Monnie Evans Norman, 65, of South River, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Transitions Life Care of Raleigh. Monnie was born on May 21, 1957, in Morehead City, to the late Doris and Dartha Norman. He was a member of the Edwards Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Monnie spent most of his life on the water, making his living as a commercial fisherman. If you wanted a good laugh, he was your man. One of his favorite past times was playing basketball and he enjoyed listening to music. Monnie will be treasured as a loving father and grandfather.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO