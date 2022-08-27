ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers to be involved in trade for star player?

The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to pull off any blockbuster trades in the coming weeks, but they could still be involved in one. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that there is a “decent chance” the Lakers will be the third team in any potential trade involving Donovan Mitchell. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge is looking to stockpile future first-round picks, and the Lakers have a 2027 and 2029 first-round pick that Stein believes Ainge would love to acquire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Lakers Daily

Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’

The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver

The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Has Interest In Re-Joining The New York Knicks

As a solid scoring veteran with 19 years of experience, Carmelo Anthony is a player that every team should be looking to sign this summer. And while things have been quiet for Melo so far this summer, that could be changing now due to developments in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Chris Silva
Yardbarker

Mock Trade: Suns Make Bold Move for John Collins

Perhaps it's time for the Phoenix Suns to be bold. Possessing one of the most talented rosters in the league hasn't quite been enough in recent years besides a trip to the NBA Finals and pacing the entire league in regular season wins. Phoenix has walked away empty-handed both years,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Popculture

NBA Legend Reggie Miller Mourns Death of His Father

Reggie Miller just lost a close family member. On Monday the NBA legend announced on Instagram that his father, Saul, has died. Miller posted a photo of him holding hands with his father while at the hospital. The former Indiana Pacers star also sent an emotional message to Saul. "This...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers Buzz: Trades, Mitchell, Westbrook, Reddish, Rose

The Lakers could get involved as a third team in a Donovan Mitchell trade with the Knicks, Marc Stein of Substack relays. If New York agrees to acquire Mitchell, they’ll likely send back several veteran players to Utah. Stein hears that Russell Westbrook could be sent to Utah in such an arrangement where some of New York’s package gets re-routed to Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Tlc
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets succeed in coup for Raptors stud … but it’s not Scottie Barnes

The Toronto Raptors emerged as one of Kevin Durant’s potential destinations during his highly publicized trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets. Obviously, nothing materialized in that regard. Rumor has it that the Nets wanted Scottie Barnes as part of the deal — something that the Raptors were just having none of. At this point, the […] The post REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets succeed in coup for Raptors stud … but it’s not Scottie Barnes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Larry Brown Sports

Nets sign fan favorite away from rival team

The Brooklyn Nets are back with a vengeance after successfully convincing Kevin Durant to drop his trade request. The Nets announced on Sunday that they have signed fifth-year forward Yuta Watanabe. The 27-year-old had been a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn’s division rivals.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

NFL trade grades: Eagles land star safety from Saints in shocking move

The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising trade on NFL cut day, landing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, formerly on the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson wanted a new contract to stay in New Orleans, but those talks reportedly broke down in the middle of training camp. The two sides were engaged in what many considered a hold-in, rather than a holdout, where Gardner-Johnson still participated in camp but in a limited capacity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy