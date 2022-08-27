Can Charlotte FC return to its winning ways at home vs. Toronto? How to watch, more

It’s true that Charlotte FC has been a different team at home in its inaugural season, defeating foes in rematches and going pound-for-pound with some of the best clubs in MLS — and even the world .

On Saturday, the Queen City team will try to bring that truth to life again.

The MLS expansion team will host Toronto FC at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte will hope to snap a two-match losing streak at home after starting the season 8-3 in front of its own fans — and it’ll also hope to make a crucial leap up the MLS Eastern Conference table as time dwindles in its inaugural-season playoff chase.

Toronto and Charlotte FC are each in the fight, realistically, for the No. 5 through No. 7 spots in the MLS Eastern Conference table. Toronto has 30 points. Charlotte has 32. (The top-seven teams in each MLS conference make the postseason.)

And the last time these two sides faced off? Toronto defeated Charlotte, 4-0.

Head coach Christian Lattanzio addressed his team’s playoff chances and his job security all at once at a virtual press conference with local media on Thursday, reiterating a refrain he’s maintained all season: There’s still time.

“We are seven games to go and still in contention to go to the playoff. I mean, for a newcomer it’s not so bad,” the interim coach said, adding, “We want to win and we want to do well, but I think sometimes the boys can be excused if they go and try to win the game until the end. ... As I said, my focus is not really on my position and contract: I want to do well and then the club will decide what they think is right for the club. I’m just a servant of the club, and I’m not focused on anything else.”

Three other bits of CLTFC news that emerged this week:

▪ Fan-favorite forward Andre Shinyashiki signed an extension with Charlotte FC through 2025 with a club option through 2026, the club announced earlier this week. Shinyashiki told The Observer after the deal was finalized that Charlotte has really embraced him and “treated me as one of their own.” The 2019 Rookie of the Year and team’s second-leading scorer has only played 64 minutes in the last five matches, a factor of a deep attacking corps, Lattanzio said.

▪ Brandt Bronico, a North Carolina native and Charlotte 49er alum, also re-signed with his hometown club earlier this week.

▪ In his availability on Thursday, Lattanzio provided an update on McKinze Gaines. The speedy attacking midfielder/forward sustained what he called “a high-ankle sprain” in the team’s loss to Orlando City . Lattanzio told reporters that while the injury isn’t likely long-term, it is “very doubtful” that Gaines will be healthy enough to play on Saturday night. Gaines notched his first goal of the season against Orlando.

Charlotte FC midfielder Benjamin Bender (15) celebrates a goal with Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) during a game against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 22, 2022. Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

When and where is the Charlotte FC match?

When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Bank of America Stadium

Opponent: Toronto FC (8-6-13) (W-D-L)

Last matchup: Toronto defeated Charlotte, 4-0, at BMO Field in July.

Expected weather? Per Weather.com, Charlotte will cool down come nightfall after a blistering day to around 71 degrees with the possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski argues with official Lukasz Szpala during the first half against Orlando City in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. NELL REDMOND

How to watch the MLS match?

Charlotte: WAXN, WSOC-D2/Telemundo

WAXN, WSOC-D2/Telemundo Raleigh/Durham: WNGT

WNGT Columbia: WACH-D2

WACH-D2 Greenville/Asheville/Spartanburg: WLOS-D2

WLOS-D2 Streaming: CLTFC Live at www.charlottefootballclub.com/live or via the Charlotte FC app (geo-restrictions apply)





CLTFC Live at www.charlottefootballclub.com/live or via the Charlotte FC app (geo-restrictions apply) Local radio: WFNZ 610AM/92.7FM

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated what time the match will begin. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.