Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
1 person dead after shooting in Logan County
CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Logan County. On Tuesday morning, authorities told KOCO 5 they responded to a scene on Cooksey Road and Meridian Avenue in Logan County where one person was dead following a shooting. KOCO 5 will provide updates as...
KOCO
Person in custody after incident involving stolen car, gun in Mustang
MUSTANG, Okla. — One person is in custody after an incident involving a stolen car and a stolen gun in Mustang. Mustang Police took a person into custody after a pursuit. Sky 5 flew over that scene just before 6 a.m. near Southwest 119th and Highway 4. Officers told...
News On 6
EMBARK Bus Involved In Downtown OKC Accident
An EMBARK bus was involved in an accident late Monday morning in downtown OKC. The accident was reported near Northwest 4th Street and Harrison Avenue. Oklahoma City police as well as EMSA ambulances responded to the scene. If there are any injuries, the extent of them is not yet known.
KOCO
2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Officials respond to car that crashed in building in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a car that crashed into a building in Oklahoma City. At around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, officials responded to a scene where a car crashed into a building on Northwest Expressway. Officials said there were no injuries reported. The Oklahoma City Fire Department...
Two arrested after body found at homeless camp
Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after a body was found in northwest Oklahoma City.
Family of fallen Edmond motorcycle officer sues suspect’s employer for damages
According to the documents, the family and their attorneys allege Coontz Roofing, Inc. should have never let the suspect behind the wheel of one of their commercial vehicles.
blackchronicle.com
Wanted Tulsa violent crime suspect may be in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tulsa police are searching for a violent crime suspect who may be in the Oklahoma City metro area. - Advertisement - Cody Snodgrass, 29, is wanted on a domestic violence and battery by strangulation charge. Snodgrass was last known to live in the area of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma City Police investigating a homicide, no arrests or charges made yet
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide in North Oklahoma City near Northwest and North Santa Fe.
Oklahoma man arrested for deadly crash that killed passenger
An Oklahoma man was taken into custody this weekend in connection with a deadly crash that occurred earlier this year.
News On 6
Family Of EPD Officer Killed In Crash File Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of a fallen Edmond police officer filed a civil lawsuit against his alleged killer in Oklahoma County District Court on Friday. Sgt. CJ Nelson was killed after a July 19 crash after Oklahoma City police found a pickup truck struck his motorcycle and other vehicles. Officers arrested and...
Bethany Police Identifies Suspect Arrested At University Campus
The Bethany Police Department said they have identified a suspect arrested Monday morning at Southwestern Christian University. The arrest comes after the campus was placed on lockdown. Police officials told News 9 that the school requested help from the department regarding a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Zachariah Larry, with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
1 killed in apparent homicide, OKC police said
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was killed in an apparent homicide near an apparent homeless encampment, Oklahoma City police said. Detectives are on the scene trying to figure out what happened. The location isn't clear. Police said it was on a service road near N Santa Fe Avenue. Stay...
Oklahoma inmate escapes from Community Correctional Facility, found hiding in field nearby
An inmate got away from a Community Correctional Facility in Oklahoma City and was quickly found hiding in a field nearby.
News On 6
After Car Chase Ends In Mustang, Suspect Flees On Foot Before Arrest
One suspect has been detained after a brief chase by vehicle and on foot south of Mustang. According to the Mustang Police Department, the chase started out as a traffic stop for speeding, before the suspect fled a short distance southbound on Highway 4, before crashing and taking off on foot.
KOCO
Edmond house fire possibly caused by lightning strike
EDMOND, Okla. — A house fire in Edmond was possibly caused by a lightning strike. On Monday, crews were working to repair damage from overnight storms. Tree limbs and power poles were pulled down overnight across Edmond. Sky 5 flew above a scene just north of Arcadia Lake. Fire...
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
Woman’s home hit by lightning during storm; socket blown out of wall
One woman in Edmond said her house was struck by lightning, and it sounded so loud she thought her windows were blown out.
Pilot recovering after plane crashes into Keystone Lake
On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol received a call about a plane crashing into Keystone Lake.
Oklahoma City Police looking for woman who allegedly stole lottery ticket display worth over $1,000
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a woman involved in a lottery ticket robbery at a local convenience store.
Comments / 0