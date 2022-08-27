ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 6,000 fans fill Moby Arena to see Colorado State volleyball take down North Carolina

By Kelly Lyell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
What a way to start a new season.

Playing in front of nearly 6,000 fans Friday night on its home court at Moby Arena, the Colorado State volleyball team opened its 2022 campaign with a four-set win over North Carolina.

CSU took the match 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17, avenging a five-set loss to the Tar Heels a year ago in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Outside hitter Kennedy Stanford had 13 kills without committing a single hitting error to go along with 11 digs for the Rams.

Outside hitter Malaya Jones, a transfer from USC playing in her first match with the Rams, added 12 kills, and middle blocker Annie Sullivan was a force with eight kills and just one hitting error and six blocks. Jacqi Van Leifde, playing in the other middle blocker spot, also was in on six blocks for the Rams.

CSU out-blocked North Carolina 13-8 and hit .324 to the Tar Heels’ .133.

Charley Niego had 14 kills and Mabry Shaffmaster 13 for North Carolina, which went 21-9 and played in the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

The crowd of 5,961 was the eighth-largest in program history, another milestone for the popular program and its fanbase.

CSU plays at home again at 7 p.m. Saturday against UC-Santa Barbara, 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Northern Colorado and 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Arkansas. The Rams are also at home for matches next Friday night against Florida Gulf Coast and Saturday afternoon against Alabama State.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan

