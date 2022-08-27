ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standoff suspect arrested after holding woman hostage in Northwest Atlanta home

WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3raWah_0hXf5GMs00

ATLANTA — After a six hour stand-off, a woman who was held hostage inside of a home Friday night is now safe and the suspect has been arrested.

It happened at a home on Bridgeport Drive in Northwest Atlanta, not far from I-285 and Bolton Road.

Overnight, investigators told Mims that after four hours, SWAT team hostage negotiators were able to get the woman out of the house safely around 9 p.m.

She suffered minor injuries from the dispute with the suspect.

APD said they tried using “chemical agents” to get the suspect out but it did not work. The SWAT team eventually had to go inside where they found the suspect hiding.

An hour and a half later, they managed to get the suspect out, unharmed.

Friday night, officers said that the woman was being held inside the home against her will by her roommate.

This all began around 5 p.m. Friday when Atlanta police got a call about a hostage situation after a neighbor heard a woman screaming inside the home.

“Investigators learned that the suspect forcefully took the woman inside of the house and witnesses heard her yelling for help and asking someone to call 911,” said APD Capt. Christian Hunt.

Hunt said when officers showed up to the location, nobody answered the door.

He said police knew the suspect had a weapon but they weren’t sure which weapon it was specifically.

On Friday evening, APD spokesperson Benjamin Hopson said they responded to the home before and communicated with the suspect.

There were about five negotiators on the scene with SWAT.

Comments / 5

Jonathan Lewis
3d ago

50 year plus man is to old for that type of foolishness. but yeah I bet it was rent related, cause they were roommates and cops been there before

Reply
2
 

