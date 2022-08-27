OCPD: 1 Injured Following Overnight Shooting In Downtown OKC

One person was injured following an overnight shooting in downtown Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police.

Police responded to a call around 2 a.m. near West Sheridan Avenue and North Classen Boulevard.

A group of people had gathered outside of a club when shots were fired, police said.

One person was hit, taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to OCPD.

No arrests have been made, and there is no suspect information.

This is a developing story.