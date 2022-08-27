Read full article on original website
947wls.com
Three of the Best Colleges in the Nation of 2023 are here in Illinois
Maybe your high school grad doesn’t have to go out of state for college this fall…. It turns out, that Illinois is home to three of the top colleges in the nation. And those colleges aren’t difficult to guess…. Northwestern University in Evanston took the Number 14 spot,...
Heads Up, Laramie! You Might Hear Cannon Fire Tomorrow
Midmorning Tuesday, August, 30, do not be surprised to hear some noise coming from the War Memorial Stadium. No, the Cowboys won’t be scoring repeated touchdowns in a football game. And no, it won’t be an unexpected military conflict. Instead, starting at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, University of...
illinois.edu
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Designated as First-gen Forward Institution
The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) has been designated a First-gen Forward institution by the Center for First-generation Student Success, an initiative of NASPA (Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education) and The Suder Foundation. UIUC is one of 53 institutions named to the First-gen Forward 2022-23 cohort, the nation’s first...
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
timesnewspapers.com
Spend A Day In Beautiful Amish Country: Arthur, IL
For a new appreciation of the simpler things in life, visit Arthur, Illinois, in the heart of Illinois Amish Country. The area covers approximately 64 square miles and is located in central Illinois, about two and a half hours from St. Louis. Founded over 150 years ago, the Amish community...
Clerk apologizes for ‘inadvertent’ increase in Gibson City property tax bills
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — An increase in property tax bills in Gibson City was an accident, according to Ford County Clerk and Recorder Amy Frederick. The number of affected home and business owners was left unclear Monday in a statement Frederick sent to reporters following questions. At least four homeowners told WCIA 3 that […]
Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State
After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland
Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
Students and business owners react to weekend Campustown shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Two students share the moments after hearing there was a shooting in Campustown. “It was definitely just kind of scary, I would say. My heart dropped for a little bit,” Maya Cornejo, a student at the U of I said. She was near the area of Saturday morning’s shooting at Third […]
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
Campustown street closing again for ‘large delivery’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Fifth Street in Champaign’s Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday to accommodate what the City of Champaign described as a “large delivery.” The delivery will be taking place at a construction site at 411 East Green Street. The delivery will result in the closure of Fifth between […]
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/20/22–8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
illinoisnewsroom.org
A map of shootings in Champaign from Jan. 1, 2016 to Nov. 15, 2021. It was released in the Community Violence Reduction Blueprint, which was released in February 2022.
There were 50 lethal shootings in the city of Champaign between 2015 and the first half of 2022. Of those 50 victims, 15 were 20 years old or younger. At least 30 suspects were arrested in those shootings, and 15 of them were also aged 20 or younger. Those were...
Illinois man dies after zero turn lawn mower rolls over and pins him underneath
CHRISMAN, Ill. — A 24-year-old man from Illinois is dead after his John Deere zero turn mower rolled over and came to a rest on top of him not far over the Indiana/Illinois line in rural Chrisman. According to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies and Chrisman firefighters were called out to a Chrisman […]
Lanes closed at Champaign intersection
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic at one Champaign intersection is down a couple of lanes this week as construction crews perform storm sewer repairs there. The repairs are taking place at the T-intersection of Bradley Avenue and Randolph Street. Eastbound Bradley is reduced to one lane while northbound Randolph is reduced to two turning lanes, […]
‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
smilepolitely.com
Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich
When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
Man dead in overnight Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old Danville man is dead after he was shot multiple times overnight. The shooting happened in the area of Cherry and Hazel Streets around 3:39 a.m. on Sunday. Danville Police Sergeant Eric Olson said that officers received a report of shots being fired and found the man inside a home. […]
Severe thunderstorms damage century-old church
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather rolled into parts of Central Illinois on Monday, at least one area is still cleaning up damage from Sunday. Strong winds caused a tree to fall onto a century-old church in Monticello. The church that was damaged is First Presbyterian Church. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the […]
