Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection

KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
Fox17

Police to buy back guns in Grand Rapids Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to buy back guns from the community next month. The buyback event, the third in Grand Rapids, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot...
iheart.com

GRPD: No arrest after police standoff in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A police standoff on the northeast side of Grand Rapids has ended without an arrest. Officers blocked streets near Carrier Street and College Avenue yesterday around 3 p.m. No one was found in the home. Police cleared the area roughly three hours later.
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Stewart Street Sw#S Division Avenue#The Major Case Team#Silent Observer
WWMT

Grand Rapids Fire launches cadet program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you want to learn the ins and outs of being a Grand Rapids firefighter?. The fire department launched a 12-month, work-study cadet program to provide fire and medical training to high school graduates, city officials said. Controlling violence: Grand Rapids Police to host gun...
WWMT

WMU mourns loss of two students who died in shooting, hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University lost two students over the weekend in Kalamazoo. "Processing through grief takes time. As a community, let us lean on each other for needed support now and in the weeks and months ahead," WMU President Edward Montgomery said in a statement Monday. Naya...
MLive

Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say

PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
Fox17

Deputies: Missing Plainfield Twp. mom may be with Wyoming man

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt has been missing since Sunday, Aug. 21 at her home near the intersection of 5 Mile Road and East Beltline Avenue.
