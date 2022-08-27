ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

1 person dead after shooting in Logan County

CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Logan County. On Tuesday morning, authorities told KOCO 5 they responded to a scene on Cooksey Road and Meridian Avenue in Logan County where one person was dead following a shooting. KOCO 5 will provide updates as...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

EMBARK Bus Involved In Downtown OKC Accident

An EMBARK bus was involved in an accident late Monday morning in downtown OKC. The accident was reported near Northwest 4th Street and Harrison Avenue. Oklahoma City police as well as EMSA ambulances responded to the scene. If there are any injuries, the extent of them is not yet known.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
blackchronicle.com

Wanted Tulsa violent crime suspect may be in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tulsa police are searching for a violent crime suspect who may be in the Oklahoma City metro area. - Advertisement - Cody Snodgrass, 29, is wanted on a domestic violence and battery by strangulation charge. Snodgrass was last known to live in the area of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Oklahoma City#City Police#Violent Crime#Ocpd
News On 6

Family Of EPD Officer Killed In Crash File Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of a fallen Edmond police officer filed a civil lawsuit against his alleged killer in Oklahoma County District Court on Friday. Sgt. CJ Nelson was killed after a July 19 crash after Oklahoma City police found a pickup truck struck his motorcycle and other vehicles. Officers arrested and...
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

1 killed in apparent homicide, OKC police said

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was killed in an apparent homicide near an apparent homeless encampment, Oklahoma City police said. Detectives are on the scene trying to figure out what happened. The location isn't clear. Police said it was on a service road near N Santa Fe Avenue. Stay...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

After Car Chase Ends In Mustang, Suspect Flees On Foot Before Arrest

One suspect has been detained after a brief chase by vehicle and on foot south of Mustang. According to the Mustang Police Department, the chase started out as a traffic stop for speeding, before the suspect fled a short distance southbound on Highway 4, before crashing and taking off on foot.
MUSTANG, OK
KOCO

Edmond house fire possibly caused by lightning strike

EDMOND, Okla. — A house fire in Edmond was possibly caused by a lightning strike. On Monday, crews were working to repair damage from overnight storms. Tree limbs and power poles were pulled down overnight across Edmond. Sky 5 flew above a scene just north of Arcadia Lake. Fire...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy