FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said a man from Plymouth suffered serious injuries when he fell from the Echo Crags in Franconia Monday night. Officials said they received a 911 call at about 7:50 p.m. about a climber who had fallen. They said Jared Cullen, 22, was climbing with three friends when he fell. Rescuers had to hike up to the base of Echo Crags to get to Cullen. He was carried down in a litter to a waiting ambulance. Cullen was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment, officials said.

FRANCONIA, NH ・ 13 HOURS AGO