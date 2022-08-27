Read full article on original website
Charlene Nancy Saunders, 63, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 63-year-old Charlene Nancy Saunders of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Charlene Saunders died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Earl Betts, 77, Gassville (Roller)
Mr. Earl Betts, 77, of Gassville, Arkansas, passed away in his home Thursday, August 25, 2022. Mr. Betts was born on October 19, 1944 in Woodstock, Illinois, to Earl and Dorothy Betts. You have always been our father, our leader, our inspiration, our trainer, our example, our mentor, and our...
Jessica Ann Blacksher, 41, Horseshoe Bend (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 41-year-old Jessica Ann Blacksher of Horseshoe Bend are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Jessica Blacksher died Saturday at her residence.
Davenport named REALTOR of the Year
Sandy Davenport of Davenport Realty in Yellville, has been named 2022 REALTOR of the Year by the North Central Board of REALTORS (NCBOR). Davenport receives this award based on her service to the real estate profession and her community. In addition to serving as the President-Elect for NCBOR, she also...
Rural MH woman arrested for stealing local mail
Erika Rorie (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A rural Mountain Home woman is accused of stealing mail from several residents in the area. Thirty-eight-year-old Erika Rorie was also arrested Sunday morning on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, a deputy came...
Mountain Home man arrested following domestic dispute that sends woman to hospital
A Mountain Home man was arrested following a domestic dispute Tuesday, that sent a female victim to the hospital, and who was later airlifted to Springfield for her injuries. A felony charge of domestic battery in the second degree has been filed against 31-year-old Joshua Caleb Woodell. According to the...
Monday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Brookland
High school volleyball makes up the local Monday schedule, and Mountain Home will begin a two-match home stand. The Lady Bombers are set to welcome Brookland to the Twin Lakes Area. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere, Cotter travels to Flippin, Gainesville makes...
Man who lived in Marion Co. cave with female teen makes court appearance
A 40 year-old man found living in a cave with a 14-year-old girl listed as a runaway appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Isaac James Melder has listed addresses in Farmington and Yellville on documents in his case file. Because part of the incident involving Medler and the girl...
Man with long criminal record appeaers in court on newest BC charges
A large number of criminal cases have been opened on J.D. Comstock in Baxter, Fulton and Izard Counties through the years. He appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday on a video hookup from the Ouachita River Unit of the state prison system. The court appearance...
Man accused of hitting woman, throwing puppy from vehicle
A man is accused of hitting a female he was not allowed to have contact with and throwing her puppy out of the window of a pickup truck in Harrison. Thirty-nine-year-old Beau Jenkins is facing a felony count of second-degree battery and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and violation of a no-contact order.
Crash Near Galena Leaves 2 Dead
(KTTS News) — A crash in Stone County Saturday morning leaves one person dead. The Highway Patrol says 84-year-old Kenneth Runge and 80-year-old Sharon Runge, both from Kimberling City, died Saturday morning when their car ran off Highway 413 south of Galena and hit a tree.
Mountain View man dies in motorcycle accident
Arkansas State Police say a 25-year-old Stone County man was killed Thursday evening in a motorcycle accident south of Mountain View. The state police fatality report says Brandon C. Osborne of Mountain View was attempting to negotiate his northbound 2007 Kawasaki on Highway 5 when it crossed the centerline into the direct path of a 2020 Ford F150 that was heading southbound. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
Flippin teen among 3 injured in 1-vehicle accident
A Flippin teen, 18-year-old Hailey Woods, was one of three injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday evening in west central Missouri. Woods and her female passengers, ages 12 and 13, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, all suffered what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol,...
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - An unusual visitor showed up on the porch of a West Plains family’s home on Monday. Nicole Meador shared an image with KY3 of an alligator. The female reptile stretched a couple of feet long. Police trapped the reptile in a trash can and...
Talk of the Town – August 29
Listen as we visit with Mountain Home Education Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Crawford about the work of the foundation and how it helps MHHS students.
Traffic stop leads to discovery of an outstanding warrant for indecent exposure for a Marion County man
A Marion County man was arrested Friday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of an outstanding warrant for indecent exposure.According to the Mountain Home Police Department report, 38-year-old Richard Hamilton was pulled over for speeding. When authorities ran his information, it returned a warrant dating back to April of this year.
MH woman injured when vehicle crashed into tree in Ozark County
A Mountain Home woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-six-year-old Destiny Stone was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stone was traveling on Missouri Highway 101. She was nearly a mile south of...
1 dead in evening highway crash
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 25-year-old Mountain View man died in a crash Thursday evening. According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View at 6:22 p.m, Aug. 25. Brandon Osborne was north in a 2007 Kawasaki...
Salem man accused of taking rental vehicle from MH business
A Salem man is accused of taking a rental vehicle from a Mountain Home business and keeping it when he was directed to drive it to Alabama. Forty-one-year-old Randall Pool is charged with a felony count of theft of property (motor vehicle). According to the probable cause affidavit from the...
Calico Rock woman who robbed bank says she needed the money in court
A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch located inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock has pled not guilty to...
