...
Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say
PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
Man armed with baseball bat accused of robbing Ottawa County gas station
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies arrested a man Monday who, they said, may be connected to a Mobil Mart armed robbery. Kzoo homicide: Family wants answers to fatal shooting that killed loved one outside a Kalamazoo market. A man smashed through the gas station glass door Sunday,...
KDPS: Driver of stolen vehicle died after chase, crash
A driver died after crashing during a chase in Kalamazoo Monday, police say.
Deputies: Missing Plainfield Twp. mom may be with Wyoming man
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt has been missing since Sunday, Aug. 21 at her home near the intersection of 5 Mile Road and East Beltline Avenue.
Man accused of killing two women booked in Kent Co. jail
A man accused of killing a woman in Kent County almost 26 years ago is now in the Kent County Jail.
Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’
The mother of a woman who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage says she drove by the police scene but had no idea her daughter was involved.
Police arrest teen who had drug-laced pills that looked like kids vitamins
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — While investigating an alleged assault at a Battle Creek laundry mat, police said they arrested a man who had meth-laced pills that looked like children's vitamins. Battle Creek Police identified a vehicle in question from the alleged assault at Finish Line Laundry on East Columbia...
Authorities: Suspect killed in crash after leading undersheriff on chase
A car chase involving the Newaygo County undersheriff ended with the suspect dying in a crash east of White Cloud, authorities say.
Algoma Township bank robbery suspect arrested in Wexford County
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies have arrested the man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. The robbery occurred at a Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the 27-year-old man from Cadillac was...
