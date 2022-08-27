ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

NBC News

The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022 for better at-home internet

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. With remote work now the norm for many, it’s never been more important to ensure that your home network is up to speed. The most important part of this setup is your Wi-Fi (or wireless) router, which sends information from the internet to all of your devices. Experts said you should upgrade your router at least every five years, not only to increase your speed and reliability but also to make sure your device is receiving the latest feature and security updates. If you’re still using the dusty Wi-Fi router you bought when you first got broadband internet — or the basic unit your internet provider rents to you — it might be time to move on.
CNET

Vizio M-Series Quantum X Review: Bright HDR Picture Made Affordable

I've long considered Vizio's M-Series one of the best TV values thanks to its excellent picture for the money, and the new 2022 M-Series Quantum X is even better. This mid-priced set has the best image quality of any M-Series yet. It's bright with great contrast, a particular boon with high dynamic range video, and it also supports the best video signals PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can dish out.
The Kitchn

How to Core an Apple Without an Apple Corer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Do you need an apple corer to core an apple? Sounds obvious, but the answer is actually … no! You can definitely core an apple without a specific coring tool. In fact, by using a paring knife, you will have greater control over the task. You can even use a paring knife to core an apple in two different ways — something a one-trick pony, like a corer, can’t do.
knowtechie.com

How SRT streaming works: the technical details

SRT streaming is a technology used to deliver video content over the internet. It is a newer technology in the video streaming industry. But it is quickly gaining popularity because it provides high-quality video with low latency. Though it is a unique technology, the concepts behind SRT streaming are not new.
SPY

The Best Samsung TVs of 2022 Include the Company’s First OLED TV

When it comes to the best TVs you can buy, Samsung is one of the top brands on which you can always rely. Thanks to state-of-the-art engineering, Samsung TVs often feature some of the most impressive picture technologies, from pixel count and motion capabilities to brightness, colors, and contrast. Simply put, if you’re searching for the best TVs in the world, you must keep an eye on the latest releases from Samsung. The best Samsung TVs include options for every possible price point, and we’ve gathered our favorites below. The Best Samsung TVs at a Glance 1. Best Overall: Samsung QN90B ($1,599.99 at...
knowtechie.com

Truth Social has been banned from the Google Play Store

Truth Social, the social media site created by the Trump Media and Technology Group after the former President was removed from Twitter, has been banned from the Google Play Store. The reason? Google has worries about the “insufficient content moderation” on the platform. Those concerns stem from the...
knowtechie.com

Here’s how much Netflix’s ad-supported tier will cost

Netflix will charge between $7 and $9 for its upcoming ad-supported tier, according to a Bloomberg source with knowledge of the matter. This sum represents a nearly 50 percent discount on the normal ad-free price. Ad spots will average four minutes per hour, with commercials running at the start and middle of programming.
Cult of Mac

Juice up all your Apple devices at once with this 4-in-1 charging cable

Own an Apple Watch and an iPhone? If they ran out of juice, your plans could quickly fall apart. You would normally need a collection of cables to keep them and any other gadgets charged up on the go. But with this Apple Watch-compatible four-in-one charging cable, you can power up to four devices from a single outlet.
knowtechie.com

Here are your free Prime Gaming games for September 2022

With September right around the corner, it’s time for another batch of free games with Prime Gaming for any Amazon Prime member. One of the more unknown benefits that Amazon Prime members can take advantage of is free games every month. The company offers free games and in-game content regularly through the Prime Gaming website.
Engadget

Apple TV+ is here to stay on T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan

Is offering those on the another perk. Starting on August 31st, will be included with the plan. The carrier previously offered users on certain plans a year of access. However, this is an ongoing promotion. T-Mobile says customers will be able to stream Apple TV+ at no extra cost as long as they remain a Magenta Max subscriber.
technewstoday.com

How Long Do Routers Last? When is It Time to Upgrade

There is no definite answer to how long a router lasts. A router might serve you for a prolonged period without any need to replace it. However, with its extensive use, you may notice a slight performance dip. Moreover, the latest routers available in the market come equipped with different...
knowtechie.com

An upcoming Apple Watch Pro could feature satellite connectivity

We’re about a week away from the next Apple Event, where we expect to hear about the Apple Watch Pro. Rumors are already swirling about its successor, which could gain satellite connectivity. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg writes in his Power On newsletter this week, “[Apple] has also internally discussed...
ETOnline.com

Samsung Labor Day Sale 2022: Shop Early Deals on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More

With Labor Day 2022 almost here, savings events are ramping up with impressive discounts on big-ticket items. From top-rated TVs and mobile devices to home appliances, all tech essentials are on sale right now. As summer comes to an end, Samsung has some of the hottest early Labor Day deals to shop ahead of the holiday weekend. The Samsung Labor Day Sale is currently offering a wide selection of heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech.
SPY

This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279

Updated on August 27, 2022: After a brief hiatus due to low inventory, this deal is back online. We’ve got even more good news: the discount once again covers both the Silver and Space Gray 2021 iPad 9. Read our full story on this new price discount below. As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads.  Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021...
