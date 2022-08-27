Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
S.E.E.E.D. Knox gears up for second career readiness program cohort
The deadline to apply for the next S.E.E.E.D. Career Readiness Program cohort is Wednesday, Aug. 31. The fall program is set to start Sept. 13.
Safety and Awareness meeting focused on Fort Sanders, South Knoxville areas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville continues its Neighborhood Safety and Awareness meetings Tuesday, Aug. 30 with the goal to keep people better informed about safety in their community. Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers spoke about the series of meetings as they continue...
Finding housing when staying home is not an option
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging sat down with WATE 6 On Your Side News Midday to talk about what older adults in the community should look for when it comes to finding alternative housing when staying home is not an option. Dottie Lyvers...
Big Kahuna Wing Festival giving back to local organizations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get your appetites ready. The 9th annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival is returning to Knoxville on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at World’s Fair Park. Combining some of the best hot wing recipes from teams locally and nationally, World’s Fair Park will be filled with the tantalizing sweet smell of hot wings, sounds from the performance stage, wing-eating competitions, a silent auction, and fun for the entire family.
Rebuilt Hatfield Knob Elk Viewing Tower made more accessible
The reconstruction of the elk viewing tower on Hatfield Knob of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area is completed.
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
Bus riders left uncertain as KAT looks to fill open driver positions
Knoxville Area Transit is making some big reductions to its bus service as it struggles to fill 150 open bus operator positions.
JFG Coffee Roasting Facility
JFG Coffee was formed in Morristown in 1882. It would move to Knoxville in 1926. Pellissippi State’s ‘MegaLab’ training students for …. Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population. Knoxville native sues Netflix over portrayal in ‘Inventing …. DNA used to identity missing girl’s remains in...
Event venue at former Knoxville drive-in site to host first concerts
The River Breeze Event Center, an new outdoor event center in East Knoxville, built at the former site of a drive-in movie theater will hold a soft-opening concert series this fall ahead of its grand opening next year.
Deadly virus found in kittens at a Morristown shelter
Several kittens at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have tested positive for Feline Panleukopenia.
Renowned Atlanta hospital treating Anderson County deputy hit by pickup
The Shepherd Center specializes in a whole host of treatments, from spinal cord injury to brain injury and other conditions.
Look at the construction of the upcoming Sevierville Buc-ee’s
After the opening of the Buc-ee's in Crossville, there's still some excitement for the Buc-ee's in Sevierville.
Broadway Viaduct in Knoxville to reopen this week after years of work
Meeting a deadline set before and during the coronavirus pandemic, the Broadway Viaduct project in Knoxville is set to be completed on time and reopen this week.
After 37 years, remains of ‘Baby Girl’ identified as missing Indiana teen
A nearly 40-year-old cold case has cropped up new information after the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification positively identified the skeletal remains of a young female found in Campbell County, Tenn. whom investigators over the years had known as "Baby Girl."
Infrared workout heating up fitness in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s sometimes hard to find the time to work out or maybe you are just looking for something different. A fitness center is putting a twist on exercise, adding infrared heat to take your workout to the next level. Jen LeBus is the co-owner...
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
Teen found dead in Caryville
The Caryville Police Department in investigating the death of a teen who was found on August 30.
Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village
TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
Broadway Viaduct to reopen Wednesday
The multimillion-dollar Broadway Viaduct project is set to be completed on time and reopen to Knoxville drivers on Wednesday, Aug. 31. WATE Midday News.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 injured in off-duty ‘zoomies’
A Knox County Sheriff's Office K-9 is on two weeks of bed rest following an off duty injury.
