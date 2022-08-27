The Franklin Park Bobcats ran their winning streak to 8 straight games while winning the Salem Tournament on Saturday. The Bobcats opened with an impressive 8-6 win over a very good Flora team who entered at 9-1. Salem led 8-3 heading into the final inning as Evan Barnes was solid in the start, allowing 6 hits and 6 runs, 4 earned, in his 5-plus innings of work. Avery Gullion came in to relieve him with the bases loaded in the final inning and got a strikeout and worked out of the jam for the save. At the plate, Max Vincent and Payton Gullion drove in 2 runs each with RBI also from Keytin Grawe, Barnes, Jaret Gibson.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO