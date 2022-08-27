Missing Orange County man found safe

Photo: VSP

UPDATE: According to VSP, Forie has been located and is safe.

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing Orange County man.

According to VSP, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 71-year-old Kobus Forie, who was last seen around 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Wildflower Way in the Locust Grove area. He is believed to be wearing a light colored shirt, cream shorts and gray shoes.

Forie suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police. Anyone who believes they may have seen Forie or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 540-406-3058.

