ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

South Carolina House approves abortion ban with exceptions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House on Tuesday approved a bill that outlaws abortion except in the cases of pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The chamber initially rejected the bill without the exceptions by eight votes. But once Republicans saw the outcome, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and votes to bring the bill back from the brink of failure.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
The Associated Press

California lawmakers OK bills aimed at social media content

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Tuesday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom two groundbreaking bills intended to limit the downside of social media, as they faulted Congress for failing to act on the problem. A first-of-its kind measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for removing disturbing content and provide details on how and when they remove it. The second bill would require companies that provide online services attractive to children to follow age-appropriate design code principles aimed at keeping children safe. That includes not profiling a child or using the child’s personal information in a way that could harm the child’s physical or mental health or well-being. “The online world has created tremendous opportunities, but also real and proximate threats to kids, to vulnerable communities and to American democracy as we know it,” said Democratic Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, author of the first bill.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy