Products of the Week: Personal Hovercrafts, Affordable Eyewear and the New Yeti Roadie

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Hammacher Schlemmer debuts a multi-terrain vehicle, Huckberry releases their anticipated Walden shades and the Yeti Roadie Cooler makes its triumphant return.

Alex Crane

Alex Crane Kite Jacket

Alex Crane’s Kite Jacket may have caught you eye on account of it’s sustainably-grown French linen weave. Maybe it’s short-cut collar drew you in. Perhaps the oversized front pockets and relaxed fit? Whatever might appeal to you, you’ll surely stay for the ultra-soft feel and lightweight cut — fall jacket perfection.

Devereux

Devereux Golf Pickleball Collection

America’s fastest-growing sport despite all the injuries it causes, pickleball is having a moment right now. Featuring a number of phrases that are entering the lexicon as pickleball’s culture and appeal continue to grow, Devereux’s new drop includes graphic T-shirts, trucker hats, and headbands. Designed for an oversized, relaxed fit the tees provide plenty of room to move on oand off the court.

Hammacher Schlemmer

Hammacher Schlemmer The Flying Hovercraft

Yep, a hovercraft. This one can glide over land and water yet also hop over water- or land-based obstacles up to 20 feet high and at up to 70 mph. Note: It does require registration as a boat.

Whistle Pig

Sparkle Maple Old Fashioned Kit

The best fall whiskey cocktails involve maple… and sparkles? This interesting kit pairs Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup Sparkle Edition with a bottle of WhistlePig’s Piggyback 100% Rye (which comes with a Pig Head Pour Spout).

Leatherman

Leatherman Garage Batch #003: Parts

The third product from Leatherman’s new Garage initiative, where the brand pushes the boundaries in multitool design through limited-edition releases, the Parts knife was created using one simple idea: try to build the best blade possible with reused parts from other Leatherman products. The result is a folder with interchangeable blades and a white and “Lunar” color scheme (that’s their name for those neon accents). As with the previous two Garage models, this one sold out almost immediately.

H. Moser

H. Moser & Cie Streamliner Tourbillon

There are actual, useful, real-world applications for Vantablack, the so-called darkest color in the world, a black that, if it were in a box of Crayons, the paper coating would read “Black Hole.” BMW’s Vantablack car? That’s not one of them. Neither is H. Moser & Cie’s new Streamliner Tourbillon, which takes the horological wizardry of a flying tourbillon and sets it in a Vantablack dial so it appears to float in space. That doesn’t mean we want this any less.

BlueCut

BlueCut Maximus Black Leather Apron

Made from hand-selected black leather with a “naked” finish for a natural look that will age well over time, the Maximus apron is fully functional for cooking and entertaining. What kind of entertaining that might be is entirely up to the wearer, but rest assured the apron is fire-retardant against flames and sparks, and any potential stains, from fluids of all varieties, can be gently dabbed with a cloth towel. The apron will ship nationally from September through December.

Mac Weldon

Mac Weldon Stratus 5″ Compression Lined Shorts

Powered by 37.5 technology — Mac Weldon’s proprietary anti-sweat, anti-stink blend — the Stratus Short is 5 inches of performance based goodness, stuffed into a handsome navy short.

Atwater

Atwater Skin

Chris Salgardo (ex-Kiehl’s) knows skincare. His latest venture (launching with Nordstrom) continues his mission of uncomplicated men’s grooming with a new line of moisturizers, face scrubs, shaving creams, cleansing bars and more.

Casa Azul

Casa Azul Tequila Soda

Honestly, tequila canned cocktails are killing it over other spirits-based ready-to-drink (RTD) options. And next up is Casa Azul’s debut line-up, a line of 100-calorie cans, including Lime Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Peach Mango, and Watermelon. At just over $3 per can, this is an ideal low-cal, low-ABV option.

Huckberry

Walden Eyewear

New from Huckberry, Walden proves affordable and handsome, a best of both world sort for men’s eyewear. The just dropped River and Forrest styles both carry their own distinct charm; choose the whichever one you like!

Yeti

Yeti Roadie 60

Introducing the latest addition to the Roadie family, Yeti’s new Roadie 60 cooler is the largest and most portable of the Roadie collection. With enough room to store over 50 cans and durable, tire-constructed wheels to easily transport the goods, Yet’s latest wheeled cooler is a tailgate game-changer.

Soft Services

Soft Services Comfort Cleanse Ultra Soothing Shower Gel

The latest addition to the treatment-focused body care line Soft Services’ collection is a gentle, multi-hyphenate shower gel that effectively cleanses without disrupting the skin’s natural moisture level and causing irritation.

US Open

Literie ‘Match Point in Queens’ US Open Candle

In celebration of the 2022 tournament underway, the U.S. Open has collaborated with one of our favorite candle brands, Literie, to bring tennis and candle lovers a scent inspired by the tournament’s classic Honey Deuce cocktail. The 9oz candle is made from coconut and soy wax, boasts notes of citrus and honeysuckle and has a sweet 50-hour burn time.

18East

18East August Drop

NYC-based 18East has become something of a litmus test for taste in recent years; the label’s elite menswear is highly sought after by everyone and anyone with serious neck in the style game. Their most recent August drop includes a bundle of sick garms and garb for even the most picky enthusiast.