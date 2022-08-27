Read full article on original website
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
mynbc5.com
Community rallies together following barn collapse in Rutland County
CLARENDON, Vt. — Members of the community are rallying together after a devastating storm killed two-dozen animals on a dairy farm in Clarendon, Vermont. Fern Hill Farm was established in 1972. The farm sits on the Clarendon/Wallingford line in Vermont. “It’s God’s country, it’s home,” says one of the...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
WMUR.com
Rock climber rescued after fall in Franconia
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said a man from Plymouth suffered serious injuries when he fell from the Echo Crags in Franconia Monday night. Officials said they received a 911 call at about 7:50 p.m. about a climber who had fallen. They said Jared Cullen, 22, was climbing with three friends when he fell. Rescuers had to hike up to the base of Echo Crags to get to Cullen. He was carried down in a litter to a waiting ambulance. Cullen was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment, officials said.
WMUR.com
Thousands gather for concerts and fireworks at 'Chaos & Kindness Sky Show'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of people gathered Saturday at Arms Park in Manchester for concerts, food and fireworks in the "Chaos & Kindness Sky Show." Organizers said the fireworks show was the largest in New Hampshire history. Bands performed starting in the afternoon until the 9:15 p.m. fireworks show.
Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont
Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died in a crash while competing in a gravel race in Vermont.
State police probe death of incarcerated person at Springfield prison
Ronald Roy, 71, of Errol, New Hampshire, is the sixth incarcerated person who has died in the state’s prison system this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police probe death of incarcerated person at Springfield prison .
WMUR.com
Vermont man accused of setting fire to building in Lebanon
LEBANON, N.H. — A Vermont man is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire after he was accused of setting a maintenance building on fire in Lebanon. Lebanon police said crews were called Sunday morning to 5 Meadowbrook Village and found heavy fire coming from a maintenance building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
vermontjournal.com
A week with Aviation Careers Education Camp
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Aviation Careers Education Camp, or, “ACE Camp,” returned the week of Aug. 15 to Hartness State Airport in Springfield, Vt. Seventeen students from across the region explored a wide range of career opportunities in aviation and aerospace, built rockets and airplane wing ribs, and flew in aircraft ranging from a hot air balloon to a corporate jet.
iheart.com
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
mynbc5.com
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
CLARENDON, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
The Valley Reporter
Knotweed eradication efforts continue in The Valley Part 2
(Editor’s Note: This is the second part of Bingham’s midsummer report on knotweed eradication efforts in The Valley. The first part, published last week covered successes in Warren.) The interns joined Waitsfield Conservation Commissioners Curt Lindburg, Bob Cook and 20 volunteers to tackle knotweed at multiple sites. The...
vermontbiz.com
Thousands expected as Bennington transforms into Garlic Town, USA Labor Day weekend
Photos Courtesy of Southwestern Vermont Chamber & Lorianna Weathers Photography. Vermont Business Magazine On Saturday, September 3rd Bennington, Vermont will once again transform into “Garlic Town, USA” in celebration of all things garlic and agriculture! Garlic Town, USA, formerly known as the award-winning Southern Vermont Garlic & Herb Festival and produced by the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, announced that the downtown festival would return to Bennington on Labor Day Weekend this year.
mynbc5.com
Police: Inmate dies at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police have launched an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Police say that they responded to the facility around 3 p.m on Sunday. The name of the deceased inmate has not been released yet, but...
Plane crashes near Morse Airport in Bennington
The Bennington Police Department said a small plane has crashed near William H. Morse Airport in Bennington. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just outside the airport.
nbcboston.com
Contagious Respiratory Illness Spreading Among Dogs in NH
Dogs in New Hampshire have been dealing with a contagious respiratory illness. "We are seeing a large number of dogs with any signs ranging from runny nose and eyes, coughing, up to labored breathing, high fevers," explained Dr. Erin Crowley of the Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester. "We are seeing dogs and we are tracing them back to kennels and day cares, groomers, anywhere where a large number of dogs are coming together."
WMUR.com
Monica Hernandez, her family welcome new baby
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR would like to introduce the newest member of our family. Anchor Monica Hernandez and her husband welcomed Adeline Elyse on Sunday, Aug. 21, just after midnight. She weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Mom and baby are doing great! Monica said her family appreciates...
