Laramie, WY

KOWB AM 1290

Heads Up, Laramie! You Might Hear Cannon Fire Tomorrow

Midmorning Tuesday, August, 30, do not be surprised to hear some noise coming from the War Memorial Stadium. No, the Cowboys won’t be scoring repeated touchdowns in a football game. And no, it won’t be an unexpected military conflict. Instead, starting at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, University of...
LARAMIE, WY
illinois.edu

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Designated as First-gen Forward Institution

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) has been designated a First-gen Forward institution by the Center for First-generation Student Success, an initiative of NASPA (Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education) and The Suder Foundation. UIUC is one of 53 institutions named to the First-gen Forward 2022-23 cohort, the nation’s first...
URBANA, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Spend A Day In Beautiful Amish Country: Arthur, IL

For a new appreciation of the simpler things in life, visit Arthur, Illinois, in the heart of Illinois Amish Country. The area covers approximately 64 square miles and is located in central Illinois, about two and a half hours from St. Louis. Founded over 150 years ago, the Amish community...
ARTHUR, IL
Wake Up Wyoming

Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State

After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
WYOMING STATE
NBC Chicago

3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland

Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Students and business owners react to weekend Campustown shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Two students share the moments after hearing there was a shooting in Campustown. “It was definitely just kind of scary, I would say. My heart dropped for a little bit,” Maya Cornejo, a student at the U of I said. She was near the area of Saturday morning’s shooting at Third […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
WCIA

Campustown street closing again for ‘large delivery’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Fifth Street in Champaign’s Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday to accommodate what the City of Champaign described as a “large delivery.” The delivery will be taking place at a construction site at 411 East Green Street. The delivery will result in the closure of Fifth between […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (8/20/22–8/26/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
WCIA

Lanes closed at Champaign intersection

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic at one Champaign intersection is down a couple of lanes this week as construction crews perform storm sewer repairs there. The repairs are taking place at the T-intersection of Bradley Avenue and Randolph Street. Eastbound Bradley is reduced to one lane while northbound Randolph is reduced to two turning lanes, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
K2 Radio

‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
CHEYENNE, WY
smilepolitely.com

Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich

When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man dead in overnight Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old Danville man is dead after he was shot multiple times overnight. The shooting happened in the area of Cherry and Hazel Streets around 3:39 a.m. on Sunday. Danville Police Sergeant Eric Olson said that officers received a report of shots being fired and found the man inside a home. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Severe thunderstorms damage century-old church

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather rolled into parts of Central Illinois on Monday, at least one area is still cleaning up damage from Sunday. Strong winds caused a tree to fall onto a century-old church in Monticello. The church that was damaged is First Presbyterian Church. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the […]
MONTICELLO, IL

