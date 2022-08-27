ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. open to unlikely reunion?

Odell Beckham Jr. sure knows how to build drama. The free agent wide receiver sparked a bit of mayhem this week with some comments that he made about his old team, the New York Giants. Beckham responded to a fan who commented underneath one of his recent Instagram posts for Beckham to “Come back to New York.”
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance

Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
The Spun

Longtime NFL Executive Is Tragically Dead At 48

A longtime Miami Dolphins team executive tragically passed away on Saturday night. The Dolphins announced that vice president Jason Jenkins died suddenly at 48. "Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away," the Dolphins announced on Saturday evening.
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
ClutchPoints

Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith

The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue

Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
NBC Sports

Eagles 2022 roster cuts: Tracking all the cuts to 53

The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That means they have a lot of work to do. • The Eagles' resident Olympian Devon Allen did not make the 53-man roster. The Eagles are waiving Allen, according to Heavy's Matt Lombardo. If he clears waivers, Allen would be a good candidate for the practice squad.
