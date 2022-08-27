Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Noon On Square To Be Held In October
Paris, Tenn.–The popular Noon On The Square in downtown Paris has been moved to October. The event draws hundreds to the court square to hear live music and munch on burgers, BBQ and more and historically has been held in September. Last year, the event was moved to October...
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Arts & Crafts Festival Registrations Open
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and vendors can still register for a space. It is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand,...
radionwtn.com
.38 Special To Headline Soybean Festival
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin and other sponsors have again partnered with the city of Martin to bring the Tennessee Soybean Festival to Martin on Sept. 5-10. More than 100 events for the entire family are scheduled during the festival, including appearances by the Puppy Pals Dog Show and the Jetpack Flying Water Circus. Labor Day children’s events include the annual sidewalk chalk art contest at the C.E. Weldon Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11 a.m. and Magical Martin Day from 3-7 p.m., both at the Martin Public Library.
radionwtn.com
Jackson Webb Wins Grand Champion At Country Ham Sale
Paris, Tenn.–Jackson Webb was the Grand Champion winner at Saturday’s Country Ham Sale at the Henry County Fair. Jackson is the son of Darren and Cheryl Webb of Mansfield. Jackson’s Country Ham was sold for $1,000 to Leon Rogers. At Saturday’s, Country Ham 4-H project, over $65,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Jane Sinnema Named Fair Volunteer Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–You probably noticed several new events and activities at the Henry County Fair this year and among them was an award for “Fair Volunteer of the Year”. The first-ever winner of the Award is Jane Sinnema. She was presented with a plaque and her name will be put on a permanent plaque to be displayed at the fairgrounds.
radionwtn.com
Gary W. Grooms
Gary W. Grooms, 73, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his residence. Gary was born Tuesday, October 19, 1948, in the Whitlock community of Paris, to the late James H. Grooms and the late Bryna Mae Stevens Grooms. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Scarlett Grooms.
radionwtn.com
HCMC Welcomes Eight New Medical Students
Paris, TN – Henry County Medical Center welcomed eight new third-year medical students from Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine to campus on Friday, July 15. Following the onboarding process, the students began to assist healthcare providers in the hospital and within clinics in the surrounding...
radionwtn.com
Midian “Mid” Toombs
Mrs. Midian “Mid” Toombs, 44, of Troy, passed away Sunday morning at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Toombs will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fremont Cemetery near Union City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
Parham Family Named Farm Family Of Year
Dresden, Tenn.–Congratulations to the Parham Family in Weakley County for being named the TN Poultry Association‘s Farm Family of the Year. The Parham family raise pullets for the Tyson Obion County Complex. David and his wife, Melanie, have been married for 28 years and raise their children Joshua and Emma in Dresden.
radionwtn.com
Shirley A. Taylor
Ms. Shirley A. Taylor, 86, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Paris, Tennessee. She was born Saturday, September 14, 1935, in Stewart County, Tennessee, daughter of the late Wilmer and Eva Vaughn Sykes. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother: Lewis ‘Jack’ Sykes.
radionwtn.com
Hazel “Ish” Griffith
Mrs. Hazel “Ish” Griffith, 91, of Union City, died Sunday at her home. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at East View Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at White-Ranson Funeral Home.
radionwtn.com
Active Shooter Training Session Tonight
Henry, Tenn.–The Henry Police Department is hosting another free training seminar to teach the public how to survive an active shooter event. It will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, at the Henry Civic Center. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) seminar will significantly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
WestStar Leadership Accepting Applications
MARTIN, Tenn. – Applications are now being accepted for the University of Tennessee at. Martin WestStar Leadership Program’s class of 2023. The program is the largest and oldest regional. leadership program in Tennessee, boasts 917 graduates and will welcome its 33 rd class. The application. deadline is Oct....
radionwtn.com
Mary Ann Peters
Mary Ann Peters, 86 of Puryear, Tennessee, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Henry County Healthcare Center. Mary Ann Peters was born Wednesday, July 8, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Julia Ann Kish. She was married to the late Raymond Joseph Peters, who preceded her in death Monday, May 1, 2006. Besides her mother and husband, Mary Ann was also preceded in death by a daughter: Mary Ellen Peters Sunday, August 8, 2021.
radionwtn.com
Kustoff Shows Support For Baptist Hospital-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–Congressman David Kustoff recently visited Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City to show support to the staff for their dedication to the community. Kustoff is serving his third term as the United States representative of Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District and is a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fair Cash Giveaway Winners
Paris, Tenn.–Several people went away from the Henry County Fair $500 richer. Cash giveaways of $500 each were given away Friday and Saturday nights. The cash give-a-way winners on Friday night were: David Hawes, Asleigh Gray, Jacob Malone and Kassandra Fields. Saturday’s winners were: Alan Foust, Glenn Webb, Morgan...
msn.com
Amendment 3 campaign begins across Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In November, Tennesseans will have the chance to vote to abolish slavery in our state. One group wanting this amendment to pass is making their voices known Sunday at McGregor Park in Clarksville. Several groups are coming together to raise awareness about Amendment 3, a measure that would abolish slavery in its entirety in the state.
radionwtn.com
Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN
MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
radionwtn.com
Paris Solar Farm-Puryear On Target For Completion In December
Puryear, Tenn.–The 6.75 megawatt solar installation at Paris Solar Farm – Puryear is on pace to be completed by early December. Paris Utility Authority CEO Terry Wimberley said the Paris Board of Public Utilities “will realize a savings of almost $300,000 per year by purchasing the solar generated power.”
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Announces Ducks Unlimited Partnership
Union City, Tenn.—Discovery Park of America announced today an exhibit dedicated to telling the story of waterfowl hunting, conservation and the ecosystem of the Mississippi Flyway is currently being developed. “Duck, Duck, Goose: Waterfowl of the Mississippi Flyway” will open at the museum and heritage park in 2023. Ducks Unlimited, the world’s leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation, is the premier sponsor of the exhibit.
Comments / 0