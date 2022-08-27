Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Packers surprisingly cut wide receiver Juwann Winfree
After Aaron Rodgers repeatedly praised wide receiver Juwann Winfree publicly, it seemed likely he would make the Green Bay Packers‘ 53-man roster. However, that has proved not to be the case. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers have released Winfree. It’s perhaps a good...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Cowboys irresponsible quarterback moves put Dak Prescott at risk
In forming the final roster on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys made a move that will put Dak Prescott in a vulerable position. As if Dak Prescott were not vulnerable enough going into this season with the Dallas Cowboys. Most of the things that happened to the Cowboys roster over the...
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
NFL roster cuts tracker: Surprise moves we didn’t see coming (UPDATED)
On NFL roster cuts day, teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players. 4 p.m. ET is the deadline, meaning by then, your favorite team could be without several familiar faces. NFL cut day rarely includes any major surprises, but there are always a few veterans that most of...
Dallas Cowboys roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster surprises (UPDATED)
In order to make a 53-man roster, the Dallas Cowboys are tasked with cutting down their roster in one day. Here’s an updated list of those getting cut. It was recently announced that the Dallas Cowboys were valued at $8 billion, yet the storied Texas team hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 1996.
Chiefs: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts
The Kansas City Chiefs cut down their roster to 53 players. Here are the three biggest surprises. The Kansas City Chiefs had an eventful offseason following their elimination by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. They lost key players like Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu but made a bevy of additions, such as safety Justin Reid and wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Not to mention the players they selected in this year’s NFL Draft.
Jon Gruden Says He’s ‘Ashamed’ of Emails, Wants ‘Another Shot’
The former Raiders coach resigned in October 2021 after it was revealed he sent numerous offensive emails while employed by ESPN.
Cowboys: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts from Dallas brass
The Dallas Cowboys surprised the NFL world with some of their last-minute roster cuts to get their roster down to 53 players on Aug. 30. The Dallas Cowboys released their final 53-man roster, which includes marquee players like Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot, Zack Martin, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Of...
STB: NFL Week 1 odds, Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill, and more
In this week’s Stacking The Box, Matt Verderame and Sterling Holmes talked about the NFC East, NFL cuts and whether Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill will have more yards in 2022. On Tuesday, NFL cutdown day spurred plenty of action across the league. Over at our Stacking The Box...
Where are Packers in waiver order after roster cuts?
With every NFL team finalizing their 53-man rosters on Tuesday, many talented players around the league will hit waivers. Where are the Green Bay Packers in the waiver order?. Each team can put in a waiver claim for players waived by their previous team during Tuesday’s cuts. If multiple...
UC Announces Indiana Game is Sold Out
The Nippert Stadium home force is ready for impact.
