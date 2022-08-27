Aug. 23, 1929 - Aug. 15, 2022. Sterling Scott Jones was a great-grandson of Waukesha County’s pioneers who passed away on August 15, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in Waukesha on August 23, 1929, the son of Arthur William and Elsie (nee Eble) Jones. He was a graduate of Waukesha South High School in 1947 and received a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1951. He continued music studies abroad at the Ecole Normale de Musique and with Nadia Boulanger in Paris, France (1951-52), and at the University of Heidelberg, Germany (1952-53). On returning to the U.S., he continued his studies at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, receiving his master’s degree in music in 1960. He returned to Europe and was a founding member of an internationally renowned ensemble (1961) known as The Early Music Quartet (Studio der fruehen Musik) residing in Munich, Germany. He later was a teacher of early music at the Schola Cantorum in Basel, Switzerland (1973-86) and at the Doctor Hochs Music Conservatory in Frankfurt, Germany (1984-1991). In retirement he continued living in Munich performing with various ensembles and doing publishings on subjects dealing with early music and its performance.

