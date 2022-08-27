Read full article on original website
Related
Biden admin strikes $11 million deal to fund monkeypox vaccine production
The Biden administration struck an $11 million deal on Monday to support the packaging of the monkeypox Jynneos vaccine at a domestic facility. Why it matters: The move is another step the administration is taking to bolster the supplies of the vaccine amid limited availability. The big picture: The Jynneos...
Omicron booster shots are right around the corner
The first updated coronavirus vaccines — and likely the last one purchased by Uncle Sam — are about to become available across the U.S. and will ideally provide more targeted protection against the dominant strain that's circulating. Why it matters: Although COVID and its risks have become a...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Lawmakers launch fact-finding mission in bid to protect consumers
Lawmakers, in a bid to enhance consumer protection, are asking government agencies as well as major crypto exchanges for more information about what they're doing about cryptocurrency-related fraud. Why it matters: The House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy has used its heft in Washington to press companies for...
Abortion misinformation surges in Latino communities
Latinos are facing an onslaught of Spanish-language misinformation about abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, health experts and reproductive rights advocates say. Why it matters: Groups working to counter these campaigns warn that the surge in false claims will have real health consequences...
California advances medical misinformation bill
A California bill designed to combat disinformation and misinformation 0n COVID-19 by medical professionals passed in the state Senate on Monday evening. Why it matters: The bill could see doctors and other medical professionals who spread COVID misinformation or disinformation face disciplinary action for "unprofessional conduct" from the Medical Board of California or the Osteopathic Medical Board of California, which could include having their state license suspended or revoked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Fed gives a timeline for FedNow, its payments platform
Federal Reserve Vice-chair Lael Brainerd gave a timeline for the launch of FedNow, the platform it has been working on to enable nearly instant payment settlement within the U.S. Driving the news: FedNow should launch in 2023 between May and July. This is the most specific the Fed has been...
Who student debt relief helps (and it's not who you think)
Despite what critics may say, student loan debtors who stand to benefit most from the relief plan announced last week aren't exactly latte-sipping elites. Reality check: First, nearly 90% of those benefiting from the policy earn less than $75,000, according to the White House. Second, a significant percentage of student loan debtors didn't get a four-year degree. That means they also don't get the income boost of a bachelor's degree.
White House: Intelligence officials' review of Trump documents is "appropriate"
The White House said Monday it's not involved in the U.S. intelligence community's assessment of potential risks stemming from the classified and top secret documents removed from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month, but called the review "appropriate." Why it matters: Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told...
Warren: Trump could be putting American lives at risk
Revelations about the documents former President Donald Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago home have left Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) "deeply alarmed," she told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. Driving the news: The Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit that led to the FBI's...
DOJ says only a "limited" number of Trump documents may be privileged
Only a "limited set" of the documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home may be protected by attorney-client privilege, the Department of Justice said in a court filing Monday. Driving the news: The filing comes in response to a lawsuit filed by Trump last week...
Trump taps former Florida solicitor general as lead lawyer in DOJ probe
Former President Trump has hired Florida's former solicitor general, Chris Kise, to represent him in the criminal case that resulted in the search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence, a source familiar confirmed. Why it matters: The news comes as questions lingered over who would represent Trump in the Southern District...
Judge signals support for "special master" review of Trump documents
A federal judge in Florida on Saturday signaled that she would be willing to grant former President Trump's request for the appointment of a "special master" to review the evidence seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago. Driving the news: Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking the appointment of a...
Gov. Sununu says Biden "should apologize" for "semi-facism" comments
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday President Biden owes Republicans an apology for remarks he made in Maryland earlier this week lambasting Trump-allied Republicans. Driving the news: "MAGA Republicans don't just threaten our personal rights and economic security," Biden told the crowd at...
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound case
First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will return to the Washington, D.C. area on Tuesday, her spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander announced Monday night. The big picture: Biden tested positive for a rebound case last week after first testing positive for COVID on Aug. 15. President Biden experienced a rebound case of COVID earlier this month, but tested negative following the first lady's recent positive result.
Rep. Tom Emmer sees crypto as a means to open opportunity
Minnesota's Rep. Tom Emmer wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on August 23 to express his concerns about the sanctioning of privacy protocol Tornado Cash, an open source piece of self-executing software that no one controls. Driving the news: Axios reached out to Rep. Emmer, who serves on the House...
With audit deal, China delisting risk ebbs — for now
A deal signed by the U.S. and China last week allowing U.S. inspectors to review the audit records of U.S.-listed Chinese companies could prevent scores of firms from being booted off U.S. stock exchanges while ensuring the companies follow U.S. law. Why it matters: There are more than 260 Chinese...
CDC data shows that most D.C. kids have had COVID-19
Data: CDC. Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosNew data from the CDC shows that 75.4% of D.C. children have already been infected with COVID-19.Driving the news: Released earlier this month, the CDC's survey examined samples from 384 D.C. children between the ages of 6 months to 17 years.The presence of antibodies in survey participants indicates at least one resolving or past COVID-19 infection.Worth noting: This percentage of antibodies does not include reinfections. The survey also doesn’t measure the antibodies produced by vaccination, which means it cannot be used to determine vaccination rates.By the numbers: The national rate of prior COVID-19 infection in children...
Axios
Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0