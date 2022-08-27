ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school football statistics from around District 10: Week 1

By Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bdq0u_0hXf4DgU00

Summaries from Friday's Week 1 high school football games featuring District 10 teams. Some teams did not submit statistics; others submitted forms missing some information. Return for updates.

Replay Friday Night Live: District 10 football Week 1 scoreboard and highlights

McDowell 56, Walsh Jesuit (Ohio) 37

WJ M

First downs 28 22

Rushes-yards 46-437 28-144

Com.-Att.-Int. 18-28-0 28-47-0

Passing yards 228 275

Total yards 665 419

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0

Walsh Jesuit 14 14 3 6 – 37

McDowell 14 28 7 7 – 56

1 st quarter

M – Artis Simmons 80 run (Alex Sontheimer kick)

M – Simmons 59 run (Sontheimer kick)

2 nd quarter

M – Christian Santiago 1 run (Sontheimer kick)

M – Bobby Blue 10 run (Sontheimer kick)

M – Nick DeSanto 27 pass from Ben Moore (Sontheimer kick)

M – Simmons 2 run (Sontheimer kick)

3 rd quarter

M – Nick Vogan 16 pass from Moore (Sontheimer kick)

4 th quarter

M – Ray Jackson 10 pass from Moore (Sontheimer kick)

*Walsh Jesuits stats, scoring not available

Rushing

M: Simmons 22-295, Santiago 7-76, Stephon Porter 6-36, Blue 3-17, Moore 7-14, Matt Herbe 1-(-1)

Passing

M: Moore 18-28-0-228

Receiving

M: Simmons 6-42, Jackson 5-66, DeSanto 2-62, Santiago 2-10, Carson Hardik 1-29, Vogan 1-16, Blue 1-3

More: McDowell looks for another big season with unconventional two-quarterback system

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) 47, Cathedral Prep 14

CP AH

First downs 9 27

Rushes-yards 28-153 42-278

Com.-Att.-Int. 6-15-1 13-21-1

Passing yards 69 130

Total yards 222 408

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 6-65 7-50

Cathedral Prep 7 0 7 0 – 14

Archbishop Hoban 7 21 7 12 – 47

1 st quarter

AH – Parker Falkenstein 25 pass from Jacqai Long (Ryan Burns kick)

CP – DaMario Crawford 20 pass from Carter Barnes (Cole Constable kick)

2 nd quarter

AH – Caleb Jones 1 run (Burns kick)

AH – Lamar Sperling 17 run (Burns kick)

AH – Jayvian Crable 4 pass from Long (Burns kick)

3 rd quarter

CP – Suhtaun Lewis 59 run (Constable kick)

AH – Sperling 7 run (Burns kick)

4 th quarter

AH – Long 14 run (kick blocked)

AH – Crable 16 pass from Long (kick blocked)

Rushing

CP: Lewis 14-113, Barnes 8-26, Dajoure Hollingsworth 4-16, Montay Hollingsworth 1-0, Wakeem Page 1-(-2)

AH: Sperling 21-156, Long 8-67, Tremaine Bailey 4-29, Jones 6-16, Owen Turner 1-5, Will Hicks 2-5

Passing

CP: Barnes 6-15-1-69

AH: Long 13-21-130-1

Receiving

CP: Page 2-43, Crawford 2-29, Camariyon Bridges 1-2, Lewis 1-(-5)

AH: Crable 4-37, Falkenstein 3-61, Sperling 2-14, Jalen Hightower 2-(-1), Joey Hardman 1-18, Bailey 1-1

More: New coach, same high expectations for Cathedral Prep football team in 2022

2022: Erie-area high school football schedules, scores: Week-by-week

Fairview 17, Mercyhurst Prep 7

FV MP

First downs 17 9

Rushes-yards 41-180 20-93

Com.-Att.-Int. 3-8-0 5-12-2

Passing yards 44 59

Total yards 224 152

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 4-30 8-65

Fairview 0 10 7 0 – 17

Mercyhurst Prep 7 0 0 0 – 7

1 st quarter

MP – Jason Ellman 33 pass from David Bahm (Garrett McGuire kick)

2 nd quarter

F – Charles Chevalier 1 run (Michael Gennuso kick)

F – Gennuso 31 field goal

3 rd quarter

F – Tyler Corbin 1 run (Gennuso kick)

Rushing

F: Chevalier 20-85, Jared Gennuso 11-58, Jacob Truitt 2-19, Corbin 5-18, TEAM 3-0

MP: Travarios Ramsey 1-40, Craig Buckner 4-23, Bahm 6-16, Jeremy Ganska 9-14

Passing

F: Corbin 3-8-0-44

MP: Bahm 5-12-2-59

Receiving

F: Jeremy Frazao 3-44

MP: Ellman 2-40, Steve Grayson 1-19, Ganska 1-1, Buckner 1-(-1)

Northwestern 45, Girard 21

NW G

First downs 14 17

Rushes-yards 40-192 26-110

Com.-Att.-Int. 10-19-3 13-32-3

Passing yards 223 139

Total yards 415 249

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 3-35 5-35

Northwestern 14 10 7 14 – 45

Girard 0 13 8 0 – 21

1 st quarter

NW – Lloyd Fountain 1 run (Ben Campbell kick)

NW – Ben Campbell 1 run (Campbell kick)

2 nd quarter

NW – Fountain 1 run (Campbell kick)

G – Gunner Bax 4 pass from Gabe Messmer (Tyler Gilmore kick)

G – Jeremiah Colon 3 run (run failed)

NW – Campbell 20 field goal

3 rd quarter

NW – Landon Wayne 17 pass from Fountain (Campbell kick)

G – Stephen Foster 5 pass from Messmer (Colon run)

4 th quarter

NW – Logan Stagl 69 pass from Fountain (Campbell kick)

NW – Wayne 55 pass from Fountain (Campbell kick)

Rushing

NW: Campbell 21-108, Wayne 8-47, Fountain 8-37, Ernesto Rendon 2-7, Cole Mikovich 1-(-7)

G: Messmer 11-59, Zach Lowe 4-30, Colon 4-12, Bax 7-9

Passing

NW: Fountain 10-17-0-223, Mikovich 0-2-0-0

G: Messmer 13-32-3-139

Receiving

NW: Wayne 6-143, Stagl 3-76, Kolton Sutter 1-4

G: Dylan West 3-52, Lowe 3-41, Foster 3-16, Colon 2-18, Bax 2-12

Fort LeBoeuf 63, Conneaut 6

C FLB

First downs 15 18

Rushes-yards 33-126 31-354

Com.-Att.-Int. 5-13-4 2-4-0

Passing yards 80 51

Total yards 206 405

Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 3-20 3-20

Conneaut 0 0 0 6 – 6

Fort LeBoeuf 21 28 14 0 – 63

1 st quarter

FLB – Justin Leuschen 73 run (Isaac McGuire kick)

FLB – Damian Blose 3 run (McGuire kick)

FLB – Aiden Lesik 3 run (McGuire kick)

2 nd quarter

FLB – Ray Wasiela 5 pass from Conner McChesney (McGuire kick)

FLB – Blose 30 interception return (McGuire kick)

FLB – Lesik 46 pass from McChesney (McGuire kick)

FLB – Leuschen 9 run (McGuire kick)

3 rd quarter

FLB – Dominic Stearns 35 interception return (McGuire kick)

FLB – McChesney 2 run (McGuire kick)

4 th quarter

C – Ethan Stright 4 run (kick failed)

Rushing

C: Stright 18-61, Logan Groover 2-22, Bradley Fuhrer 2-17, Cameron Goldsmith 3-11, Benjamin Easler 4-6, Colton Stewart 2-4, James Schmidt 1-4, Connor Perrye 1-1

FLB: Leuschen 6-112, Ryan Welka 5-96, Stearns 1-59, TEAM 1-34, Lesik 5-25, McChesney 4-14, Blose 2-10, Tanner Blum 1-9, Jace Wallace 3-5, Daejon Duryee 1-0, D'Nauri Ball 1-(-1), Brady Black 1-(-9)

Passing

C: Easler 5-13-4-80

FLB: McChesney 2-4-0-51

Receiving

C: Fuhrer 2-36, Stright 2-34, Goldsmith 1-10

FLB: Lesik 1-46, Wasiela 1-5

Slippery Rock 37, General McLane 20

SR GM

First downs 17 12

Rushes-yards 34-99 36-127

Com.-Att.-Int. 14-23-1 11-18-0

Passing yards 199 58

Total yards 298 185

Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1

Penalties-yards 5-30 5-40

Slippery Rock 0 20 3 14 – 37

General McLane 6 0 0 14 – 20

1 st quarter

GM – Chance Adamski 2 run (kick blocked)

2 nd quarter

SR – John Sabo 19 pass from William Mokel (Nick Kingerski kick)

SR – Mokel 3 run (run failed)

SR – Eli Anderson 31 pass from Mokel (Kingerski)

3 rd quarter

SR – Kingerski 36 field goal

4 th quarter

GM – Skyler Kyanvash 43 fumble return (Landon Laskey pass from Adamski)

GM – Aaron Cornejo-Lopez 20 fumble return (pass failed)

SR – Sabo 98 kickoff return (Kingerski kick)

SR – Maddox Allen 13 run (Kingerski kick)

Rushing

SR: Allen 15-79, Brett Galcik 5-13, Mokel 12-5, Anderson 2-2

GM: Adamski 17-68, Owen Martin 8-37, Dylan Sheeder 8-36, Kyle Birkmire 1-0, TEAM 2-(-14)

Passing

SR: Mokel 13-22-1-192, Anderson 1-1-0-7

GM: Adamski 11-18-0-58

Receiving

SR: Sabo 4-75, Galcik 3-33, Anderson 2-60, Allen 2-13, Sam Schwartz 2-11, Cooper Glass 1-7

GM: Birkmire 4-23, Laskey 3-23, Martin 1-8, Kyle Cousin 1-3, Justin Burgos 1-1, Jacob Zietz 1-0

Erie high school football, fall sports: Everything you need to know for the 2022 season

Seneca 40, Lakeview 13

L S

First downs 9 8

Rushes-yards 34-228 35-265

Com.-Att.-Int. 1-5-1 6-10-0

Passing yards 10 80

Total yards 238 345

Fumbles-lost 4-3 0-0

Penalties-yards 6-40 5-50

Lakeview 0 7 6 0 – 13

Seneca 13 14 6 7 – 40

1 st quarter

S – Ryan Miller (kick failed)

S – Nolan Seabury 30 run (Vincent Randazzo kick)

2 nd quarter

S – Miller 57 run (Randazzo kick)

L – Danick Hinkson 60 run (Mitchell Tingley kick)

S – Collin Libra 59 pass from Seabury (Randazzo kick)

3 rd quarter

L – Hinkson 25 run (kick blocked)

S – Seabury 1 run (kick failed)

4 th quarter

S – Seabury 5 run (Randazzo kick)

Rushing

L: Hinkson 15-129, Tingley 15-103, Aiden Obsorne 1-2, Sean Cole 1-1, Leyton Zacherl 2-(-7)

S: Miller 18-166, Seabury 16-94, Anthony Buscemi 1-5

Passing

L: Cameron Pence 1-3-1-10, Zacherl 0-2-0-0

S: Seabury 6-10-0-80

Receiving

L: Hinkson 1-10

S: Libra 3-76, Miller 2-1, Conner Bem 1-3

More: Experienced Seneca football team hopes to take next step under new coach

Reynolds 58, Union City 6

Rushing

UC: Clay Thomas 14-110, Skyler Olmstead 12-51, Owen Kerns 6-12, Hayden Hebner 1-2, Steven Klakamp 2-(-4)

