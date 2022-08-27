Read full article on original website
Bengals Releasing Standout Wide Receiver Following Stellar Preseason
Cincinnati has to trim their roster down to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Ravens’ mascot carted off field with serious injury after brutal tackle
Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were the unanimous winners of the Injury Bowl. It felt like every single week, a player went down with a severe injury. Their defense was decimated to shreds, as most of their key playmakers were taken out. Even Lamar Jackson couldn’t escape the injury bug, as he missed a good chunk of the season.
Odell Beckham Jr. open to unlikely reunion?
Odell Beckham Jr. sure knows how to build drama. The free agent wide receiver sparked a bit of mayhem this week with some comments that he made about his old team, the New York Giants. Beckham responded to a fan who commented underneath one of his recent Instagram posts for Beckham to “Come back to New York.”
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance
Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year. The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams. Butkus doesn't appear...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
Longtime NFL Executive Is Tragically Dead At 48
A longtime Miami Dolphins team executive tragically passed away on Saturday night. The Dolphins announced that vice president Jason Jenkins died suddenly at 48. "Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away," the Dolphins announced on Saturday evening.
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith
The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo BREAKING: White To PUP, 17 Cut As Bills Hit 53: NFL Tracker
Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker
Report: Chiefs Release Former Star WR Before Start of 2022 Season
The move could spell the end of the 2013 All-Pro’s career in the NFL.
QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — At the same time his teammates began practicing, Deshaun Watson headed off in another direction. Cleveland’s starting quarterback began serving his lengthy NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct on Tuesday, a punishment that will keep Watson away from the Browns until Oct. 10. Watson...
Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue
Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
Multiple owners suggested Roger Goodell should suspend Deshaun Watson for less than a full year
The Deshaun Watson saga is finally in the rearview after the Cleveland Browns quarterback received an 11-game suspension in addition
Miami Dolphins Release Former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver
The veteran signed with Miami in July
NBC Sports
Eagles 2022 roster cuts: Tracking all the cuts to 53
The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That means they have a lot of work to do. • The Eagles' resident Olympian Devon Allen did not make the 53-man roster. The Eagles are waiving Allen, according to Heavy's Matt Lombardo. If he clears waivers, Allen would be a good candidate for the practice squad.
