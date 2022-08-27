ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Finding housing when staying home is not an option

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging sat down with WATE 6 On Your Side News Midday to talk about what older adults in the community should look for when it comes to finding alternative housing when staying home is not an option. Dottie Lyvers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Big Kahuna Wing Festival giving back to local organizations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get your appetites ready. The 9th annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival is returning to Knoxville on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at World’s Fair Park. Combining some of the best hot wing recipes from teams locally and nationally, World’s Fair Park will be filled with the tantalizing sweet smell of hot wings, sounds from the performance stage, wing-eating competitions, a silent auction, and fun for the entire family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
WATE

Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

JFG Coffee Roasting Facility

JFG Coffee was formed in Morristown in 1882. It would move to Knoxville in 1926. Pellissippi State’s ‘MegaLab’ training students for …. Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population. Knoxville native sues Netflix over portrayal in ‘Inventing …. DNA used to identity missing girl’s remains in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Toys#Senior Center#Charity#Morningside Gardens#Scott Recycling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Charities
WATE

Infrared workout heating up fitness in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s sometimes hard to find the time to work out or maybe you are just looking for something different. A fitness center is putting a twist on exercise, adding infrared heat to take your workout to the next level. Jen LeBus is the co-owner...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy