High school football statistics from around District 10: Week 1
Summaries from Friday's Week 1 high school football games featuring District 10 teams. Some teams did not submit statistics; others submitted forms missing some information. Return for updates.
Replay Friday Night Live: District 10 football Week 1 scoreboard and highlights
McDowell 56, Walsh Jesuit (Ohio) 37
WJ M
First downs 28 22
Rushes-yards 46-437 28-144
Com.-Att.-Int. 18-28-0 28-47-0
Passing yards 228 275
Total yards 665 419
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Walsh Jesuit 14 14 3 6 – 37
McDowell 14 28 7 7 – 56
1 st quarter
M – Artis Simmons 80 run (Alex Sontheimer kick)
M – Simmons 59 run (Sontheimer kick)
2 nd quarter
M – Christian Santiago 1 run (Sontheimer kick)
M – Bobby Blue 10 run (Sontheimer kick)
M – Nick DeSanto 27 pass from Ben Moore (Sontheimer kick)
M – Simmons 2 run (Sontheimer kick)
3 rd quarter
M – Nick Vogan 16 pass from Moore (Sontheimer kick)
4 th quarter
M – Ray Jackson 10 pass from Moore (Sontheimer kick)
*Walsh Jesuits stats, scoring not available
Rushing
M: Simmons 22-295, Santiago 7-76, Stephon Porter 6-36, Blue 3-17, Moore 7-14, Matt Herbe 1-(-1)
Passing
M: Moore 18-28-0-228
Receiving
M: Simmons 6-42, Jackson 5-66, DeSanto 2-62, Santiago 2-10, Carson Hardik 1-29, Vogan 1-16, Blue 1-3
More: McDowell looks for another big season with unconventional two-quarterback system
Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) 47, Cathedral Prep 14
CP AH
First downs 9 27
Rushes-yards 28-153 42-278
Com.-Att.-Int. 6-15-1 13-21-1
Passing yards 69 130
Total yards 222 408
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-65 7-50
Cathedral Prep 7 0 7 0 – 14
Archbishop Hoban 7 21 7 12 – 47
1 st quarter
AH – Parker Falkenstein 25 pass from Jacqai Long (Ryan Burns kick)
CP – DaMario Crawford 20 pass from Carter Barnes (Cole Constable kick)
2 nd quarter
AH – Caleb Jones 1 run (Burns kick)
AH – Lamar Sperling 17 run (Burns kick)
AH – Jayvian Crable 4 pass from Long (Burns kick)
3 rd quarter
CP – Suhtaun Lewis 59 run (Constable kick)
AH – Sperling 7 run (Burns kick)
4 th quarter
AH – Long 14 run (kick blocked)
AH – Crable 16 pass from Long (kick blocked)
Rushing
CP: Lewis 14-113, Barnes 8-26, Dajoure Hollingsworth 4-16, Montay Hollingsworth 1-0, Wakeem Page 1-(-2)
AH: Sperling 21-156, Long 8-67, Tremaine Bailey 4-29, Jones 6-16, Owen Turner 1-5, Will Hicks 2-5
Passing
CP: Barnes 6-15-1-69
AH: Long 13-21-130-1
Receiving
CP: Page 2-43, Crawford 2-29, Camariyon Bridges 1-2, Lewis 1-(-5)
AH: Crable 4-37, Falkenstein 3-61, Sperling 2-14, Jalen Hightower 2-(-1), Joey Hardman 1-18, Bailey 1-1
More: New coach, same high expectations for Cathedral Prep football team in 2022
2022: Erie-area high school football schedules, scores: Week-by-week
Fairview 17, Mercyhurst Prep 7
FV MP
First downs 17 9
Rushes-yards 41-180 20-93
Com.-Att.-Int. 3-8-0 5-12-2
Passing yards 44 59
Total yards 224 152
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-30 8-65
Fairview 0 10 7 0 – 17
Mercyhurst Prep 7 0 0 0 – 7
1 st quarter
MP – Jason Ellman 33 pass from David Bahm (Garrett McGuire kick)
2 nd quarter
F – Charles Chevalier 1 run (Michael Gennuso kick)
F – Gennuso 31 field goal
3 rd quarter
F – Tyler Corbin 1 run (Gennuso kick)
Rushing
F: Chevalier 20-85, Jared Gennuso 11-58, Jacob Truitt 2-19, Corbin 5-18, TEAM 3-0
MP: Travarios Ramsey 1-40, Craig Buckner 4-23, Bahm 6-16, Jeremy Ganska 9-14
Passing
F: Corbin 3-8-0-44
MP: Bahm 5-12-2-59
Receiving
F: Jeremy Frazao 3-44
MP: Ellman 2-40, Steve Grayson 1-19, Ganska 1-1, Buckner 1-(-1)
Northwestern 45, Girard 21
NW G
First downs 14 17
Rushes-yards 40-192 26-110
Com.-Att.-Int. 10-19-3 13-32-3
Passing yards 223 139
Total yards 415 249
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-35 5-35
Northwestern 14 10 7 14 – 45
Girard 0 13 8 0 – 21
1 st quarter
NW – Lloyd Fountain 1 run (Ben Campbell kick)
NW – Ben Campbell 1 run (Campbell kick)
2 nd quarter
NW – Fountain 1 run (Campbell kick)
G – Gunner Bax 4 pass from Gabe Messmer (Tyler Gilmore kick)
G – Jeremiah Colon 3 run (run failed)
NW – Campbell 20 field goal
3 rd quarter
NW – Landon Wayne 17 pass from Fountain (Campbell kick)
G – Stephen Foster 5 pass from Messmer (Colon run)
4 th quarter
NW – Logan Stagl 69 pass from Fountain (Campbell kick)
NW – Wayne 55 pass from Fountain (Campbell kick)
Rushing
NW: Campbell 21-108, Wayne 8-47, Fountain 8-37, Ernesto Rendon 2-7, Cole Mikovich 1-(-7)
G: Messmer 11-59, Zach Lowe 4-30, Colon 4-12, Bax 7-9
Passing
NW: Fountain 10-17-0-223, Mikovich 0-2-0-0
G: Messmer 13-32-3-139
Receiving
NW: Wayne 6-143, Stagl 3-76, Kolton Sutter 1-4
G: Dylan West 3-52, Lowe 3-41, Foster 3-16, Colon 2-18, Bax 2-12
Fort LeBoeuf 63, Conneaut 6
C FLB
First downs 15 18
Rushes-yards 33-126 31-354
Com.-Att.-Int. 5-13-4 2-4-0
Passing yards 80 51
Total yards 206 405
Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-20 3-20
Conneaut 0 0 0 6 – 6
Fort LeBoeuf 21 28 14 0 – 63
1 st quarter
FLB – Justin Leuschen 73 run (Isaac McGuire kick)
FLB – Damian Blose 3 run (McGuire kick)
FLB – Aiden Lesik 3 run (McGuire kick)
2 nd quarter
FLB – Ray Wasiela 5 pass from Conner McChesney (McGuire kick)
FLB – Blose 30 interception return (McGuire kick)
FLB – Lesik 46 pass from McChesney (McGuire kick)
FLB – Leuschen 9 run (McGuire kick)
3 rd quarter
FLB – Dominic Stearns 35 interception return (McGuire kick)
FLB – McChesney 2 run (McGuire kick)
4 th quarter
C – Ethan Stright 4 run (kick failed)
Rushing
C: Stright 18-61, Logan Groover 2-22, Bradley Fuhrer 2-17, Cameron Goldsmith 3-11, Benjamin Easler 4-6, Colton Stewart 2-4, James Schmidt 1-4, Connor Perrye 1-1
FLB: Leuschen 6-112, Ryan Welka 5-96, Stearns 1-59, TEAM 1-34, Lesik 5-25, McChesney 4-14, Blose 2-10, Tanner Blum 1-9, Jace Wallace 3-5, Daejon Duryee 1-0, D'Nauri Ball 1-(-1), Brady Black 1-(-9)
Passing
C: Easler 5-13-4-80
FLB: McChesney 2-4-0-51
Receiving
C: Fuhrer 2-36, Stright 2-34, Goldsmith 1-10
FLB: Lesik 1-46, Wasiela 1-5
Slippery Rock 37, General McLane 20
SR GM
First downs 17 12
Rushes-yards 34-99 36-127
Com.-Att.-Int. 14-23-1 11-18-0
Passing yards 199 58
Total yards 298 185
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-30 5-40
Slippery Rock 0 20 3 14 – 37
General McLane 6 0 0 14 – 20
1 st quarter
GM – Chance Adamski 2 run (kick blocked)
2 nd quarter
SR – John Sabo 19 pass from William Mokel (Nick Kingerski kick)
SR – Mokel 3 run (run failed)
SR – Eli Anderson 31 pass from Mokel (Kingerski)
3 rd quarter
SR – Kingerski 36 field goal
4 th quarter
GM – Skyler Kyanvash 43 fumble return (Landon Laskey pass from Adamski)
GM – Aaron Cornejo-Lopez 20 fumble return (pass failed)
SR – Sabo 98 kickoff return (Kingerski kick)
SR – Maddox Allen 13 run (Kingerski kick)
Rushing
SR: Allen 15-79, Brett Galcik 5-13, Mokel 12-5, Anderson 2-2
GM: Adamski 17-68, Owen Martin 8-37, Dylan Sheeder 8-36, Kyle Birkmire 1-0, TEAM 2-(-14)
Passing
SR: Mokel 13-22-1-192, Anderson 1-1-0-7
GM: Adamski 11-18-0-58
Receiving
SR: Sabo 4-75, Galcik 3-33, Anderson 2-60, Allen 2-13, Sam Schwartz 2-11, Cooper Glass 1-7
GM: Birkmire 4-23, Laskey 3-23, Martin 1-8, Kyle Cousin 1-3, Justin Burgos 1-1, Jacob Zietz 1-0
Erie high school football, fall sports: Everything you need to know for the 2022 season
Seneca 40, Lakeview 13
L S
First downs 9 8
Rushes-yards 34-228 35-265
Com.-Att.-Int. 1-5-1 6-10-0
Passing yards 10 80
Total yards 238 345
Fumbles-lost 4-3 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-40 5-50
Lakeview 0 7 6 0 – 13
Seneca 13 14 6 7 – 40
1 st quarter
S – Ryan Miller (kick failed)
S – Nolan Seabury 30 run (Vincent Randazzo kick)
2 nd quarter
S – Miller 57 run (Randazzo kick)
L – Danick Hinkson 60 run (Mitchell Tingley kick)
S – Collin Libra 59 pass from Seabury (Randazzo kick)
3 rd quarter
L – Hinkson 25 run (kick blocked)
S – Seabury 1 run (kick failed)
4 th quarter
S – Seabury 5 run (Randazzo kick)
Rushing
L: Hinkson 15-129, Tingley 15-103, Aiden Obsorne 1-2, Sean Cole 1-1, Leyton Zacherl 2-(-7)
S: Miller 18-166, Seabury 16-94, Anthony Buscemi 1-5
Passing
L: Cameron Pence 1-3-1-10, Zacherl 0-2-0-0
S: Seabury 6-10-0-80
Receiving
L: Hinkson 1-10
S: Libra 3-76, Miller 2-1, Conner Bem 1-3
More: Experienced Seneca football team hopes to take next step under new coach
Reynolds 58, Union City 6
Rushing
UC: Clay Thomas 14-110, Skyler Olmstead 12-51, Owen Kerns 6-12, Hayden Hebner 1-2, Steven Klakamp 2-(-4)
Passing
UC: Thomas 3-5-0-(-9)
Receiving
UC: Hebner 1-(-11), Klakamp 2-2
Note: Reynolds stats, scoring summary not available
Farrell 50, North East 20
Rushing
NE: Jackson Humes 4-51, Demetris Corsby 7-51, Tyler Wittman 10-17
Passing
NE: Humes 9-16-0-58
Receiving
NE: Landon Kelly 3-15, Zane Strong 3-10, Jamari Curlett 2-9, Steffan Lynch 1-25
Note: Farrell stats, scoring summary not available
Hickory 14, Harbor Creek 10
HI HC
First downs 7 14
Rushes-yards 22-64 48-242
Com.-Att.-Int. 5-17-1 2-8-2
Passing yards 193 11
Total yards 257 253
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-25 8-60
Hickory 7 0 0 7 – 14
Harbor Creek 0 7 3 – 10
1 st quarter
HI – William Acrie 58 pass from Logan Woods (Lukas Jones kick)
2 nd quarter
HC – Joe Hulse 9 run (Brandon Konieczki kick)
3 rd quarter
HC – Konieczki 29 field goal
4 th quarter
HI – Acrie 88 pass from Woods (Jones kick)
Rushing
HI: Keenan Scullin 6-37, Sean Kennedy 5-13, Acrie 2-12, Woods 5-11, Daymar Trawick 3-8, Jones 1-(-17)
HC: Lance Brown 16-128, Hulse 21-107, Aiden Walker 4-28, Jordan Irwin 2-5, Heath Betza 5-(-26)
Passing
HI: Woods 5-17-1-193
HC: Betza 2-7-1-11, Elliot Backstrom 0-1-1-0
Receiving
HI: Acrie 2-146, Trawick 1-43, Scullin 1-6, Braelyn Stewart 1-4
HC: Irwin 2-11
Mercer 38, Iroquois 7
M I
First downs 13 7
Rushes-yards 39-304 37-113
Com.-Att.-Int. 0-1-0 5-7-1
Passing yards 0 19
Total yards 304 132
Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-4
Penalties-yards 5-47 4-56
Mercer 7 24 7 0 – 38
Iroquois 7 0 0 0 – 7
1 st quarter
I – Sean Divins 1 run (Sam Kightlinger kick)
M – Daemyin Mattocks 90 kickoff return (Troy Bachman kick)
2 nd quarter
M – Mattocks 3 run (Bachman kick)
M – Mattocks 4 run (Bachman kick)
M – Nathan Haines 21 run (Haines run)
M – safety, sack in endzone
3 rd quarter
M – Nic Michael 1 run (Bachman kick)
Rushing
M: Carter Addison 8-90, Haines 7-53, Michael 7-51, Parker Chace 3-47, Mattocks 5-35, Ben Godfrey 2-27, Donovan Palmer 3-5, Alex Leftheris 4-(-4)
I: Divins 10-51, Kightlinger 4-33, Michael Hoopsick 12-29, Carmelo Hunter 1-6, Jayden Moffett 4-(-3), Christian Krysiak 6-(-3)
Passing
M: Haines 0-1-0-0
I: Divins 5-7-1-19
Receiving
I: Moffett 4-25, Hoopsick 1-(-6)
Unavailable boxes: Meadville at Corry; West Toronto Prep (Ontario) at Erie
Other scores around District 10
Region 1
Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26
Region 4
Oil City 58, Warren 24
Non-region
Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0
Hubbard (Ohio) 8, Greenville 3
Avonworth 27, Grove City 7
Meadville 55, Corry 6
Neshannock 45, Sharon 28
Erie 7, West Toronto Prep (Canada) 0
Butler 35, Shaler 28
More: Meet the Erie Times-News preseason top 50 football players in District 10 for 2022 season
This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: High school football statistics from around District 10: Week 1
Comments / 0