17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online Newspaper
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. Louis region
Thieves continue to target marijuana dispensaries across the St. Louis region.
Health care worker, Uber driver found dead on East St. Louis street
Police are investigating a homicide in East St. Louis where a woman's body was found on the street over the weekend.
‘My heart goes out to the husband and children’: South city nurse found dead in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Family members say Harriett Childers was a loving mom, wife and a dedicated nurse who lived in south St. Louis. Childers' family wants to know who harmed her and left her dead in East St. Louis. "My heart goes out to the husband and...
St. Louis special election will be first under new Missouri Voter ID law
Voters will have the chance to select the next St. Louis board of aldermen president on Sept. 13. It will be the first election to operate under Missouri's new Voter ID law.
KMOV
Cannabis dispensaries across St. Louis area targeted by thieves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crime alert is spanning the St. Louis metro area as thieves break into marijuana dispensaries. On Monday morning, there were three attempted thefts. One of them happened in Jefferson County and the other two in St. Louis. Doors at the Greenlight Dispensary in Berkeley...
No more 12 hour shifts for St. Louis City police
Despite a spike in crime for August, St. Louis Police officers’ mandated 12 hour shifts, will end.
kcur.org
Missouri needs affordable housing, not laws criminalizing homelessness, advocates say
Toward the end of 2020, Kathy Connors saw requests for beds double at her agency, Gateway 180 Homeless Services, near downtown St. Louis. Many people who called for assistance lost their jobs, faced rents they couldn’t pay and were seeking shelter for the first time. Gateway 180 and other...
What Are You Doing About It? #Transforming911, Street Patrol Roll, History After Dark
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Labor Day weekend 2022 events in St. Louis
Labor Day weekend is near and several events are returning to the St. Louis area. Labor Day weekend to many is looked at as the last hurrah of the summertime.
KSDK
Career Central: St. Louis needs 911 dispatchers, CDL certified drivers
ST. LOUIS — City Streets Dept. needs drivers with CDL certification. The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) and the City of St. Louis are teaming up to fill open positions in the Streets Department. Plan to drop by the WOHL Recreation Center, 1515 Kingshighway Boulevard, St....
Driver thanks officers who rescued her during historic July floods
On July 28, flash flooding struck the region for the second time in three days. St. Louis’ West End neighborhood was hit hard. St. Louis native Roslyn Brewer was visiting from California when the torrential rains struck.
Rally House adds another store to St. Louis region
Rally House, one of the largest sports merchandise retailers in the Midwest, has opened another store in the St. Louis region.
City of St. Louis demands action due to surge in car thefts
The city of St. Louis demands action from carmakers as car thefts jumped this year.
Trial starts for Crystal City, Mo. man accused of child enticement
A Crystal City, Missouri man appeared in St. Louis County Court on Monday to stand trial for attempting to have sex with a minor.
KMOV
St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been in...
Arson threat: Man accused of dumping gas on family’s roof
Christmas came far too early—and with bad intentions—for one St. Louis County family, as a University City man threatened to burn their house down.
Jennings School District adds more security after Monday shooting
The Jennings School District is adding more security after Monday's shooting.
KMOV
Man charged with assaulting officers at Metro East nightclub
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assaulting and resisting two officers at a Metro East nightclub on April 20. Leland Cherry Jr. is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.
St. Louis woman’s body found in East St. Louis
An investigation is underway Monday morning after authorities found a 49-year-old woman's body in East St. Louis.
Victims of ‘sheriff’s deputy scam’ have warning for others
Amy Johnson from Belleville handed over $600 to a scammer pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy, telling her she had to pay up or face arrest.
