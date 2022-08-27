ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

1 Man In Custody Following A Car Crash In Winchester (Memphis, TN)

 3 days ago

The Memphis Police Department took a man into custody after a car accident. The crash occurred at Winchester and Quince near a Toyota dealership.

According to Dan Crowe, Assistant Chief of the MPD, an [..]

WREG

Pedestrian killed after after crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night after they were struck by a vehicle in Whitehaven. Police responded to a pedestrian crash on Elvis Presley and Raines Road around 10 pm on Saturday night and found a person in critical condition. They were rushed to the hospital, but did not survive their injuries. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot near at gas station near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Monday after a gas station shooting near the airport. The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Marathon gas station at 3465 Lamar Avenue near Pearson. The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, police say. The victim was in critical condition, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Overnight shootings leave two hospitalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed and a woman is non-critical condition after an overnight shooting on James Rd. and Old Austin Peay Monday, August 29. Memphis Police Department said they arrived to the scene at 12:05 a.m. Both shooting victims were transported to Regional One Hospital. The male was pronounced dead after transport.
MEMPHIS, TN
wgnsradio.com

Man Shot and Killed in Shelbyville, TN

A man was shot and killed at Davis Estates Apartments in Shelbyville this past Friday. Police say the victim in the deadly shooting was Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The shooting occurred at the Davis Lane address around 10:30 at night. The 43-year-old who lived at the apartment complex, was shot multiple times....
SHELBYVILLE, TN
