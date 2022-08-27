ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Biscayne Elementary School to host ribbon cutting for campus community garden

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvnPi_0hXf0o0P00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Biscayne Elementary School is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., for their new community garden, BELA (Biscayne Elementary Leadership Academy) Farms.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This is the first school on the Northside in the Duval County Public School System to have a farm on campus. The spacious 1 acre garden will include a 5 raised beds, fruit trees, a tire garden and custom benches designed for storage and recreation.

The 1-acre garden will give students the opportunity to learn about agriculture, teamwork, and volunteerism.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

BELA Farms is being completely funded by the CEM Foundation (cem-foundation.com), a Jacksonville based 501c3 founded by , ArdentX Logistics CEO Charles Miller. Miller is passionate about philanthropy and giving back to communities in need of a champion. “Growing up on a farm, we always had access to fresh fruits and veggies, and I think every kid should have the opportunity to grow something from seed to harvest. It creates a sense of pride and ownership among other things, and it’s a great honor to help fund this initiative,” says Miller.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

CEM Executive Director Joshua Woods shares his passion for reaching out to the most vulnerable in society. In his role, he builds relationships in the community, and identifies causes, projects and initiatives which support the vision and mission of CEM Foundation. The CEM foundation will continue to partner with schools to bring STEM learning through gardening.

Amy Miles with Duval County Public Schools helped coordinate efforts for BELA FARMS. The vison for the project is being designed by retired fireman turned entrepreneur William Griffin of Eastcoast School Systems.

An ongoing relationship with Jacksonville Public Education Fund (JPEF) led to Biscayne Elementary Principal, Sanaa McBride - JPEF Principal fellow, Tanya Reyes - JPEF Teacher Leader and Shakeya Lee - JPEF Teacher Leader sharing the project proposal and securing funding from the CEM Foundation.

BELA FARMS will provide students with the opportunity to learn about agriculture, planning, teamwork and giving back to community. BELA Farms will be student led, with all students will be able to participate during school and after school. BELA FARMS harvest will go back to the Biscayne community.

Local businesses and parent-volunteers are all onboard to participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony. Other partnerships for the event include Sprouts grocery store who will provide just over $1,000 worth of free seeds for students and their families. There will be free food, giveaways and raffle prizes to include, microscopes, laptops and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Englewood High School threats determined to be ‘not credible’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Social media posts about a threat to shoot up Englewood High School on Monday, Aug. 29 have been determined to be not credible. Several Instagram posts depicting violent images and messages were circulating around the social media platform. And another post seen by concerned parents and students mentioned school police arresting the student responsible for the threats.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Free STD, HIV testing event in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Free Sexually Transmitted Disease and Sexually Transmitted Infection testing will be offered to Clay County and surrounding county residents on Wednesday at the new Community Paramedicine Office. The Clay County Community Paramedicine team, which is through Clay County Fire and Rescue, partnered with Independent Medical Group...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
Education
County
Duval County, FL
News4Jax.com

Family Fun: Free or affordable Jacksonville family activities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines, or expensive hotel rooms, but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about. But before the longer days slip away, Consumer Reports says it’s not too late to make some lasting memories on a budget.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Volunteers#K12#Bela Farms#Cem
News4Jax.com

Parent in custody after threats made against Duval County elementary school

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A parent was placed in custody Monday after allegedly making threats against Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School, according to the principal. Principal Katie O’Connell sent to students’ families a message, which Duval County Public Schools provided to News4JAX, saying there was a “security concern” on Monday morning that promoted the school to operate on a code yellow status as a precaution. A code yellow lockdown means that there’s a heightened security state, but that the school still holds classes.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Action News Jax

Florida Department of Health After School Meal Program locations

Jacksonville — The Afterschool Meals Program, a subcomponent of Florida’s Child Care Food Program is designed primarily to provide nutritious snacks and/or meals to children in participating afterschool programs. Snacks and/or meals will be available at no separate charge to children attending the sites listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Positively JAX: 100 hurricane kits distributed to low-income individuals & families in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Low-income individuals and families will be able to get their hands on a hurricane kit Sunday in Clay County. Habitat for Humanity and State Farm are teaming up to give away the kits that include a hurricane radio that has a flashlight and phone charging capabilities, manual can openers, a first aid kit, a pack of bottled water, a disaster preparedness guide and more.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Body found in Jacksonville house under renovation: police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday inside a house under renovation on the city’s Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a vacant home undergoing construction on East 24th Street near Danese Street after workers who were hired for the project found a body inside.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
msn.com

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Jacksonville

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Jacksonville. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers'...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
110K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy