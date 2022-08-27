ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

EC police investigating fatal shooting of local man

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

Elizabeth City police are investigating the shooting death of a local man early Saturday morning.

Police said the body of Marcus Lee Moore, 29, of the 700 block of Fleetwood St., Elizabeth City, was found shortly after midnight Friday.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to a report of a gunshot victim at Herrington Road and White Street at 12:07 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Moore dead and lying in the roadway, the release said.

Police released no further details. Deputy Chief James Avens didn’t respond to questions Saturday about how many times Moore was shot, why police believe Moore was in the Herrington-White area, and whether others were present at the scene when police arrived. He also didn’t respond to a question about whether police have a motive for Moore’s shooting or suspects in the incident.

Avens reiterated that Moore’s shooting remains an active police investigation, and he asked that anyone with information about the incident to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Tip Line at 252-390-8477. All information will remain anonymous and confidential, he said.

