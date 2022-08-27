ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gassville, AR

KTLO

Earl Betts, 77, Gassville (Roller)

Mr. Earl Betts, 77, of Gassville, Arkansas, passed away in his home Thursday, August 25, 2022. Mr. Betts was born on October 19, 1944 in Woodstock, Illinois, to Earl and Dorothy Betts. You have always been our father, our leader, our inspiration, our trainer, our example, our mentor, and our...
GASSVILLE, AR
KTLO

Davenport named REALTOR of the Year

Sandy Davenport of Davenport Realty in Yellville, has been named 2022 REALTOR of the Year by the North Central Board of REALTORS (NCBOR). Davenport receives this award based on her service to the real estate profession and her community. In addition to serving as the President-Elect for NCBOR, she also...
YELLVILLE, AR
KTLO

Rural MH woman arrested for stealing local mail

Erika Rorie (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A rural Mountain Home woman is accused of stealing mail from several residents in the area. Thirty-eight-year-old Erika Rorie was also arrested Sunday morning on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, a deputy came...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Monday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Brookland

High school volleyball makes up the local Monday schedule, and Mountain Home will begin a two-match home stand. The Lady Bombers are set to welcome Brookland to the Twin Lakes Area. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere, Cotter travels to Flippin, Gainesville makes...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Man accused of hitting woman, throwing puppy from vehicle

A man is accused of hitting a female he was not allowed to have contact with and throwing her puppy out of the window of a pickup truck in Harrison. Thirty-nine-year-old Beau Jenkins is facing a felony count of second-degree battery and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and violation of a no-contact order.
HARRISON, AR
ksgf.com

Crash Near Galena Leaves 2 Dead

(KTTS News) — A crash in Stone County Saturday morning leaves one person dead. The Highway Patrol says 84-year-old Kenneth Runge and 80-year-old Sharon Runge, both from Kimberling City, died Saturday morning when their car ran off Highway 413 south of Galena and hit a tree.
STONE COUNTY, MO
whiterivernow.com

Mountain View man dies in motorcycle accident

Arkansas State Police say a 25-year-old Stone County man was killed Thursday evening in a motorcycle accident south of Mountain View. The state police fatality report says Brandon C. Osborne of Mountain View was attempting to negotiate his northbound 2007 Kawasaki on Highway 5 when it crossed the centerline into the direct path of a 2020 Ford F150 that was heading southbound. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KTLO

Flippin teen among 3 injured in 1-vehicle accident

A Flippin teen, 18-year-old Hailey Woods, was one of three injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday evening in west central Missouri. Woods and her female passengers, ages 12 and 13, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, all suffered what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol,...
FLIPPIN, AR
KTLO

Talk of the Town – August 29

Listen as we visit with Mountain Home Education Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Crawford about the work of the foundation and how it helps MHHS students.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH woman injured when vehicle crashed into tree in Ozark County

A Mountain Home woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-six-year-old Destiny Stone was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stone was traveling on Missouri Highway 101. She was nearly a mile south of...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

1 dead in evening highway crash

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 25-year-old Mountain View man died in a crash Thursday evening. According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View at 6:22 p.m, Aug. 25. Brandon Osborne was north in a 2007 Kawasaki...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KTLO

Salem man accused of taking rental vehicle from MH business

A Salem man is accused of taking a rental vehicle from a Mountain Home business and keeping it when he was directed to drive it to Alabama. Forty-one-year-old Randall Pool is charged with a felony count of theft of property (motor vehicle). According to the probable cause affidavit from the...
SALEM, AR

