Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant
AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant
Dwyane Wade admits becoming NBA owner taught him he shouldn’t have given up money during Miami Heat Big 3 era
Dwyane Wade said in a recent interview that he now realizes that financial sacrifices he made during the Miami Heat’s magical Big 3 era didn’t really need to be made. Wade appeared on the “Point Forward” podcast and spoke about how his financial sacrifice for the team came about.
Lakers to be involved in trade for star player?
The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to pull off any blockbuster trades in the coming weeks, but they could still be involved in one. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that there is a “decent chance” the Lakers will be the third team in any potential trade involving Donovan Mitchell. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge is looking to stockpile future first-round picks, and the Lakers have a 2027 and 2029 first-round pick that Stein believes Ainge would love to acquire.
Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’
The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver
The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
‘I am incredibly powerful’: Nets star Kevin Durant slapped with brutal Joe Tsai reality amid botched trade saga
Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets has finally come to an end. It may not have been the conclusion most of us expected, but in the end, it seems that it’s the Nets that have prevailed now that they’re going to be running it back with the same Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led core this coming season.
Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Has Interest In Re-Joining The New York Knicks
As a solid scoring veteran with 19 years of experience, Carmelo Anthony is a player that every team should be looking to sign this summer. And while things have been quiet for Melo so far this summer, that could be changing now due to developments in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
Mock Trade: Suns Make Bold Move for John Collins
Perhaps it's time for the Phoenix Suns to be bold. Possessing one of the most talented rosters in the league hasn't quite been enough in recent years besides a trip to the NBA Finals and pacing the entire league in regular season wins. Phoenix has walked away empty-handed both years,...
NBA Legend Reggie Miller Mourns Death of His Father
Reggie Miller just lost a close family member. On Monday the NBA legend announced on Instagram that his father, Saul, has died. Miller posted a photo of him holding hands with his father while at the hospital. The former Indiana Pacers star also sent an emotional message to Saul. "This...
Rumor: Jazz Might Fast Track Donovan Mitchell Trade to Sixers Rival
The Utah Jazz are rumored to be pushing for Sixers rival, the New York Knicks, to trade for Donovan Mitchell sooner than later.
Lakers Buzz: Trades, Mitchell, Westbrook, Reddish, Rose
The Lakers could get involved as a third team in a Donovan Mitchell trade with the Knicks, Marc Stein of Substack relays. If New York agrees to acquire Mitchell, they’ll likely send back several veteran players to Utah. Stein hears that Russell Westbrook could be sent to Utah in such an arrangement where some of New York’s package gets re-routed to Los Angeles.
UPDATE: Betting Line Continues to Move Between Georgia and Oregon
The University of Georgia is set to kick off their 2022 regular season with an intriguing matchup with a familiar face in Dan Lanning leading an unfamiliar foe in the Oregon Ducks. These two programs have only met one other time, back in 1977 when the Bulldogs toppled the Ducks 27 to 16 in ...
Miami Heat Land Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Brooklyn Nets have recently announced that they will retain Kevin Durant and are no longer listening to trade offers for the former NBA MVP and scoring champion. That doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll finish out the remaining four years of his contract with the Nets or even that he’ll end the season a Net.
Possible speculation builds that Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman's future with the team could be in jeopardy
The Golden State Warriors felt they were drafting a potential franchise cornerstone when they used the second overall pick on James Wiseman two years ago. They have not seen much of him because of a knee injury, however, and many have wondered if the former Memphis star’s days with the team could be numbered.
REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets succeed in coup for Raptors stud … but it’s not Scottie Barnes
The Toronto Raptors emerged as one of Kevin Durant’s potential destinations during his highly publicized trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets. Obviously, nothing materialized in that regard. Rumor has it that the Nets wanted Scottie Barnes as part of the deal — something that the Raptors were just having none of. At this point, the […] The post REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets succeed in coup for Raptors stud … but it’s not Scottie Barnes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant lives out ultimate #FamilyGoals moment with parents, little sister
Whether you love him or hate him, one thing you cannot deny about Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is that he’s a family man. Now that he has risen to fame as one of the brightest young stars in all of the NBA, Morant has made sure to keep his family right beside him through the ride.
Nets sign fan favorite away from rival team
The Brooklyn Nets are back with a vengeance after successfully convincing Kevin Durant to drop his trade request. The Nets announced on Sunday that they have signed fifth-year forward Yuta Watanabe. The 27-year-old had been a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn’s division rivals.
NFL trade grades: Eagles land star safety from Saints in shocking move
The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising trade on NFL cut day, landing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, formerly on the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson wanted a new contract to stay in New Orleans, but those talks reportedly broke down in the middle of training camp. The two sides were engaged in what many considered a hold-in, rather than a holdout, where Gardner-Johnson still participated in camp but in a limited capacity.
Lakers News: The Big L.A. Name Jeanie Buss Failed To Mention In Season Preview
Is this a sign of things to come?
