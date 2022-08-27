ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FOX Sports

Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman is already MLB's best catcher

Adley Rutschman is already the best catcher in baseball. The magic happens at least once a game — but only if you're paying attention. It's not particularly sexy or eye-catching, but on a daily basis, the Orioles' rookie catcher does something downright remarkable at the plate: He doesn't swing.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim batting leadoff for Padres Monday

The San Diego Padres will start Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kim will bat leadoff and handle shortstop duties for the Padres Monday night while Trent Grisham takes a seat. Jake Cronenworth will shift to second base, Brandon Drury will move to first base, Josh Bell will take a turn at designated hitter, and Jurickson Profar will relieve Grisham in left field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Félix Bautista
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Anthony Santander
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ryan McKenna not in Sunday lineup

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ryan McKenna in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. McKenna will take a seat Sunday while Cedric Mullins starts in centerfield, Adley Rutschman takes over at designated hitter, and Robinson Chirinos catches. Our models project McKenna to make 43 more plate...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers batting fifth in Baltimore's Tuesday lineup

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Stowers will man left field after Anthony Santander was picked as Baltimore's designated hitter, Adley Rutschman was moved behind the plate, and Robinson Chirinos was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Cal Quantrill,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Dodgers Vs. Game Preview: MLB Sunday Leadoff Stream On Peacock

After being quieted by Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara in the second game of their series at loanDepot Park, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound in an early Sunday start that is streaming for a national audience on Peacock. First pitch is set for 9:05 a.m. PT. Jason...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy