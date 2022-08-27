I don't suppose anyone knows but we have a 'oneforall' remote that we had to buy when our LG TV remote stopped working, when you switch the tv on, the apps menu pops up first on the bottom of the screen, then disappears, it has things like NETFLIX, SKY, Amazon prime etc, how do i get it back without switching the tv off and on again? there doesn't seem to be a designated 'button' for it on the remote?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO