Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disrupt: The Massachusetts' AnarchopunksTyler Mc.Lynn, MA
This One-Eyed Pug is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
How to spend two days in Boston, MassachusettsCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBoston, MA
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Former Celtics Big Man Tacko Fall Will Not Stand For Jaylen Brown Slander: "I Think He Is Very Disrespected..."
This summer must have been one of high anxiety for Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. After losing the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, the Cs joined trade talks for several big-name players, including Kevin Durant. Through it all, Jaylen's name was mentioned as a potential piece in the deal,...
The Boston Celtics Get Good News After Suffering Overseas Scare With Newcomer Danilo Gallinari
Danilo Gallinari suffered a meniscus tear Saturday which is far better news than an ACL tear as initially feared. The post The Boston Celtics Get Good News After Suffering Overseas Scare With Newcomer Danilo Gallinari appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Report: Here's when Gallinari could return to Celtics after injury
The good news is that Danilo Gallinari's first season with the Boston Celtics doesn't appear to be lost. The bad news is that he likely won't be ready for Opening Night. The Celtics forward, who suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee Saturday while playing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup qualifier, is expected to miss "at least two months" and should return to action in November, Sportando reported Monday.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari tears meniscus playing for Italy
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari sustained a torn left meniscus while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifying
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season
The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
NBC Sports
Cassidy reacts to DeBrusk rescinding his Bruins trade request
The Boston Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on June 6. About a month later, reports surfaced that winger Jake DeBrusk had rescinded his trade request. B's general manager Don Sweeney confirmed it July 6, just prior to the 2022 NHL Draft. Did Cassidy's departure cause DeBrusk to change his...
The Media Column: Meet Boston's newest sports anchor
Mike Uva recently started his dream job at WBZ-TV. He chatted with WEEI’s Alex Reimer about becoming Boston’s newest sports anchor, and his journey home.
RELATED PEOPLE
Red Sox designate RHP Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment
The Red Sox are evidently taking multiple steps to shake up their bullpen, with right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura designated for assignment, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. That’s the second such move of the night, as lefty Austin Davis is reportedly being designated as well. Sawamura, 34, had...
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0