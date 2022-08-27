Arkansas State Police say a 25-year-old Stone County man was killed Thursday evening in a motorcycle accident south of Mountain View. The state police fatality report says Brandon C. Osborne of Mountain View was attempting to negotiate his northbound 2007 Kawasaki on Highway 5 when it crossed the centerline into the direct path of a 2020 Ford F150 that was heading southbound. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO