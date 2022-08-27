Read full article on original website
Milwaukee man accused of using weapon outside a school
Milwaukee police are investigating a security scare at a school.It happened Monday morning at Bruce Guadalupe Community School near Ninth and Mineral streets.Bruce Guadalupe is a K3-8th charter school connected to the United Community Center. Milwaukee police said a 29-year-old man came to the school with some sort of weapon around 7:45 amFamilies told WISN 12 News they remember seeing police swarm the school as they were dropping kids off, but the school did not divulge specifics with parents about what exactly happened. “We got a message saying there was an incident and they called the Milwaukee Police. I saw a lot of police in front, there was a lot of them,” said Malina Carlos, whose son goes to the school.Police told WISN 12 News they arrested the man, accused of reckless use of a weapon.School administrators and police are not releasing any more information at this time.”As soon as we knew of an incident we notified police. No one was injured,” said Chris Joch, chief education director at Bruce Guadalupe. “I can’t really get into details because it’s still under investigation. It was a safety concern.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal
Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man wanted; homicide, fire near 83rd and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a homicide and house fire that happened on the city's north side Aug. 25. A warrant is out for his arrest. Prosecutors accuse 47-year-old Ernest Terrell Blakney of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend before setting his home on fire near 83rd and Vienna.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near 40th and Florist; gunman in custody
MILWAUKEE - A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was fatal shot near 40th and Florist in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28. Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Milwaukee police have the gunman in custody. Charges will be referred to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument
MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Wells early Monday, Aug. 29, police say. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting was triggered by an argument. The gunman is being sought.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting prompted by crash; gunman sought
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near Teutonia and Keefe in Milwaukee was triggered by an argument after a two-vehicle crash late Sunday, Aug. 28, police say. The shooting happened just before midnight. A 42-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and was listed in critical condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man charged in homicide near 76th and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in an alley near 76th and Vienna on Aug. 15. The accused is Breyon Wright – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. Bail jumping (felony), two counts.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man with developmental disability charged for stabbing his brother outside of Culver’s | Crime and Courts
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged in the Friday stabbing outside of the Douglas Avenue Culver’s. Austin J. Fugarino, 24, of the 3700 block of 10th Ave., was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. According to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nathanael Benton 80 years in prison, Delafield officer shooting
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Nathanael Benton, convicted in June for shooting two police officers in Delafield in 2020 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Benton is already serving 50 years for an attempted homicide inside the Waukesha County Jail. Benton tried to kill an inmate with a shank made from a sharpened toothbrush. A jury found him guilty in that case.
Man dies in shooting near 40th and Florist, suspect in custody
The Milwaukee Police department responded to the area of 40th and Florist for a shooting just after 7:00pm Sunday
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; photos of striking truck released
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released pictures Monday of the truck that struck and killed Xaiver Casanova Davis, 23, at 6th and Juneau around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police described the truck as a black 2021-2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX with amber lights in the hood scoop, flashing amber lights on both side mirrors and, possibly, flashing headlights. The truck should have front end damage, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded, 2 near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents that happened late Saturday, Aug. 27 and into Sunday, Aug. 28. Two of those incidents happened near 44th and Center. The first shooting at 44th and Center happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a single...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed, hit-and-run at 6th and Juneau
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 23, was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday, Aug. 28 near 6th and Juneau. Police said the victim was in the crosswalk around 12:30 a.m. when the driver of a pickup ran a red light northbound on 6th Street and struck the man, identified by his mother as Xaiver Casanova Davis. He died at the hospital.
Philanthropist Isabel Bader dies at 95 in Milwaukee
Philanthropist Isabel Bader died at the age of 95 in Milwaukee on Sunday. She and her late husband Alfred Bader, founded Bader Philanthropies, Inc., a charitable foundation based in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
WDIO-TV
A shooting in Wisconsin injuries five people
RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for...
CBS 58
Racine police investigate 3 overnight downtown shootings
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for suspects in three separate shootings overnight. Three people were shot during a fight outside a bar near 3rd and Main at about 2:30 this morning. Everyone is expected to be ok. Moments later officers heard gunshots near 9th and Wisconsin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pewaukee fatal motorcycle crash on WIS 16 near Capitol
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Waukesha authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 16 between Ryan and Capitol in Pewaukee Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Officials say shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy spotted a motorcycle traveling on eastbound State Highway 16 around Ryan Road at a high rate of speed. While checking the area for the motorcycle, the deputy found the motorcycle had lost control and crashed.
23-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Fiserv Forum; police seek suspect vehicle
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect and a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning near Fiserv Forum.
