Read full article on original website
Related
Football Rankings: New Bern and East Forsyth rise to the top
There are new No. 1 teams in this week's HighSchoolOT football rankings. East Forsyth takes over in the West, replacing a Chambers team that slid to second, and New Bern now mans the top spot in the East with previous No. 1 Rolesville falling to 10th. In total, there are...
Clark Family invests $2M into ECU Athletics, Pirate Club
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced that the Clark Family has made a $2 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, the third-largest gift in ECU Athletics history. The investment was made by the Clark Family which is […]
WRAL
105-year-old Clinton man remains golf mentor
Monday is George Williams' 105th birthday. 5 years ago at 100, he was still playing golf and was remarkable at it. Williams lives in Clinton and today remains a mentor to many. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores $250,000 win with ‘game changer’ of a scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for an eastern North Carolina man. After working all day in the sun, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer for me,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carteret County residents spot waterspout on Monday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather. A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout. There was […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Morris Hines, 57; incomplete
Morris Hines, 57, of Newport, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Highest, lowest paying education jobs in ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Sandra Herman, 66; service September 10
Sandra “Sandy” Carroll Herman, 66, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 10th, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Sandra (Sandy) Carroll Herman was born in Lodi, Ohio,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Sherry Edwards, 66; service September 3
Sherry Edwards, 66, of Bogue, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Emerald Isle Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Freddie Braswell. The family will receive friends following the service. She will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
WITN
New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 28, 29 & 30
Morris Hines, 57, of Newport passed away Sunday August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Robert Hancock, Harkers Island. Robert William Hancock, Sr.--85,...
neusenews.com
Grand Opening of Daily Grind on W. Vernon Avenue
The Daily Grind Café is located at 1607 W. Vernon Avenue in Kinston. They offer specialty coffees, Hershey ice cream, and baked goods, including Yoders. Their hours are Monday though Friday from 7:00 am until 5:00 pm. On Saturday, they are open from 7:00 am until 4:00 pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Cristy Gore, 51; incomplete
Cristy Gore, 51, of Newport, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
WITN
Rocky Mount police requesting community help to find missing man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A police department in one Eastern Carolina city is asking for the community to help them find a missing man. Rocky Mount officers say 61-year-old Bobby Wilson has been reported missing. Police say he was last seen Saturday at his home which is in the 3400 block...
carolinacoastonline.com
Registration open for Emerald Isle’s annual fishing tournament
EMERALD ISLE — The fourth annual Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and registration is open. As usual there will be three separate divisions: king mackerel, Spanish mackerel and surf fishing. The event will be based at the Emerald Isle Wildlife Resources Commission boating access facility in Bogue Sound off Highway 58 east of the town government complex.
carolinacoastonline.com
Monnie Norman, 64; no service
Monnie Evans Norman, 65, of South River, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Transitions Life Care of Raleigh. Monnie was born on May 21, 1957, in Morehead City, to the late Doris and Dartha Norman. He was a member of the Edwards Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Monnie spent most of his life on the water, making his living as a commercial fisherman. If you wanted a good laugh, he was your man. One of his favorite past times was playing basketball and he enjoyed listening to music. Monnie will be treasured as a loving father and grandfather.
carolinacoastonline.com
Weldon Fulcher Jr., 91; service August 31
Weldon Earl Fulcher Jr., 91, of Davis, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 31st at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Daniel Melton. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 30th at Munden Funeral Home.
carolinacoastonline.com
Fay Neal, 97; service September 3
Fay Smith Neal, 97, of Cape Carteret, formerly of Eden, died Sunday August 28, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Randolph County, N.C. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 3 at 3:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, Eden, N.C. with Pastor Eric Bartel officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 pm Saturday, September 3rd at First Presbyterian Church and beginning Friday, September 2nd at her former home at 707 Moncure Street, Eden.
carolinacoastonline.com
Margaret Dixon,80; service September 2
Margaret Lilly Dixon, 80, of Mill Creek, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 2, 2022, at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Bill Hooper, Rev. James Chadwick and Rev. Chad Graham. Interment will follow at the Lilly Family Cemetery.
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
Comments / 0