Passing

UC: Thomas 3-5-0-(-9)

Receiving

UC: Hebner 1-(-11), Klakamp 2-2

Note: Reynolds stats, scoring summary not available

Farrell 50, North East 20

Rushing

NE: Jackson Humes 4-51, Demetris Corsby 7-51, Tyler Wittman 10-17

Passing

NE: Humes 9-16-0-58

Receiving

NE: Landon Kelly 3-15, Zane Strong 3-10, Jamari Curlett 2-9, Steffan Lynch 1-25

Note: Farrell stats, scoring summary not available

Hickory 14, Harbor Creek 10

HI HC

First downs 7 14

Rushes-yards 22-64 48-242

Com.-Att.-Int. 5-17-1 2-8-2

Passing yards 193 11

Total yards 257 253

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1

Penalties-yards 5-25 8-60

Hickory 7 0 0 7 – 14

Harbor Creek 0 7 3 – 10

1 st quarter

HI – William Acrie 58 pass from Logan Woods (Lukas Jones kick)

2 nd quarter

HC – Joe Hulse 9 run (Brandon Konieczki kick)

3 rd quarter

HC – Konieczki 29 field goal

4 th quarter

HI – Acrie 88 pass from Woods (Jones kick)

Rushing

HI: Keenan Scullin 6-37, Sean Kennedy 5-13, Acrie 2-12, Woods 5-11, Daymar Trawick 3-8, Jones 1-(-17)

HC: Lance Brown 16-128, Hulse 21-107, Aiden Walker 4-28, Jordan Irwin 2-5, Heath Betza 5-(-26)

Passing

HI: Woods 5-17-1-193

HC: Betza 2-7-1-11, Elliot Backstrom 0-1-1-0

Receiving

HI: Acrie 2-146, Trawick 1-43, Scullin 1-6, Braelyn Stewart 1-4

HC: Irwin 2-11

Mercer 38, Iroquois 7

M I

First downs 13 7

Rushes-yards 39-304 37-113

Com.-Att.-Int. 0-1-0 5-7-1

Passing yards 0 19

Total yards 304 132

Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-4

Penalties-yards 5-47 4-56

Mercer 7 24 7 0 – 38

Iroquois 7 0 0 0 – 7

1 st quarter

I – Sean Divins 1 run (Sam Kightlinger kick)

M – Daemyin Mattocks 90 kickoff return (Troy Bachman kick)

2 nd quarter

M – Mattocks 3 run (Bachman kick)

M – Mattocks 4 run (Bachman kick)

M – Nathan Haines 21 run (Haines run)

M – safety, sack in endzone

3 rd quarter

M – Nic Michael 1 run (Bachman kick)

Rushing

M: Carter Addison 8-90, Haines 7-53, Michael 7-51, Parker Chace 3-47, Mattocks 5-35, Ben Godfrey 2-27, Donovan Palmer 3-5, Alex Leftheris 4-(-4)

I: Divins 10-51, Kightlinger 4-33, Michael Hoopsick 12-29, Carmelo Hunter 1-6, Jayden Moffett 4-(-3), Christian Krysiak 6-(-3)

Passing

M: Haines 0-1-0-0

I: Divins 5-7-1-19

Receiving

I: Moffett 4-25, Hoopsick 1-(-6)

Unavailable boxes: Meadville at Corry; West Toronto Prep (Ontario) at Erie

Other scores around District 10

Region 1

Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Region 4

Oil City 58, Warren 24

Non-region

Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0

Hubbard (Ohio) 8, Greenville 3

Avonworth 27, Grove City 7

Meadville 55, Corry 6

Neshannock 45, Sharon 28

Erie 7, West Toronto Prep (Canada) 0

Butler 35, Shaler 28

More: Meet the Erie Times-News preseason top 50 football players in District 10 for 2022 season

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: High school football statistics from around District 10: Week 1

Comments / 0

Related
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy