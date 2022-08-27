ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Brooksville Woman Sentenced For Stealing Mail As Contractor For USPS

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Aleia Deborah Green, 20, Brooksville, has been sentenced for stealing mail.

Green was sentenced to the maximum term of probation of five years. Green pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022.

According to court records, Green worked as a contract mail carrier for the United States Postal Service (USPS), and delivered mail to the Crystal River Post Office.

On October 19, 2021, after receiving complaints about missing mail from Green’s route, federal agents conducted surveillance at a neighborhood cluster box.

The agents placed a piece of mail containing money in the outgoing mail slot of the cluster box. Green subsequently retrieved that mail, opened it, and stole the money.

When confronted by the agents, Green admitted to the theft.

She also confessed to opening approximately 100 other pieces of mail along her route since August 2021.

Green was ordered to make full restitution in the amount of $956.53 to 23 victims

BROOKSVILLE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
