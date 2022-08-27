ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Photos: Bernhard Langer through the years

By Golfweek
 3 days ago
Bernhard Langer has long been one of the best golfers in terms of consistency and longevity.

The two-time Masters winner (1985 and 1993) spent three weeks at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking in 1986. He has 119 worldwide wins including 42 DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) wins and 43 PGA Tour Champions wins. He’s second all-time on both of those tours.

Langer is also atop the all-time money list on the Champions tour.

Showcasing a durability that has spanned six decades of professional golf, it’s safe to say that German engineering may have reached its peak with Langer, who turns 65 on Aug. 27, 2022.

Take a look at some photos over the years of Bernhard Langer.

Bernhard Langer at Torrey Pines for the 2004 Buick Invitational.

Bernhard Langer at the 2013 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Coutry Club in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bernhard Langer at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club in Scotland.

Bernhard Langer

