Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
SYFL Jr Wildcats 3-0 After Sweep Of Olney
The SYFL Junior Wildcats improved to 3-0 in both the JV and Varsity levels after a Saturday sweep of Olney on the road. Marquis Ettress scored two touchdowns and Madden Thompson had 2 special teams touchdowns in the varsity’s 52-6 win. Trey Clark and Caeden Miraglia had a touchdown each.
southernillinoisnow.com
SC Falls To Dieterich In Softball Tournament Championship In Kinmundy
The SC Falcons finished 2nd at their own tournament held at Webster Park in Kinmundy. South Central beat Vandalia in the opening game of the SC Tournament 12-2. Emmie Ruholl singled, doubled and drove in 4 runs, Jamaylyn Logan added 2 RBI with runs driven in also by Maddie Peddicord, Addy Ruholl, Brianna Buchanan, Kinley Swift.
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park Runs Streak To 8 With Championship At Salem Tournament
The Franklin Park Bobcats ran their winning streak to 8 straight games while winning the Salem Tournament on Saturday. The Bobcats opened with an impressive 8-6 win over a very good Flora team who entered at 9-1. Salem led 8-3 heading into the final inning as Evan Barnes was solid in the start, allowing 6 hits and 6 runs, 4 earned, in his 5-plus innings of work. Avery Gullion came in to relieve him with the bases loaded in the final inning and got a strikeout and worked out of the jam for the save. At the plate, Max Vincent and Payton Gullion drove in 2 runs each with RBI also from Keytin Grawe, Barnes, Jaret Gibson.
southernillinoisnow.com
Selmaville Lady Rockets Bring Hitting Shoes Behind No-Hitter From Meredith
The Selmaville Lady Rockets eat Sandoval 20-6 led by Allie Husteddde’s 4-4 performance and she drove in 4 runs and stole 4 bases. Kaolin Lewis had 3 hits and 2 RBI. Keira Meredith was the winning pitcher going 4.1 innings striking out 14 allowing no runs or hits. Selmaville...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Bobcats Drop Pair On Saturday
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats dropped both games at the Salem Softball Tournament on Saturday losing to Carlyle 18-2 and Benton 8-3. Mya Russell was solid at the plate all day for the Lady Bobcats. Salem’s JV will play Tuesday at Carlyle and Wednesday at Patoka before the varsity returns...
southernillinoisnow.com
North Clay Drops Pair At TTown Wood Bat
North Clay competed at the TTown Wood Bat Classic on Saturday. The Cardinals fell to the hosts 14-8 with NC getting RBI from Logan Fleener, Ian Jones, Alex Boose and Carder Walden with Trenton Ingram driving in 2. North Clay also dropped their game to Dieterich 8-2. The Maroons scored...
southernillinoisnow.com
Selmaville Gets Big Shutout Of Sandoval
Selmaville shutout Sandoval 18-0. The Rockets got 3 RBI from Zane Dodson, 2 each from Wyatt McCarty and Logan Butts. The Rockets also got RBI from Parker Lewis, Drew Consolino, Jaxon Ward and Tripp Garden. The Franklin Park JV Bobcats and Lady Bobcats are in action today on the road...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Youth Fishing Tournament Held Over The Weekend
The Salem Wildcat Youth Bass Fishing organization held a youth tournament this weekend. In the Junior High Division, Kai Graham was 1st with Landen Maxey was 2nd and Hunter Williams 3rd. In the High School Division, Aidan Fyke was 1st, Seth Bailey 2nd and Steven McIntosh was 3rd. Kevin Green...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$50,000 Bonus On The Line At Du Quoin State Fair Race This Weekend
A record Du Quoin State Fair stock car pay day is in the sights of seventeen-year-old Jesse Love after victory in the Atlas Allen Crowe 100 ARCA Menard’s race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The second half of the Performance Seed Dirt Double is at stake, a $50,000 reward to the driver who can win both Illinois dirt events on the ARCA schedule. With a victory in the Rustoleum Automotive 100 on the Magic Mile, the Californian could pocket well more than $63,000. If so, it would be the richest stock car payday in Du Quoin history.
KFVS12
Randy Houser performance Monday at Du Quoin State Fair canceled
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Organizers of the Du Quoin State Fair announced Sunday night that Grandstand act Randy Houser has canceled his performance scheduled for Monday, August 29 because of illness. The cancelation also means Murphy 500, Houser’s opening act, will not be performing on the grandstand stage.
Herald & Review
Sullivan/Okaw Valley football ends long losing streak with comeback victory against Newton
SULLIVAN -- The Sullivan/Okaw Valley football team ended a more than four-season long losing streak on Friday by staging a fourth quarter comeback to top Newton 33-27 at home. The Redskins opened their season with a victory for the first time since 2016 and were led by sophomore quarterback Cooper Christensen who threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns while running for 109 yard on the ground and two more scores.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/03 – Robert ‘Bob’ Guthrie
Robert “Bob” Guthrie, 79, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. He was born December 17, 1942, in Bloomington, the son of Lane Guthrie and Thelma (Williams) Guthrie. He married Rose Allen in 1967 and she survives. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
City of Salem expands area for Wednesday water outage
The City of Salem has expanded the area that will be left without water on Wednesday for connecting the new waterline on West Kell Street. Residents east of South Washington including all of Fielder Drive, Wham Drive, Donoho Drive, and the South Broadway Apartments will be without water beginning at eight am until the job is complete.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/01 – John Taylor
John Taylor, 63, of Centralia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. He was born July 2, 1959, in Centralia, the son of Norman Taylor and Rita (Santel) Taylor. He married Cindy Summers on May 19, 2007, and she survives. In addition to his wife of 15 years,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Kaskaskia College Prepares for eight-year accreditation review for nursing program
Kaskaskia College’s Associate’s Degree of Nursing is due for its eight-year accreditation review. Part of the process will include a public forum for the community, employers, and alumni. It will be held on Wednesday, September 14th, from 11:45 am to 12:15 pm in the Nursing Building at KC’s main campus.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/01 – Stephen Edward Lusch
Stephen Edward Lusch, 61, of Odin passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 17, 1961, the son of Bernard “Beanie” and Betty (Rostance) Lusch in Centralia. He married Linda Bierman, 1 child was born in this union, and they later divorced. He married Angie Cates and she survives in Mt. Vernon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Iuka Grade School completes remodeling of front office adding security
When Iuka Grade School students returned to class, a new $256,000 construction project remodeling and moving school offices was complete. Superintendent Sam Alli says the offices are now next to the main school entrance to allow for a safer more secure entry way while also allowing for more efficient traffic flow. Johannes Construction of Centralia completed the work.
Illinois man accidentally wounds himself during shooting event
A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself during a shooting event at a recreation center in Sparta.
Magic 95.1
Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash
DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
Police report ‘incident’ at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois.
Comments / 0